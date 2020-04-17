IT Fun

How to Install Your New RAM: A Step By Step Guide To Upgrading Your PC

By Urian , Apr 17, 2020 09:06 AM EDT
How to Install Your New RAM: A Step By Step Guide To Upgrading Your PC

If you've been contemplating on installing a new RAM but don't quite know how, this article is just for you! As the new software being created has gotten more demanding, the need for upgrading your RAM is now absolutely necessary.

Let's say you don't want to buy a completely new unit, the best thing you can do is upgrade your RAM to make your computer a much more powerful machine. If you've given this some thought and thought of the best RAM for your unit, continue reading.

Here's how to install a new RAM for your PC

The first thing you would want to do is turn your computer off and unplug all of the cables connected to it. The next move would be to remove the side of your computer case in order for you to be able to access the motherboard.

The RAM slots are located adjacent to your CPU socket and are not that hard to find. Spot out the big heat sink located on the top of your motherboard, you'll be able to see two or maybe even four memory slots right next to it. Before putting in the new memory you have just recently purchased, you would have to remove the old kit.

The next step can be quite tricky

The first thing you would want to do is to start toggling the plastic retention clips located at either end of the existing memory slots in order for you to be able to pull out the old RAM. While you are already positioned, make sure to remove any dust you might have found on the memory slots, either by blasting around the area with compressed air or by gently vacuuming.

It's finally time to put in your new RAM kit. First make sure that the memory module is accurately oriented. In order to do this, you will have to make sure that the notch located on the bottom edge of the RAM must match up with the rise in your memory slot. If you aren't too savvy about this part, read the motherboard's manuals to see which slot should be filled in first.

Now that the RAMs have been properly seated in the slot, toggle the plastic retention levers in order to lock down your new memory modules in their place.

The last and final step would be to put everything back together and close your computer case. Again. Make sure that everything is put back together before you turn your computer on.

It might take a few restarts for the motherboard to properly recognize as well as adjust to the new memory you have installed so you should not panic at all if your computer starts acting funny. First let it run for just a few minutes, then restart the computer and everything will then go back to normal.

