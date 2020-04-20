Tech
Here Are The Top Tablet Computers You Can Purchase Without Breaking Your Wallet
If you've always wanted a computer that you can hold in your hands, then look no further than tablet computers. There are plenty of options to choose from, but which ones are worth their price? We listed down the top tablet computers that are cheap enough but still provide enough power to satisfy your needs.
Fusion5 Ultra Slim
The Fusion5 Ultra Slim provides the user with a comfortable experience with its user-friendly Windows 10 package and seamless design. This little beauty fits your needs for daily tasks or education.
It delivers a massive storage space with a quad-core CPU and 4GB of RAM to support your processing needs.
For a portable, it sports a beautiful 10" graphic display that's perfect for viewing movies or watching your favorite shows.
It also features Bluetooth 4.0 and USB 3.0 port to support any transfers and files you may need to deliver back and forth.
Microsoft Surface Pro 6
Next is the Microsoft Surface Pro 6, which comes packed with the 8th generation intel core processor and the full Windows 10 Home experience.
It sports a massive 128GB SSD, a powerful 8GB RAM, and a 12.3" PixelSense display to capture that crisp viewing experience wherever you are.
It features the Windows Hello face authentication camera in the front for added security.
Read Also: Mysterious Constellation: Elon Musk's Starlink Satellites Paint A Dazzling Show In Space
Lenovo 300e
Lenovo has always proved to be a competitor in the personal computer market, and the 300e is no exception.
With its 11.6" HD IPS Touchscreen Widescreen LED, you're bound to have an easy time navigating through the menu.
A small size that comes with a powerful internal system consisting of Intel Celeron quad-core N3450 processor and 10 GHz base frequency.
Compatible ports that enable you to multitask or connect your device to several others if needed.
It comes with Windows 10 in S mode, which is already installed, so you don't have to worry about doing that yourself and messing something up.
RCA Cambio
Not as popular as the other brands, but the RCA Cambio delivers what it needs to.
Equipped with Intel Atom Processor Z8350 and 2GB RAM, 2GB DDR of system memory, and 32GB Flash memory, you'd have all the tools you need to perform your tasks with smoothness.
A comfortable size at 10" and is touchscreen capable, meaning you'd have an even easier time in connection with the speed it delivers.
Microsoft Surface Go
Another addition by Microsoft, the Surface Go comes with a 10" PixelSense Display with 10-point multi-touch.
Has a minimum capacity of 64GB SSD with plenty of ports to supply your accessory needs.
It features the reliable Intel Pentium Gold Processor 4415Y to deliver cutting edge graphics with speed.
It also comes with the Windows Face face authentication camera for the security you need to protect your device.
Whether you're looking for power or affordability, these tablet computers are sure to fit your niche and will probably be the end-all-be-all of affordable but powerful devices.
Read Also: Experience The Trilogy of Danganronpa As The Series Makes Its Debut On Mobile This Year!
Related Articles
Laptop or Desktop? Guide to Choosing Your Computer
The question "laptop or desktop" never gets old. This question is still a fundamental question up until today. Here's a guide to help you find the answer.
Amazon To Become Incubator Of Massive Coronavirus Infection If Left Untreated Says Workers Rights Group
On April 14, the report states that nearly 75 out of 110 US warehouses operated by Amazon have reported at least one case of positive COVID-19 case.
Step By Step Beginner's Guide to Installing New RAM
If you're trying to upgrade your computer by installing a new RAM card, you've come to the right place! Learn how to install your RAM correctly.
The Best Wireless Earbuds To Help You Enjoy Your Favorite Sounds
The best wireless earbuds for you to choose from if you're tired of constantly having to untangle earbud wires
Educational Essentials: Tablets to Teach Your Kids
There's quite a lot of things you can do to make sure your kids are still learning during their playtime and picking out the right tablet is one of them!
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
How Technology Has Taken Over the Retail Experience
Gone are the days where retail shopping simply meant walking into a store and making a purchase. With great advances in technology over the last decade or two, the retail industry has completely shifted and evolved into a completely different experience for both consumers and business owners. I
SCIENCE
Mysterious Constellation: Elon Musk's Starlink Satellites Paint A Dazzling Show In Space
Watch the Starlink Satellites construct a constellation in the night sky as they are launched to hover in space
GAMES
Resident Evil Resistance: Jill Valentine Comes To The Rescue In Your Fight Against The Zombie Apocalypse
Meet Jill Valentine in the all-new Resident Evil: Resistance as you make your way past the evil mastermind's machinations and escape with your life!