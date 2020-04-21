Acronym's Death Standing Jacket with Replica Baby Attached Recently Sold Out at $1,900! Worth it?

A certain jacket that has ties into the game called Death Standing is now available for a really steep price but what's more surprising compared to the price is the mere design of the jacket itself! This jacket has been sold at a retail of $1,900 and is from a sort of cyberpunk-ish clothing brand named Acronym, of which the developer of Death Standing is apparently a fan of.

Acronym and their work

Acronym was previously co-founded by Errolson Hugh, who you can see model the jacket on the site, made a sort of cameo in the final game. This is not the first time Acronym has worked with game developers. In fact, they even helped design the wardrobe of a certain Adam Jensen in Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, which looks pretty dapper.

Another of their most famous clothing is Dante's replica jacket that was sold for a whopping $8,600 and revealed shortly before the very release of Devil May Cry V itself! Although Acronym's products are known to be quite pricey in general, it is really not a surprise that they have been able to make really high-quality clothing.

The fact that they could sell a drawcord MC Hammer pants for $1,200 means that they are no joke and despite the economy, they have even recently sold out a $2,000 jacket!

Read Also: Temperature Changing Smart Fabric Can Adapt to Both Hot and Cold: Scientists Points They can be Mass Produced

The jacket by Acronym

The jacket has a really bizarre design with a little bridge baby replica that is attached outside and makes the whole jacket stand out. Although it is still not understood by most people why somebody would buy this bizarre jacket for the price of $2,000, it should be noted that Death Stranding is a pretty awesome game and could be the motivation behind this purchase.

The baby replica at the front catches the attention of anyone who walks by and is definitely the big detail that stands out the most. Taking out the baby and looking at the jacket itself, it is clearly an exceptional piece of art and does look really fashionable as well as comfortable and also very tactical.

Although most people would fret at the price of $2,000 for a jacket, the jacket was reported sold out which means that although most of the general public did not agree with either the design, price, or maybe even both, other people saw the worth of this jacket and decided to buy one for themselves right away.

Read Also: Is Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti's Beef Real? Or Is This a Gimmick for a 2020 Collaboration?

Fashion of the future

Acronym is one of those forward-thinking brands that incorporate futuristic designs while at the same time taking reference from most of the popular video games and other bits and pieces of video game culture.

The way the brand blends these fantasies into something that looks really good in real life is definitely a plus point and the backbone of their company and branding in general. Although their products may be way too pricey for some, some other people admire the look of their products and have decided that it is definitely worth the price.

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.