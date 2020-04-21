Games

A New Survival Game Called Stranded Deep is Now Out on PS4 and Xbox One for the Price of $20: Is the Game Worth It?

By Urian , Apr 21, 2020 07:17 AM EDT
A New Survival Game Called Stranded Deep is Now Out on PS4 and Xbox One for the Price of $20: Is the Game Worth It? (Photo : Screenshot From GameEdged YouTube Channel)

With the global pandemic on the rise and people being urged to stay at home and only leave the house unless absolutely necessary, most people have finally turned to video games as a way to pass the time. A certain video game has just emerged that actually emulates an outdoor adventure and could possibly be a way to have an adventure at the comforts of your own home!

The game is called Stranded Deep and what PS4 and Xbox One gamers want to know is "is the game worth it?" and if there is also a multiplayer mode to make things a little less lonely along the way. Besides, what's an adventure if you do it alone?

Stranded Deep

While everybody is being forced to stay indoors with almost nothing to do, a good news for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players has arrived! A new survival game called Stranded Deep has just dropped and this could be the ultimate solution for boredom!

For those people who aren't aware, the game called Stranded Deep has already been previously available on the Personal Computer or PC for a while during the early access for mat. It is a type of survival game where the player is supposed to brave the ocean that is full of sharks along with gigantic squids that even make the Kraken itself look like a kitten in Sea of Thieves, and along with its title, you must be able to survive on an island that has its popular beasts!

You can actually purchase this game right now on the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox one if you're trying to escape the boredom of staying at home and missing out on another adventure. This game has a thrilling but lite tone to it which results to an interesting and entertaining outcome.

 

Read Also: Could the Travis Scott x Fortnite Skins Point Out the In-Game Concert is Happening Soon? Check Out the New Glider!

The current game being sold

Right now, the price for the game Standard Deep on the PlayStation 4 along with the Xbox One is more or less surrounding $20 depending on which one you buy and maybe even what merchant are you buying from. The game is currently available from either the PSN or even the Microsoft Store but it really depends on your console of choice.

There has not yet been any confirmation as to whether or not the game has a multiplayer feature that can allow players to play with one another but that feature would be a really good edition if ever it should come in the future.

Read Also: Hack and Win $100,000! League of Legends: Riot Games Challenges Hackers to Penetrate VALORANT's New Anti-Cheat System Vanguard

Most of the game revolves on trying to survive the beautiful but challenging surroundings of your character which should give you something to do and something to look forward to especially during this time that a pandemic has cancelled most of the planned trips outside.

Instead of trying to go on an adventure and breaking social distancing, why not check out the game and have an adventure at home?

TAG stranded deep, survival games, Video Games, PS4, Xbox One

Related Articles

The limited-edition Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X is said to be released this coming June, and although fans of the game are excited, the Xbox Series X is also on its way. Which one would you pick?

Xbox One X 'Cyberpunk 2077' Out This June: Beware! Limited Edition!

The limited-edition Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X is said to be released this coming June, and although fans of the game are excited, the Xbox Series X is also on its way. Which one would you pick?
PlayStation exclusive 'Journey' is coming to Steam for PC this coming June 2020. Here are exciting stuff to expect.

Thatgamecompany's Indie Masterpiece 'Journey' Is Coming To PC Via Steam; Dive Into This Beautiful World On June 2020

PlayStation exclusive 'Journey' is coming to Steam for PC this coming June 2020. Here are exciting stuff to expect.
Sony releases Uncharted: Nathan Drake Collection and Journey for free download for a limited time. The endeavor is set to support individuals who are forced to stay indoors during the global pandemic COVID-19.

Sony Releases Free PS4 Games Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey in Line With Play at Home Initiative

Sony releases Uncharted: Nathan Drake Collection and Journey for free download for a limited time. The endeavor is set to support individuals who are forced to stay indoors during the global pandemic COVID-19.
Looking for that perfect gaming headset? Look no further as we've listed the best of the best!

Here Are The Top Performing PS4 Headsets In 2020

Looking for that perfect gaming headset? Look no further as we've listed the best of the best!
Here is everything you need to know about Sony's newest PS5 and what to expect with its late 2020 release

Everything To Know About Sony's Latest PS5; Cost, Controllers, Features, And More

Here is everything you need to know about Sony's newest PS5 and what to expect with its late 2020 release
The release of Final Fantasy VII is finally here! Start your adventure and hack and slash your enemies to bits

Final Fantasy VII Remake Goes Live On PS4: Here's What You Should Know As You Dive In To The World Of Midgar And Begin Your Adventure

The release of Final Fantasy VII is finally here! Start your adventure and hack and slash your enemies to bits
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Keep Your Home Safe With These Secure Smart Keyless Door Locks; Never Worry About Losing Your Key Ever Again!

If you want to keep your home secure, then look at the best keyless door locks you can buy so you wouldn't need to worry about a key again

SCIENCE

Another Asteroid To Pass Closely To Earth Is Being Monitored By Nasa; That And Several Others On The Watchlist

Several asteroids will make close quarters visit with Earth this year, see which ones you should look out for in the sky

GAMES

Is the $20 Stranded Deep Survival Game for PS4 and Xbox One Worth It?

Bummed out due to your cancelled trips? A new survival game called Stranded Deep guarantees to take you on an adventure for the price of only $20. Is the game worth it?

CULTURE

[VIDEO] Local TV Reporter Accidentally Slips Husbands Naked Shower Scene On Live Footage

Naked husband accidentally shown in tv reporter's home broadcasting footage
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Melinda Meza and her husband Mike de Lambert

[VIDEO] Local TV Reporter Accidentally Slips Husbands Naked Shower Scene On Live Footage

Coronavirus-Related Names Given to Baby During Pandemic: "Sanitiser", "Covid Rose", "Corona", and "Covid" Among Bizzare Names

Sanitiser, Covid Rose, Coviduvidapdap, Covid Bryant, Corona, and Other Bizarre Newborn Names to Remind Us of Our Times During Coronavirus

Mother of Two Breaks Both Ankles While Trying the Oh Na Na Na Challenge on TikTok

Mother Tries Oh Na Na Na TikTok and Breaks Both Ankles

[VIRAL VIDEO] Adorable Baby Does Bottle Flip Giving Cutest Face Caught on Instagram

[VIRAL VIDEO] Baby Does Bottle Flip! Cute Moments Caught on Instagram

Time to Cheat! League of Legends: Riot Games Offers $100,000 Those Who Successfully Cheat Through VALORANT's Anti-Cheat System Vanguard

Hack and Win $100,000! League of Legends: Riot Games Challenges Hackers to Penetrate VALORANT's New Anti-Cheat System Vanguard

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP GAMES

Twitch and YouTube in Trouble? Facebook Plans to Release Own Gaming App for Mobile Gaming

Travis Scott x Fortnite Skins: How to Dress Up for an In-Game Concert?

Experience The Trilogy of Danganronpa As The Series Makes Its Debut On Mobile This Year!

Resident Evil Resistance: Jill Valentine Comes To The Rescue In Your Fight Against The Zombie Apocalypse

Composer For Doom Eternal, Mick Gordon, Reportedly Didn't Have A Hand In The Final Works Of The Game And Might Be Leaving Because Of It

Real Time Analytics