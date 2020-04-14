Pete Davidson's Ex Kate Beckinsale, 46, Spotted Holding Hands With Goody Grace, 22: Could the New Toyboy and Ex Have Mutual Friends?

Kate Beckinsale has just recently started to spark dating rumors after she was found stepping out to get a little fresh air with her companion, the Canadian singer-songwriter Goody Grace. TMZ shares the photos of 46 year old Kate getting cozy with 22 year old Goody, while the pair were spotted enjoying an Easter Sunday stroll over at Brentwood, California.

The odd couple?

Kate Beckinsale is better known for her role in the Underworld which makes it quite interesting as the picture shows her and Goody both holding hands and laughing. She was also spotted carrying a glass bottle of sparkling water in her free hand, while the rumored beau was holding his own phone.

For their very own outing, she was putting on a casual ensemble that included ivory cami and a pair of black sweatpants. Her skintight top was also pulled down low just a little in the front to expose the white sports bra she was wearing. She was also wearing a gray open-front sweater cardigan with her thick brunette hair pulled up in a chic bun.

Goody Grace decided to show off his very own rocker style by wearing a dominantly black ensemble that included a simple t-shirt and skinny jeans. Goody also wore a thick white sweater cardigan. Both of them have been spotted sporting dark sunglasses

Goody was also wearing the exact same outfit in a photo that he shared on his Instagram page on Easter Sunday. He was also holding up a large chocolate Cadbury egg which was very similar to the one that Kate filmed her cat licking on the exact same day.

Goody also had a few marshmallow Peeps sitting on his very shoulders. Kate actually left a comment on his photo saying "Peep x". Both of them were all smiles and laughter as they were taking Kate's dog for a walk up a canyon located near the actress' home in Brentwood, Los Angeles.

Other sights of this odd couple

The couple have also been previously spotted together as far back as January, and were even photographed leaving a pre-Grammy's party with each other. It has now been found out that Kate's new toyboy actually has maybe a few common friends with her own ex Pete Davidson, 26.

Some time back in December of 2019, Goody Grace has performed with Pete's best friend Machine Gun Kelly along with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker at a concert that took place in Los Angeles. Pete Davidson has yet to give his comments on this new couple since it seems like they are just starting to publicly surface.

As for Kate Beckinsale and Goody Grace, there are still no official photos they have taken with each other but there are subtle hints being left here and there pertaining to their actual relationship.

