Tampa Bay Buccaneers Get Rob Gronkowski Out of WrestleMania and onto the Football Field with Tom Brady Himself

Rob Gronkowski has expressed that he wants to play football once again! More specifically, he wants to be able to continue playing with Tom Brady himself! Looks like it's a dream come true!

Rob's agent Drew Rosenhaus has just confirmed to Mike Jones of the USA Today Sports that the 30-year-old Rob Gronkowski is finally set to come out of his retirement with a certain trade that will finally send his contractual rights from New England all the way to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers have already signed Brady up in March.

According to Rosenhaus' text message, the final decision is still "pending the physical" but Rob has already agreed to play for Tampa this very season. Rosenhaus also said that he will still honor his current contract during this period. Both ESPN along with NFL Network were the very first ones to report this deal.

ESPN and NFL reports

According to both outlets, the Patriots previously agreed to send over Gronkowski along with a seventh-round draft pick over to Tampa Bay in exchange for a certain fourth-rounder that is still pending a physical. The news of this proposed trade along with Gronkowski's impending return had come a little over 48 hours right before the start of this year's own NFL draft, which was slated to begin on Thursday night.

Rob Gronkowski had always left open a possibility of returning to the NFL, even during his dab in different startup ventures, some media engagements, and even recently, his professional wrestling. With much coincidence, he was asked on Monday as to whether or not there were any sort of active discussions about him coming back to Tampa to be reunited with Brady.

Gronkowski previously gave a statement during his brief appearance on the "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," saying that he finds it great that the moment he came out of retirement, within 24 hours, there were already rumors that were circulating of him coming back! Gronkowski also expressed how good and happy he felt and that the whole situation was something anyone could ever know.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The general manager of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jason Licht, was earlier asked about the pending possibility of being able to acquire Gronkowski and also noted that the Patriots were still holding the five-time Pro Bowl tight to end's right.

According to Licht's statement some time about two weeks ago, Rob Gronkowski has been doing quite a great job with WrestleMania as of the moment and that Licht has no definitive idea if Rob would actually want to play again.

The rumors have all been cleared out and it looks like Rob Gronkowski is set to return to football and play once again with Tom Brady after the whole pandemic. The ongoing worldwide pandemic has crippled the sports industry and also other industries altogether. It would be refreshing for fans to be able to see the NFL once again in the future especially with Rob Gronkowski back.

