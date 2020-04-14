Wondering Which Game Controller Fits Your Android TV Best? Check Out This List For A Selection Of The Finest Ones Available On Amazon!

Have you ever had a situation where you wanted to play a game on your big screen android TV, but you have no controller available to use?

There is a whole load of games that look so much better when played on a larger device. If you're currently looking for a gaming controller for you to enjoy those stay-in days at home, then look no further! Listed below are considered the best game controllers to use for android TVs.

EasySMX Wired Gaming Controller

The innovative EasySMX controller is compatible with several different platforms and consoles. It also features a simple 'plug & play' system with no set-up required after you get it out of the box. The connector cable stretches for two meters long (6.5 feet), which enables you to put some much-needed distance with your screen.

The controller utilizes vibrating motors embedded in the side grips providing fantastic feedback for those games that offer immersive and realistic gameplay options.

That body of the controller is a sleek design that fits comfortably into your palms to provide the best possible relief while gaming.

It also sports a turbo setting for the buttons that enable you to input combination buttons as one press. Perfect for those opportunities that you just have to beat your opponent.

Logitech Gamepad F310

The sturdy and straightforward Logitech gamepad offers easy-to-use 'plug & play' USB connection compatible with a variety of platforms.

The internal software can also be customized to fit your gaming needs. It also supports several old favorites and popular new titles.

The controller's main factors are the ten programmable buttons and the 8-way programmable D-pad.

ZD-V+

This inclusion is a gaming controller that supports several different platforms and consoles, as well as steam games.

Relatively to use with its simple 'plug & play' connection system. It features multi-mode: Xinput & DirectInput with vibration feedback function, and JD-Switch function, which makes it highly customizable for any player looking to personalize their gaming experience.

GameSir

Utilizing a beautiful semi-transparent casing with RGB backlighting, this gamepad is sure to be easy on the eyes. It is treated with a matte finish and showcases its excellent hardware. RGB backlighting on its ABXY buttons allows for precise inputs, even in dark environments.

It also includes a built-in rechargeable battery that lasts for at least five hours of continuous gameplay. It results in a more convenient way of playing and removes the hassle of having to change batteries in between sessions.

It is made with dual vibration and configurable keys for that perfect immersive gaming experience with a little more personal touch.

Features 2.4g wireless gaming connection up to 32.8 in. (10 meters) giving you sufficient distance from the television.

SteelSeries Stratus

The Stratus gaming controller will get you your victory dance with its streamline features and balance body design. It is compatible with nearly all platforms and consoles.

It has dedicated Home and Back buttons for a seamless and streamlined gaming experience.

Energy-efficient power output means its batteries will last for up to 40 hours of continuous gaming.

