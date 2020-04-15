Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto V I Might Not Be Coming Any Time Soon: Fans Are Devastated With The Report

Rumor after rumor after rumor. Ever since rumors started surfacing of Rockstar Games' possible Grand Theft Auto V I coming out soon, fans have not been able to take it easy as leaks point towards the game's release.

Just today, a new report has surfaced about the supposed GTA 6 game, revealing that the game in fact is still in the very early stages of development. This means that the game won't be releasing any time soon and could possibly even skip both the PS4 and Xbox One entirely and just release on the PS5 as well as the Xbox Series X.

The ongoing news circulating Grand Theft Auto V I

As of the moment, Rockstar Games has yet to confirm any of these news but the source of these reports actually come from one of the industry's most trusted sources. As a result, most of the Grand Theft Auto fans are currently taking it as official information which means that they are saddened by the news.

A lot of heartbreak and anger has been released on social media and gaming forums as the devout Rockstar Games' fans are devastated with this news. In fact, due to the increasing number of angry tweets, "GTA 6" is now actually trending worldwide on Twitter.

As expected, there is still a lot of confusion as to why this new installment is still a way off if GTA 5 previously released seven years ago. The answer to this question is Red Dead Redemption 2, which has kept Rockstar Games very busy until the year 2018.

Rockstar Games is also currently busy with GTA Online, which also helps cement the GTA 5 as the all-time second best-selling game!

Rockstar Games and their focus

Rockstar Games has not only been incredibly busy with the whole GTA Online Red Dead Redemption 2, and the Red Dead Online, but the GTA Online and the GTA 5 have also been bringing a huge chunk of money ever since its release.

Putting everything in simple words, there is quite little incentive to rush Grand Theft Auto V I. Meanwhile, Rockstar Games is now reportedly fixing its infamous crunch culture, which will eventually slow things down in the future should this problem not be fixed.

With the new reports out, it is still not too surprising to hear that the GTA 6 game is still way off. Although not a lot of Grand Theft Auto fans were surprised with this news, a lot of people are still very unhappy with the outcome and disappointed with the update.

Rockstar Games does not really function like all the other game production companies out there as they have a certain class to their movements due to the solid brand they were able to build over the years. The games that they produce have been iconic in nature with a very recognizable feel towards them that fans love.

