Tech

Wondering Which Game Controller Fits Your Android TV Best? Check Out This List For A Selection Of The Finest Ones Available On Amazon!

By Renz , Apr 14, 2020 05:48 AM EDT

Have you ever had a situation where you wanted to play a game on your big screen android TV, but you have no controller available to use?

There is a whole load of games that look so much better when played on a larger device. If you're currently looking for a gaming controller for you to enjoy those stay-in days at home, then look no further! Listed below are considered the best game controllers to use for android TVs.

EasySMX Wired Gaming Controller

EasySMX Gaming Controller
(Photo : Amazon)

The innovative EasySMX controller is compatible with several different platforms and consoles. It also features a simple 'plug & play' system with no set-up required after you get it out of the box. The connector cable stretches for two meters long (6.5 feet), which enables you to put some much-needed distance with your screen.

The controller utilizes vibrating motors embedded in the side grips providing fantastic feedback for those games that offer immersive and realistic gameplay options.

That body of the controller is a sleek design that fits comfortably into your palms to provide the best possible relief while gaming.

It also sports a turbo setting for the buttons that enable you to input combination buttons as one press. Perfect for those opportunities that you just have to beat your opponent.

Logitech Gamepad F310

Logitech Gamepad F310
(Photo : Amazon)

The sturdy and straightforward Logitech gamepad offers easy-to-use 'plug & play' USB connection compatible with a variety of platforms.

The internal software can also be customized to fit your gaming needs. It also supports several old favorites and popular new titles.

The controller's main factors are the ten programmable buttons and the 8-way programmable D-pad.

ZD-V+

ZD-V+ Gaming Controller
(Photo : Amazon)

This inclusion is a gaming controller that supports several different platforms and consoles, as well as steam games.

Relatively to use with its simple 'plug & play' connection system. It features multi-mode: Xinput & DirectInput with vibration feedback function, and JD-Switch function, which makes it highly customizable for any player looking to personalize their gaming experience.

Read Also: The Witcher Paints As Well! Netflix's Henry Cavill Shows Off Mad Warhammer Painting Skills

GameSir

GameSir Gaming Controller
(Photo : Amazon)

Utilizing a beautiful semi-transparent casing with RGB backlighting, this gamepad is sure to be easy on the eyes. It is treated with a matte finish and showcases its excellent hardware. RGB backlighting on its ABXY buttons allows for precise inputs, even in dark environments.

It also includes a built-in rechargeable battery that lasts for at least five hours of continuous gameplay. It results in a more convenient way of playing and removes the hassle of having to change batteries in between sessions.

It is made with dual vibration and configurable keys for that perfect immersive gaming experience with a little more personal touch.

Features 2.4g wireless gaming connection up to 32.8 in. (10 meters) giving you sufficient distance from the television.

SteelSeries Stratus

SteelSeries Stratus Gaming Controller
(Photo : Amazon)

The Stratus gaming controller will get you your victory dance with its streamline features and balance body design. It is compatible with nearly all platforms and consoles.

It has dedicated Home and Back buttons for a seamless and streamlined gaming experience.

Energy-efficient power output means its batteries will last for up to 40 hours of continuous gaming.

Read Also: Limited Time: Assassin's Creed 2 Will Be Free On PC This Week! Uplay Also Discounts Two Other Games!

TAG gaming, game controllers, Controller, Top, Best, Gamepad, easysmx, Logitech, ZD-V+, Gamesir, SteelSeries

Related Articles

Looking for that perfect gaming headset? Look no further as we've listed the best of the best!

Here Are The Top Performing PS4 Headsets In 2020

Looking for that perfect gaming headset? Look no further as we've listed the best of the best!
Lenovo's upcoming Savior Blade 7000 Gaming PC is a massive i7 unit that costs almost $1000! Are the specs worth the price?

Lenovo's i7 Savior Blade 7000 Gaming PC Might Cost Almost $1000: 15GB Ram, 512 SSD, and more!

Lenovo's upcoming Savior Blade 7000 Gaming PC is a massive i7 unit that costs almost $1000! Are the specs worth the price?
A keyboard is the most important weapon in a PC gaming. All of the listed keyboards are made to focus on mechanical aspects, and for a good reason, they are simply more comfortable to use over the long haul.

Top 10 Best Gaming Keyboards Of 2017

A keyboard is the most important weapon in a PC gaming. All of the listed keyboards are made to focus on mechanical aspects, and for a good reason, they are simply more comfortable to use over the long haul.
A gaming performance test of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X was conducted. It had no problems running GTA San Andreas, Asphalt 8 and N.O.V.A 3.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X: A Great Gaming Smartphone

A gaming performance test of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X was conducted. It had no problems running GTA San Andreas, Asphalt 8 and N.O.V.A 3.
FIFA 17 Winter Updates promise a whole list of players to receive significant stat boosts. Among the lucky few is Diego Costa of Chelsea.

FIFA 17 Winter Updates Release Date, News: Diego Costa Of Chelsea Among Premier League Players To Get Stat Boost

FIFA 17 Winter Updates promise a whole list of players to receive significant stat boosts. Among the lucky few is Diego Costa of Chelsea.
Pete Hines says that Fallout 4 has surpassed Skyrim as Bethesda’s most successful game.

Fallout 4 Snatches Skyrim’s Most Successful Bethesda Game Ever Title

Pete Hines says that Fallout 4 has surpassed Skyrim as Bethesda’s most successful game.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Wondering Which Game Controller Fits Your Android TV Best? Check Out This List For A Selection Of The Finest Ones Available On Amazon!

If you're looking for a gaming controller for your android tv then look no further! Here's a list of amazon's top gaming controllers to give you that superior edge!

SCIENCE

Experts Find Mid-Sized Black Hole 50,000 Times The Mass Of Our Sun That May Possibly Be The Vital Information Needed To Understand The Formation Of These Cosmic Predators

"Missing Link" Black Hole found by astronomers to aid them in understanding more about these massive cosmic entities.

TECH

Wondering Which Game Controller Fits Your Android TV Best? Check Out This List For A Selection Of The Finest Ones Available On Amazon!

If you're looking for a gaming controller for your android tv then look no further! Here's a list of amazon's top gaming controllers to give you that superior edge!

CULTURE

Porsche. Jaguar. BMW: Powerful Electric Cars of 2020 Aside From Tesla

Although Tesla has been the most popular electronic car maker, what most people do not recognize is there are also other amazing cars offered by other carmakers as well such as Porsche, Jaguar, and even BMW!
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Watch! J.Lo and Diddy Virtually Danced Together to Suavamente Over Instagram For A Cause

Watch! J.Lo and Diddy Virtually Danced Together to Suavamente Over Instagram For A Cause

[VIDEO] Family of Deceased Coronavirus Patient Attacks Nurse After Being Prohibited To See Him

[VIDEO] Nurse Attacked By Family for Not Being Able To See Deceased Coronavirus Patient

[VIDEO] Heart Surgeon Goes Back To Work after Recovering From the Deadly Coronavirus

[VIDEO] Heart Surgeon Coronavirus Survivor Goes Back To Work After Recovery

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Posts Tweet Of Asteroid Smashing Through Earth As A Nod To The World's Economy Following The Pandemic

Video] India's Krakatoa Volcano Spews Large Plume of Ash as high as 500m

[Video] Indonesia's Krakatoa Volcano Spews Large Plume of Ash as High as 500m

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP TECH

Facebook's AI Beats Google: Runs 5x Faster on GPUs!

Everything To Know About Sony's Latest PS5; Cost, Controllers, Features, And More

How to Win at Contract Management with ContraxAware

$37,000 Deadliest New Russian Sniper Can Kill From Two Miles Away

Hackers Who Work For the Government: From Outlaw to Hero

Real Time Analytics