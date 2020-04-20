Games

Resident Evil Resistance: Jill Valentine Comes To The Rescue In Your Fight Against The Zombie Apocalypse

By Renz , Apr 20, 2020 04:35 AM EDT
(Photo : Resident Evil/Capcom)

Resident Evil: Resistance seeks the aid of Resident Evil 3's main character, Jill Valentine, as the 4v1 asymmetrical multiplayer game made by Capcom continues its fight against the unliving.

The beautiful warrior is a master of unlocking that she will never be able to showcase in the game.

She instead fills the role of a damage-dealing character, with the ability to interchange between her regular weapons and the more powerful S.T.A.R.S. form that put out plenty more firepower. She also can utilize the dodge mechanic that Resident Evil 3 used, including a passive that gives her better stability while aiming even when she's on-the-move.

Another character, Nicholai Ginovaef, is reportedly expected to land into the title as well, debuting as a Mastermind character.

What to expect from the game

Resident Evil: Resistance is a spin-off of the regular RE series titles. It brings an all-new experience for players to divulge themselves in. Become part of either the group of survivors or become the ingenious mastermind.

The survivors will aim to escape the facility or area before the timer hits zero, where they must evade the mastermind or if they fail, the villain wins.

The masterminds have secretly kidnapping young folks to gather data from where they force these youths into desperate scenarios, all the while observing and extracting data on the subjects' responses. The evil villains do not directly confront the survivors, but rather, keep themselves at a distance while monitoring the survivors through security cameras and setting up traps along the way.

The evil one's devices

The cameras provide the mastermind with a vision all around the area detailing the actions of the survivors in their struggle for life or death.

There are cards that the trapper can utilize to create all sorts of mayhem within the facility; this includes traps, monstrous creatures, and even turning security cameras into weapons.

Staying in the comforts of safety, the mastermind can take direct control of the creatures he spawns to hunt down the survivors.

As the survivors, it is your goal to work together despite your differences to escape the clutches of the Umbrella Corporation. Utilize your unique skills to cover each other's weaknesses and defeat the creatures efficiently.

The group is tasked to complete specific objectives, such as procuring distinct objects, which they can use to advance to the next area. To successfully escape the facility, the survivors must complete the third area's challenges.

As survivors take sufficient damage, they will begin to move sluggish and start dying. This will inhibit several movements but gives the comfort that a nearby player can aid and revive them. If they do die, however, they will have to wait to respawn in the game, which takes up quite a bit of time.

Each survivor has a unique set of skills and abilities, from damage-reduction to increase damage or healing prowess. These skills will be vital to leaving out alive, but only if you know how to use them.

The game offers several complex and construed areas for the players to explore, such as the Casino and Abandoned Park. The players will have to be at their best to bring themselves home, or bring themselves to oblivion.

TAG resident evil 3, resident evil resistance, Capcom, Resident Evil, Game, Release, Survival

