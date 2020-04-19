Fuel Efficient Sports Cars of 2020: Check Out How Lexus, Ford, and BMW Takes Fuel Efficiency to a Whole New Level!

If you've been wanting to own a sports car but still get annoyed at the fact that most sports cars make you spend way too much on gas, don't worry. There are actually a few sports cars out there that are built to be fuel efficient!

Gas can be an annoying thing to spend on since it really is not part of the car itself, in fact, some people even took the leap to electric cars just because of the fact that they get annoyed with how much they spend on gas. Also, it's actually pretty challenging to get the most mileage out of your gas compared to those of your friends.

Read Also: Powerful Electric Cars of 2020 Aside From Tesla: The Porsche. The Jaguar. and the BMW!

BMW, Ford, and Lexus are three well respected sports car brands and they do deserve the popularity they get. When it comes to creating sports cars, speed is not the only thing to keep in mind and although speed is the indicator of a powerful sports car, people still have to remember that at the end of the day, efficiency is also very important.

Efficiency is still the name of the game when it comes to owning a sports car for the long run. You would not want to have a sports car that is highly outdated and does not really do you well by being efficient.

Here are a few of the most fuel efficient sports cars of 2020:

2019 Lexus RC 300 Base RWD

32 MPG

The 2019 model Lexus RC 300 Base has an impressive style as well as performance which includes a 2.0L I-4 241hp intercooled turbo engine along with an 8-speed automatic transmission with overdrive, a trustworthy 4-wheel anti-lock brakes or ABS, new side seat mounted airbags, 1st and 2nd row overhead airbags, an automatic air conditioning, beautiful 18" aluminum wheels, cruise control, even a Dynamic Radar Cruise Control distance pacing, an ABS and driveline traction control, and last but not the least, an electronic stability.

Read Also: One Step Closer To Robotaxis: Tesla CEO Elon Musk Clarifies Model 3's In-Cabin Camera's Main Objective

2019 BMW M240 RWD Coupe

30 MPG

The existing standard features of the well-known BMW M240 I include a 3.0L I-6 335hp intercooled turbo engine along with an 8-speed automatic transmission with overdrive, 4-wheel anti-lock brakes or ABS, side seat mounted airbags, 1st and 2nd row overhead airbags, a driver and a passenger knee airbag, an airbag occupancy sensor, automatic conditioning, sleek 18" aluminum wheels, cruise control, ABS and driveline traction control, and also, electronic stability!

2019 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Fastback

31 MPG

The Ford Mustang EcoBoost is known to be a really sharp but also very efficient sports car including the EcoBoost 2.3L I-4 310hp intercooled turbo engine along with a 6-speed manual transmission with overdrive, reliable 4-wheel anti-lock brakes or ABS, different side seat mounted airbags, 1st and 2nd row overhead airbags, a driver and a passenger knee airbag, an airbag occupancy sensor, air conditioning, sharp 17" aluminum wheels, cruise control, an ABS and driveline traction control, and last but not the least, an AdvanceTrac electronic stability.

TAG

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.