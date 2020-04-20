Games

The Magical Harry Potter Universe Come Into Your Home To Keep You Company With Its New Knight Bus Feature In Niantic's AR Harry Potter Game

By Renz , Apr 20, 2020 10:54 PM EDT
(Photo : Harry Potter: Wizards Unite)

Amid the coronavirus that has kept people locked indoors, plenty of games have seen a surge of players active. The case is not similar to games like Pokemon Go that require you to go out and explore to make the best out of the game. But Harry Potter: Wizards Unite has created a way for gamers to enjoy their mechanics and still be able to stay at home by introducing the 'Knight Bus' feature.

The new mechanic stems from the universe's fiction and lore, and it lets you enjoy magical dueling challenges that would otherwise be impossible without exploring the outside world. The exciting new addition enables players to travel to a Fortress located at Hogwarts Castle instead of having to find them in real life. This is where gamers can battle other players using Runestone items as usual.

The Knight Bus feature is located as a button on the Map for easy access. And it brings a justifiable explanation to how it works because of the actual Knight Bus from the Harry Potter universe is an emergency transport for stranded wizards and witches to get to where they're going.

The new feature wasn't added just for the duration of the quarantine but instead is 'here to stay' which would give players who don't have easy access to Fortress locations or are unable to go out and explore consistently can still have a chance to duel and mingle with other players.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite comes from Niantic, the creators of Pokemon Go, and utilizes the same mechanics of exploring the real-life world to interact with in-game features and mechanics.

Unleash your magical potential

As a disaster brings chaos into the wizarding world causing Foundable--ancient artifacts, creatures, people, and even memories--to appear in the mortal world suddenly. You enter as a new addition to the Statute of Secrecy Task Force, where you will be able to work with other witches and wizards around the world to figure out a way to reverse the crisis and protect the Muggle world.

Step into the outside world and utilize the Map to reveal Traces of magic to locate the Foundables. These Traces can be found at different real-world locations where they can be interacted with to trigger beautifully detailed 3D encounters in 360-degree advanced Virtual Reality.

Group up and save the world

Unite as one with your friends to take on powerful threats like the Wizard Challenges, which are real-time cooperative multiplayer battles that feature highly dangerous foes. You'll need each other to overcome threatening enemies and discover Foundables. You have a choice between different magical professions, such as Auror, Magizoologist, and Professor, each with their own unique set of abilities that will help you achieve your goals.

Prepare your wands (your smartphone) and cast your spells as you start your adventure to protect the innocent Muggles from the threat of the Foundables! Your magical experience awaits you in this brand-new fantasy world.

