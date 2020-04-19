Auto

Brand New Car Under $16,000? Check Out These Student Friendly Choices From Ford, Chevrolet, and Toyota

By Urian , Apr 19, 2020 01:34 AM EDT

Let's say you're going off to college and have to pick out the perfect car for your journey, how can you do this on a student friendly budget? Although $16,000 seems like a lot of money, there are other ways for you to be able to get this amount. If you've been saving for quite a while, you're probably near!

Although not everyone has $16,000 on hand, don't forget that there's also the option of loaning for your car or even leasing it for the meanwhile. In fact, there are actually a few tricks for you to be able to get your car without hurting your budget.

Let's save you've finally been able to save up $16,000 after years of wise budgeting and now you are ready to pick out the best car that is friendly for your status as a student. Although you've probably contemplated on getting a second-hand car that is much more affordable, you've realized that you really want to buy a brand new car.

Don't worry, there are still a few student friendly cars out there that are absolutely brand new.

Here are a few of them:

Toyota Yaris

Brand New Car Under $16,000? Check Out These Student Friendly Choices From Ford, Chevrolet, and Toyota
(Photo : Screenshot From Redline Reviews Official YouTube Channel)
Brand New Car Under $16,000? Check Out These Student Friendly Choices From Ford, Chevrolet, and Toyota

Toyota Yaris is known to be a subcompact car that actually comes in hatchback and sedan versions sporting manual five-speed or auto transmissions depending entirely on your preference. In addition, the steering wheel entertainment controls are added up with a hands-free Bluetooth calling system.

This car boasts a surprisingly robust safety suite called the Toyota SafetySense that actually comes standard on every single new Toyota Yaris. This also includes lane departure alerts, automatic high beams, and a new pre-collision deterrence system.

Read Also: Toyota. Nissan. Dodge. Three of the Safest Used Cars Around $9000

Chevrolet Sonic

Brand New Car Under $16,000? Check Out These Student Friendly Choices From Ford, Chevrolet, and Toyota
(Photo : Screenshot From Redline Reviews Official YouTube Channel)
Brand New Car Under $16,000? Check Out These Student Friendly Choices From Ford, Chevrolet, and Toyota

Although the Chevrolet Sonic might be considered a small car that is available in either a four-door sedan or hatchback from either manual or automatic transmissions, this car packs quite a punch! The Chevrolet Sonic actually comes in a number of different trims, each of them are priced at totally different levels and endowed with different options.

The good thing about this car is that you might be able to avail the Chevrolet's college student discount program which offers different variable, dealer-specific discounts both for current and recently graduated students.

Ford Fiesta

Brand New Car Under $16,000? Check Out These Student Friendly Choices From Ford, Chevrolet, and Toyota
(Photo : Screenshot From carwow Official YouTube Channel)
Brand New Car Under $16,000? Check Out These Student Friendly Choices From Ford, Chevrolet, and Toyota

The pint-sized, fuel-sipping vehicle known as the Ford Fiesta is available in choices of a hatchback or a four-door sedan along with standard five-speed manual or the optional automatic transmission. The base version is affordably priced at just $14,000 and even has good safety ratings for a subcompact!

Even the higher-end ST trims still include a host of performance options. This includes a more powerful engine, shiny new aluminum wheels, sturdy high-performance tires and breaks, and most of all, a center airfoil. The interior options on all of the trims also include the SYNC3 entertainment system together with heated leather seats.

Read Also: Ford And Volkswagen Cars Put Personal Data And Safety At Risk: Security Flaw Found

TAG Ford, Toyota, Chevrolet, Cars

Related Articles

If you are a college student contemplating buying your first car, have no fear! This list will help you make a basic list of things to watch out for before buying your first car ever.

College Student: Guide to Picking Your First Car

If you are a college student contemplating buying your first car, have no fear! This list will help you make a basic list of things to watch out for before buying your first car ever.
Toyota, Nissan, and Dodge. Here are three of the safest used cars that cost just around $9000

Toyota. Nissan. Dodge. The Safest Used Cars Around $9000

Toyota, Nissan, and Dodge. Here are three of the safest used cars that cost just around $9000
The former NFL quarterback by the name of Tarvaris Jackson has recently been reported dead. Jackson died in his 2012 Chevrolet Camaro in a gruesome car crash.

Former NFL Quarterback Tarvaris Jackson Died in a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro: Here's What You Need to Know

The former NFL quarterback by the name of Tarvaris Jackson has recently been reported dead. Jackson died in his 2012 Chevrolet Camaro in a gruesome car crash.
A further look into two of the top models by Ford and Volkswagen have found out that personal data may be compromised due to 'serious security flaws'!

Ford And Volksagen Cars Are Vulnerable To Hackers: Personal Data

A further look into two of the top models by Ford and Volkswagen have found out that personal data may be compromised due to 'serious security flaws'!
Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 is the amenity-packed multitasking machine which is good in smooth ride.

Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71: Why This Pickup Boasts Excellent Road Manners

Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 is the amenity-packed multitasking machine which is good in smooth ride.
A prototype of a mid-size pickup was photographed driving near the Ford headquarters in Michigan and it could be the 2020 Ford Ranger Raptor.

2020 Ford Ranger Raptor Shows Up In Michigan, Spy Shots Revealed

A prototype of a mid-size pickup was photographed driving near the Ford headquarters in Michigan and it could be the 2020 Ford Ranger Raptor.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Amazon To Become Incubator Of Massive Coronavirus Infection If Left Untreated Says Workers Rights Group

On April 14, the report states that nearly 75 out of 110 US warehouses operated by Amazon have reported at least one case of positive COVID-19 case.

SCIENCE

WWF Ad Released for This Exact Reason: Sumatran Elephant Found Without Tusk Left Mutilated By Killers (Animal Cruelty)

The worst nightmare which was previously shown in a WWF Ad has just recently come to life. A Sumatran elephant was previously found without tusk left mutilated by killers.

REVIEWS

Know Your CPU: Why is AMD Cheaper than Intel?

If you've been wondering for quite some time now as to why AMD is priced much cheaper than Intel, a thread on Quora answers these questions!

CULTURE

[VIDEO] Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Spotted Walking Dog Despite Pandemic Bringing Facemasks and Sanitizers to People in LA

Despite the pandemic, Prince Harry, as well as Meghan Markle, were both spotted distributing facemasks and sanitizers to the people in LA while walking their two dogs.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

[Video] Fire Crew Raises Family In Order For Them to Say Goodby to Their Dying Grandfather During Coronavirus

[Video] Fire Crew Lifted a Family Up To The 4F Window of a Care Home To Allow Them to Say Goodbye to Their Dying Grandfather During Coronavirus

Guns ready to be shipped to customers are displayed at Shore Shot Pistol Range gun shop, amid fears of the global growth of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, in Lakewood Township

[VIDEO] Homeowner Shoots Three Armed Robbers in Broad Daylight

Adorable Trends on Social Media: Blind Dog Plays Dead Trying to Convince Owner Not to Go Home During Lockdown!

[VIRAL VIDEO] Smart Blind Dog Plays Dead Since He Does Not Want To Go Home During Lockdown

[Social Media Outrage] 18 Nigerians Died from Security Forces while only 12 Die From Coronavirus

[Social Media Outrage] 18 Nigerians Died from Security Forces While only 12 Perish From Coronavirus

Face Mask Company Creates Fake Ad on Facebook: Mother Outraged After Ad Claims Her Living Family Died of Coronavirus

Face Mask Fake Ad on Facebook: Mother Outraged From Ad Claiming Her Living Family Died of Coronavirus

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP AUTO

The Armored truck for the Apocalypse Is on its Way! Real Life Halo Warthog?

Step By Step Beginner's Guide to Installing New RAM

Most Fuel Efficient Sports Cars of 2020: Lexus, Ford, and BMW

College Student: Guide to Picking Your First Car

Student Friendly Brand New Cars of 2020: Ford, Chevrolet, and Toyota All Under $16,000

Real Time Analytics