Tech

Human Interface Guidelines for HealthKit Update: Apple Makes Health Apps Much Easier to Develop

By Urian , Apr 21, 2020 04:05 AM EDT
Human Interface Guidelines for HealthKit Update: Apple Makes Health Apps Much Easier to Develop (Photo : Screenshot From Pxhere Official Website)

With the current pandemic going on, the shift of most technologies is to help the health sector just like what apple is recently doing. Apple has just informed developers that it has already released the updated Human Interface Guidelines for HealthKit, which should be providing new guidance on the Apple Health app icon, and also add guidance on using the Apple Health-related terms, and also the new privacy and data usage guidelines.

Health has become the number one focus and Apple is aiding those developers by providing them the necessary data and promotion along with Human Interface Guidelines which should come in handy when developing a health-based app that needs health-based data.

What is Healthkit?

HealthKit is known to be an SDK that allows the developers to create certain integrations with the Apple Health app for different health and fitness-focused apps. This means that the HealthKit works by allowing data to be collected by the app itself to show up in the Health app, where the data can be aggregated with health data from different apps.

Apps will also be allowed to access certain relevant data from the Health app making it easier for the app to directly adjust to the user's needs. This should be a forward movement for app developers since the users won't have to manually update their health data anymore.

The new guidelines for all of the developers who plan to use HealthKit can be found on Apple's own developer website. Those developers who use the HealthKit will be required to provide some sort of coherent privacy policy, request access to the health data only when necessary, and also provide certain descriptive messages when asking for permission regarding the health data.

Read Also: Facebook Gaming App Aims to Dominate Mobile Gaming Streaming Market: Are Twitch and YouTube in Trouble

Developers can use HealthKit to make better apps

Developers are now even able to use the Apple Health icon in order to promote their own apps, and unsurprisingly, Apple also has a list of specific guidelines to follow for those developers who are planning on using the icon. This advancement could definitely pay off later on in the future when it comes to developing new apps that should require health data.

There is only the Apple-provided guideline that can be used, no alterations of these data would be allowed, the name Apple Health itself must also be positioned close to the icon, and the icon cannot be used as a sort of button. These specific HealthKit integrations should definitely refer to Apple Health with no particular outward mention of the HealthKit APIs.

In addition, Apple has even created a specific "Works with Apple Health" badge in order to allow certain developers to be able to promote the HealthKit-enabled apps on the website itself. Apple's complete Human Interface Guidelines for the HealthKit can be located on the developer site itself should you choose to give it a go or develop something in need of this addition.

Read Also: Temperature Changing Smart Fabric Can Adapt to Both Hot and Cold: Scientists Points They can be Mass Produced

TAG Apple, applications, Health

Related Articles

Panasonic upgrades its mirrorless cameras with Apple ProRes RAW format to provide higher quality and performance

Panasonic Brings Apple ProRes RAW Support To Its Flagship Mirrorless Cameras For Upgraded Capturing Experience

Panasonic upgrades its mirrorless cameras with Apple ProRes RAW format to provide higher quality and performance
There have been numerous reports by people saying that the Galaxy S20 Ultra has an update glitch. What is Samsung doing to fix this? Could this hurt Samsung?

Galaxy S20 Ultra Update Glitch: Is Samsung in Trouble?

There have been numerous reports by people saying that the Galaxy S20 Ultra has an update glitch. What is Samsung doing to fix this? Could this hurt Samsung?
The new MacBook Pro is getting a $600 GPU! Could this be better or worse than the previous Radeon Pro Vega II GPU?

MacBook Pro Gets a $600 GPU: What Happened to Their $2,400 Radeon Pro Vega II GPU

The new MacBook Pro is getting a $600 GPU! Could this be better or worse than the previous Radeon Pro Vega II GPU?
Rumors are circulating the release of the AirPods Pro Lite that could cost less than $249 and should launch next week! Are Apple products getting cheaper by the day?

[Apple Rumors] Upcoming AirPods Pro Lite Next Week Could Be Less Than $249: Apple Getting Cheaper?

Rumors are circulating the release of the AirPods Pro Lite that could cost less than $249 and should launch next week! Are Apple products getting cheaper by the day?
Apple has brilliantly found a way for the MacBook Pro's life to be extended! This new update allows a longer life for and a more enjoyable experience by reading your MacBook Pros charging patterns.

New Update: Apple MacBook Pro Users Won't Have to Worry About Their MacBook Losing Battery Life!

Apple has brilliantly found a way for the MacBook Pro's life to be extended! This new update allows a longer life for and a more enjoyable experience by reading your MacBook Pros charging patterns.
If you're looking for an iPhone SE case then we've got just the thing for you. Combining beauty and durability, this list will surely cater to any apple user

Beautiful And Strong: These iPhone SE Cases Will Make Sure Your Phone Is Protected While Looking Like A Treasure

If you're looking for an iPhone SE case then we've got just the thing for you. Combining beauty and durability, this list will surely cater to any apple user
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Panasonic Brings Apple ProRes RAW Support To Its Flagship Mirrorless Cameras For Upgraded Capturing Experience

Panasonic upgrades its mirrorless cameras with Apple ProRes RAW format to provide higher quality and performance

SCIENCE

Another Asteroid To Pass Closely To Earth Is Being Monitored By Nasa; That And Several Others On The Watchlist

Several asteroids will make close quarters visit with Earth this year, see which ones you should look out for in the sky

GAMES

The Magical Harry Potter Universe Come Into Your Home To Keep You Company With Its New Knight Bus Feature In Niantic's AR Harry Potter Game

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite brings all-new Knight Bus feature to help quarantined gamers get out into the world without actually stepping foot outside of their homes

CULTURE

[VIDEO] Local TV Reporter Accidentally Slips Husbands Naked Shower Scene On Live Footage

Naked husband accidentally shown in tv reporter's home broadcasting footage
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Melinda Meza and her husband Mike de Lambert

[VIDEO] Local TV Reporter Accidentally Slips Husbands Naked Shower Scene On Live Footage

Coronavirus-Related Names Given to Baby During Pandemic: "Sanitiser", "Covid Rose", "Corona", and "Covid" Among Bizzare Names

Sanitiser, Covid Rose, Coviduvidapdap, Covid Bryant, Corona, and Other Bizarre Newborn Names to Remind Us of Our Times During Coronavirus

Mother of Two Breaks Both Ankles While Trying the Oh Na Na Na Challenge on TikTok

Mother Tries Oh Na Na Na TikTok and Breaks Both Ankles

[VIRAL VIDEO] Adorable Baby Does Bottle Flip Giving Cutest Face Caught on Instagram

[VIRAL VIDEO] Baby Does Bottle Flip! Cute Moments Caught on Instagram

Time to Cheat! League of Legends: Riot Games Offers $100,000 Those Who Successfully Cheat Through VALORANT's Anti-Cheat System Vanguard

Hack and Win $100,000! League of Legends: Riot Games Challenges Hackers to Penetrate VALORANT's New Anti-Cheat System Vanguard

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP TECH

How Technology Has Taken Over the Retail Experience

Simple And Understandble Coronavirus Contact Tracing App Created By Instagram Founders

Twitch and YouTube in Trouble? Facebook Plans to Release Own Gaming App for Mobile Gaming

Here Are The Top Tablet Computers You Can Purchase Without Breaking Your Wallet

What to Buy: Apple MacBook Air 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD and 256GB SSD, or New MacBook Pro 16GB SSD, 512GB SSD?

Real Time Analytics