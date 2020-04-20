Culture

Sanitiser, Covid Rose, Coviduvidapdap, Covid Bryant, Corona, and Other Bizarre Newborn Names to Remind Us of Our Times During Coronavirus

While the COVID-19 pandemic is currently impacting the lives of people around the globe, social restrictions and hygiene practices have become way too popular. In fact, they have been popular enough for a child to be born with the name "Sanitiser."

Poor little Sanitiser

According to a certain media outlet known as the Deccan Herald, the child's own father named Omveer Singh stated that the name would actually help mark this current period in time. The father has expressed that the name is a strong reminder saying that "Sanitiser is one of the best ways to protect oneself against contracting coronavirus infection..." continuing by explaining that his child will be remembered whenever people utter his name, Sanitiser.

The birth of Sanitiser came just two weeks after a set of twins were born and given the name Covid and Corona in the Indian state called Chhattisgarh. They were both born back when the national lockdown happened on March 24.

Other wacky names

Aside from the Sanitiser, far away in the Philippines, a series of names have proven that anything goes when it comes to naming a kid. Lord Voldemort Estioco, Edgar Allan Pe, Louie Biton, Lipton Ty, Pretty Nice Cagandahan, and even Merry Christmas are only a few of those shocking names given to real children upon birth.

The name Covid Bryant became Trending on Twitter with humorously encouraging Tweets addressing the child that if someday the child would look back, they would then see his name trending on twitter!

Shortly after the trending on Twitter, on March 15, a child was born with a confirmed name of Covid Rose during the first day of the Metro Manila Lockdown. The mother of the child decided that it was definitely destiny that brought the two events together.

Although in no competition, another set of parents have allegedly decided to name their child Coviduvidapdap! This is another addition to the circulating hilarious set of names surrounding the coronavirus.

 

The ongoing pandemic

While the ongoing pandemic is no joking matter, it's hard to tell if parents that are naming their kids coronavirus-related names are serious or whether it was done in a joking manner. Either way, having these kids with bizarre names being brought to the world ensures that the coronavirus won't be forgotten by friends and families of those with the coronavirus-related names for a long time to come.

As the pandemic starts to reach the corners of the world, more and more people have become aware of the virus up to the point of naming their own children after the virus itself! These names may be quite funny for some but it does show just how popular the virus has started to become that some parents would go out and name their kids about this virus.

Right now, Sanitiser still tops the list as the most bizarre coronavirus-related name ever.

Real Time Analytics