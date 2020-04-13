Science

[VIDEO] Kthulu? No, Siphonophores! 150ft Tentacled Creature Emerges from Deep Sea

By Urian , Apr 13, 2020
[VIDEO] Kthulu? No, Siphonophores! 150ft Tentacled Creature Emerges from Deep Sea (Photo : Screenshot From Schmidt Ocean Official YouTube Channel)

The deep sea can be both wonderful and terrifying at the same time depending on the stories that you listen to. Kthulu is a long time myth that has been a favorite horror story for most sailors and has even made its way to pop culture and mainstream media categorized as a massive sea creature with really long tentacles.

Underwater explorers were recently able to find a 150ft long siphanophore which is a translucent, stringy creature that just like coral, is made up of smaller creatures. The only similarity the siphanophore has with Kthulu is the long tentacle string-like structure that stretches all the way to 150ft!

The siphonophore

The siphonophore was discovered living in a certain submarine canyon off the coast of Australia and underwater explorers have said that this might be the "largest animal ever discovered."

Every single individual siphonophore is made up of multiple tiny "zooids," which each live certain lives that are quite like the animals we are all used to talking about that are connected to a larger colony. These Zooids are born asexually which means that each one of them performs functions for the siphonophore's huge body.

A research article published by the journal Developmental Dynamics in 2005 was able to give these findings to the public. Other findings include the fact that as the siphonophore links together in long chains, the colonies were already known to be able to reach the length of up to 130ft in average according to Monterey Bay Aquarium. Each siphonophore is as thick as a broomstick.

Read Also: Curious How the Coronavirus Sounds Like? Scientists Turned It Into a 100-Minute Relaxing Music

The voyage to explore the deep sea

This new, record-setting siphonophore was only one of several discoveries made by the team that was aboard the Falkor research vessel while exploring different deep-sea canyons located near Australia's Ningaloo Coast.

An email by the team has stated that the researchers were using a remote operated vehicle or ROV called the ROV SuBastian in order to explore as well as collect different samples from really deep ocean areas that have yet to be investigated.

Read Also: [VIDEO] NASA's Hubble Space Telescope Spotted Black Hole 50,000 Times The Size of The Sun

Life Science has previously reported that back in March, the researchers that were using the very same ROV discovered gardens as well as graveyards of coral in three different submarine canyons located off the South of Australia.

The researchers were also able to discover different large colonies of glass sponges as well as other species during their latest voyage through the waters of Western Australia. They have also found and captured the largest-ever example of a giant siphonophore genus Apolemia!

The deep sea and further research

Although humanity has a lot of different plans for discovering outer space and the universe, it is still a solid fact that as humans, we still do not know much about the world we live in. There are still many intricacies to be discovered as the deep sea unfolds.

