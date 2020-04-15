Tech

Scammers Prowl on People Posting High School Yearbook Photos Online: Be Aware of the Risk!

By Urian , Apr 15, 2020 09:27 PM EDT
Scammers Prowl on People Posting High School Yearbook Photos Online: Be Aware of the Risk! (Photo : Screenshot From Pxhere Official Website)

People are currently posting their graduation photos online following the newly surfaced trend that could actually leave them vulnerable to most hackers, according to the Better Business Bureau.

This trend has started as a way for support to be given to the Class of 2020, whose graduation celebrations were actually migrated online, been canceled, or even postponed indefinitely due to this global pandemic known as the coronavirus.

Due to these photos being widely available, scammers have been able to set up certain identities using the existing photos and further their illicit moves.

The ongoing trend

The now ongoing trend involves posting a certain high school senior portrait online while the post is accompanied with the hashtag #Classof2020. The picture also includes identifying details about the person which includes which school they attended as well as what year they graduated.

These are a few of the basic details which can be used by "scammers or hackers" in order for them to answer the "common online security questions" according to BBB in a certain statement that was aimed to urge people to be cognizant of the risk of voluntarily participating in this trend.

Read Also: [WARNING ] Android's Latest Update May Cause System Failure:Multiple Smartphones Have Already Reported Problems

According to BBB, all it actually takes is an internet search to reveal vital information about a certain individual which involves family members, the individuals real name, birthdate, or even where that person resides.

This specific nonprofit organization has instructed people to actually review and change their own security settings which include the visibility of the posts so only their friends would be given access to see the posts. Updating certain answers to the security questions are also recommended if they cannot really resist the temptation of following the trend.

How scammers usually behave

BBB reports that this is actually not actually the first time that hackers have somehow managed to turn a harmless online game into a personal information goldmine. There have also been other viral posts in the past that asks for a person's private information about the cars they own, favorite athletes, and even the top 10 favorite television shows which can actually be mined for certain nefarious use.

Now that the Class of 2020 won't be experiencing any of the year-end traditions due to the coronavirus spreading, many are actually creating traditions of their own in order to commemorate their milestone. These commemorations have entertainingly included dressing up for virtual proms and even hosting their own virtual graduation ceremonies.

Read Also: Buy Online and Download: Best Antivirus Software This 2020

The risk of putting your private information online is quite big especially since scammers and even hackers are lurking just around the corner. Certain information which you may think is useless could actually be something that a scammer could use in order to create a false identity in order to prowl on other individuals with.

The fake identity could be used for other illicit or illegal activities like purchasing something illegal all the way to causing havoc by trolling.

TAG Scammers, Coronavirus, virtual

Related Articles

Amazon shuts down for 5 days after French court rules the company is operating under unsafe conditions amid the coronavirus outbreak

French Court Rules to Shut Amazon Down for 5 Days For Allegedly Neglecting Safety Protocols Against Coronavirus Pandemic

Amazon shuts down for 5 days after French court rules the company is operating under unsafe conditions amid the coronavirus outbreak
Bobby Kotick, CEO of Blizzard Entertainment, is providing his 10,000 staff witty coronavirus response that would make every work-at-home employee envious. Chem them out here.

Activision Blizzard Staff are Given CEO Phone Number and Several Other Perks to Working From Home Amid the Coronavirus Lockdown

Bobby Kotick, CEO of Blizzard Entertainment, is providing his 10,000 staff witty coronavirus response that would make every work-at-home employee envious. Chem them out here.
There is ongoing research that says that contact tracing can be done with the use of an application! The downside would be that everyone would need a smartphone, to begin with.

Everyone May Need a Smartphone to Reopen Society: Contract Tracing Apps Could Be The Key!

There is ongoing research that says that contact tracing can be done with the use of an application! The downside would be that everyone would need a smartphone, to begin with.
The South Korean government has bravely decided to continue presidential elections amid the threat of the coronavirus with increased precautions

South Korea: A Look Into How To Hold Political Voting Amid Coronavirus Threat

The South Korean government has bravely decided to continue presidential elections amid the threat of the coronavirus with increased precautions
A recent video has just shown a nurse breaking down and informing the public of her heartbreaking sentiments towards the coronavirus as she has been tired of seeing deaths.

[Heartbreaking VIDEO] Sobbing Nurse Reveals The Reality of Coronavirus Deaths

A recent video has just shown a nurse breaking down and informing the public of her heartbreaking sentiments towards the coronavirus as she has been tired of seeing deaths.
Thousands of pink jellyfish have been absent for many years in Palawan, Philippines until coronavirus lockdown reduces human activity. They are yet to learn social distancing.

[Video] Jaw-Dropping Drone Shots of Thousands of Jellyfish Swarming in the Philippine Captured by French Photographer

Thousands of pink jellyfish have been absent for many years in Palawan, Philippines until coronavirus lockdown reduces human activity. They are yet to learn social distancing.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

French Court Rules to Shut Amazon Down for 5 Days For Allegedly Neglecting Safety Protocols Against Coronavirus Pandemic

Amazon shuts down for 5 days after French court rules the company is operating under unsafe conditions amid the coronavirus outbreak

SCIENCE

Scientists Find Living In Space Makes Your Brain Bigger And That's Permanent; What Other Effects Could It Have On The Human Body?

Increased brain size caused by staying in space for a prolonged period of time, a study observed

GAMES

Remember Tamagotchi? They're Coming Back As 'Evatachi' With All New Evangelion-Themed Looks And Animations!

Tamagotchi is coming back with all-new Evangelion-themed sets! Pre-order now to get yours when they release

TECH

Posting Your High School Yearbook Photos Online Puts You in Risk of Scammers!

Scammers are now on the prowl for those people posting their high school yearbook photos as the trend #Classof2020 grows in popularity.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Assassin's Creed

Limited Time: Assassin's Creed 2 Will Be Free On PC This Week! Uplay Also Discounts Two Other Games!

Tarvaris Jackson Died in a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro: Here's What You Need to Know about the Former NFL Quarterback's Car Crash

Former NFL Quarterback Tarvaris Jackson Died in a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro: Here's What You Need to Know

Watch! J.Lo and Diddy Virtually Danced Together to Suavamente Over Instagram For A Cause

Watch! J.Lo and Diddy Virtually Danced Together to Suavamente Over Instagram For A Cause

[VIDEO] Family of Deceased Coronavirus Patient Attacks Nurse After Being Prohibited To See Him

[VIDEO] Nurse Attacked By Family for Not Being Able To See Deceased Coronavirus Patient

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Posts Tweet Of Asteroid Smashing Through Earth As A Nod To The World's Economy Following The Pandemic

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP TECH

Easy Install Antivirus Software of 2020

A Massive Fall: Mirrorless Camera Experience Popularity Crash As Sales Plummet by up to 50% Amid Quarantine

[WARNING ] Android's Latest Update May Cause System Failure: Multiple Smartphones Already Reported Broken

The Gentleman's Essentials: Your Watch Collection is Not Complete Without a Fitness Watch

Looking For a New Digital Companion? Check Out The OnePlus, Galaxy Note 9 And More: Here Are Some of The Best Android Phones Available on Amazon!

Real Time Analytics