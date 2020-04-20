Tech

Here Are The Top Tablet Computers You Can Purchase Without Breaking Your Wallet

By Renz , Apr 20, 2020 07:49 AM EDT

If you've always wanted a computer that you can hold in your hands, then look no further than tablet computers. There are plenty of options to choose from, but which ones are worth their price? We listed down the top tablet computers that are cheap enough but still provide enough power to satisfy your needs.

Fusion5 Ultra Slim
Fusion5 Ultra Slim
The Fusion5 Ultra Slim provides the user with a comfortable experience with its user-friendly Windows 10 package and seamless design. This little beauty fits your needs for daily tasks or education.

It delivers a massive storage space with a quad-core CPU and 4GB of RAM to support your processing needs.

For a portable, it sports a beautiful 10" graphic display that's perfect for viewing movies or watching your favorite shows.

It also features Bluetooth 4.0 and USB 3.0 port to support any transfers and files you may need to deliver back and forth.

Microsoft Surface Pro 6
Microsoft Surface Pro 6
Next is the Microsoft Surface Pro 6, which comes packed with the 8th generation intel core processor and the full Windows 10 Home experience.

It sports a massive 128GB SSD, a powerful 8GB RAM, and a 12.3" PixelSense display to capture that crisp viewing experience wherever you are.

It features the Windows Hello face authentication camera in the front for added security.

Lenovo 300e
Lenovo 300e
Lenovo has always proved to be a competitor in the personal computer market, and the 300e is no exception.

With its 11.6" HD IPS Touchscreen Widescreen LED, you're bound to have an easy time navigating through the menu.

A small size that comes with a powerful internal system consisting of Intel Celeron quad-core N3450 processor and 10 GHz base frequency.

Compatible ports that enable you to multitask or connect your device to several others if needed.

It comes with Windows 10 in S mode, which is already installed, so you don't have to worry about doing that yourself and messing something up.

RCA Cambio
RCA Cambio
Not as popular as the other brands, but the RCA Cambio delivers what it needs to.

Equipped with Intel Atom Processor Z8350 and 2GB RAM, 2GB DDR of system memory, and 32GB Flash memory, you'd have all the tools you need to perform your tasks with smoothness.

A comfortable size at 10" and is touchscreen capable, meaning you'd have an even easier time in connection with the speed it delivers.

Microsoft Surface Go
Microsoft Surface Go
Another addition by Microsoft, the Surface Go comes with a 10" PixelSense Display with 10-point multi-touch.

Has a minimum capacity of 64GB SSD with plenty of ports to supply your accessory needs.

It features the reliable Intel Pentium Gold Processor 4415Y to deliver cutting edge graphics with speed.

It also comes with the Windows Face face authentication camera for the security you need to protect your device.

Whether you're looking for power or affordability, these tablet computers are sure to fit your niche and will probably be the end-all-be-all of affordable but powerful devices.

