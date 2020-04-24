Reviews

Nokia's New TA-1221 Armstrong Adds an FM Radio Feature along with Bluetooth! Will This be Enough for a Comeback?

By Urian , Apr 24, 2020 09:26 AM EDT
Nokia's New TA-1221 Armstrong Adds an FM Radio Feature along with Bluetooth! Will This be Enough for a Comeback? (Photo : Screenshot From Pxhere Official Website)

Remember when Nokia used to be the only mobile phone in the market? The time when having a Nokia phone made you feel empowered? The time when it was not easy to get yourself a Nokia phone?

Well, those days are in the past and although there is a lot of nostalgia attached to these earlier mobile phones, it seems like these mobile phones were sill not able to survive at the top. Ever since smartphones became a thing, Nokia slowly started to fade away as bigger companies like Apple and Samsung started to emerge.

The reason cited by most professionals is that Nokia was not able to adapt to the change in technology fast enough for them to survive. In the world of tech, Charles Darwins' survival of the fittest still pretty much dictates which companies and brands get to last the longest.

The thing about technology is that it is always evolving and if a company is not able to keep up with the times, this company might not be able to survive. Although Nokia may have gotten into the market much earlier, there are new companies just like the recent Huawei that were able to catch up to their competition.

The new Nokia phones

Nokia Mobile is currently preparing newer phones for their US-based operators. Instead of just releasing one model, Nokia has decided to release 5 new models at a time! These new models are more likely to be among the most affordable smartphone exclusives for certain United States operators.

The names of these models are the TA-1222, the TA-1218, the TA-1221, the TA-1226, and last but not the least, the TA-1231. Those phones might be sharing the same or at least similar hardware, but the included software details could actually be much more different.

The WiFi certificate actually suggest that the new phones' processors might actually be coming from a company called MediaTek. The FFC documents have also revealed that the phones will be bringing back the removable battery. The BT SIG certificate has showed that both devices will be equipped with a BT 5.0 which is pretty good since the device is among the lower price range.

Read Also: If You are Wondering How to Choose Between the Huawei P40, P30, and P30 Lite: Here's the Perfect Guide For You

What is revealed about the specs so far?

So far, the model's names have been revealed as the TA-1221, the TA-1226, the TA-1218, and the TA-1231 all holding the code name: Armstrong. Another interesting addition to this mobile phone will be the introduction of the FM Radio once again. This specific feature has been quite forgotten but it seems like Nokia is planning to bring it back!

The phone will be equipped with a BT 5.0, a WiFi b/g/n, an LTE, and a GNSS additions for its connectivity. As mentioned earlier, the phone will have a removable battery once again making its parts much easier to replace in an event of your battery getting damaged.

This new set of phones is said to be using the Android 10 (0CUS_1_100) software for it to run which is not bad for a budget phone.

Read Also: Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra has an Update Glitch: Is the Tech Giant in Trouble?

TAG Nokia, WIFI, lte, mobile phones, Smartphone

Related Articles

Engineers have recently been able to invent a type of hydrogel material that can turn excess heat from overheating gadgets into electricity!

Overheating Gadgets Can Now Turn Heat into Electricity: Engineers Invent Hydrogel

Engineers have recently been able to invent a type of hydrogel material that can turn excess heat from overheating gadgets into electricity!
If you want to boost your connection without using a LAN or Ethernet, you might want to get yourself a Wi-Fi adaptor. Here are a few adaptors that could really improve your connection.

Boost Your Gaming Signal with These Wi-Fi Adaptors: ASUS, TP, or Netgear

If you want to boost your connection without using a LAN or Ethernet, you might want to get yourself a Wi-Fi adaptor. Here are a few adaptors that could really improve your connection.
If ever you've been wondering how to turn your phone into a laptop, you're in luck! All you need is the NexDock 2!

How to Turn Your Phone Into a Laptop with NexDock 2

If ever you've been wondering how to turn your phone into a laptop, you're in luck! All you need is the NexDock 2!
A new phone by Oppo called the Oppo Reno Ace 2 has finally achieved the impossible by being able to fully charge in just 30 minutes claiming the title of the world's fastest wireless charging smartphone.

World's Fastest Wireless Charging Smartphone: 8GB RAM Oppo Reno Ace 2 Can Now Fully Charge In Just 30 Minutes

A new phone by Oppo called the Oppo Reno Ace 2 has finally achieved the impossible by being able to fully charge in just 30 minutes claiming the title of the world's fastest wireless charging smartphone.
The mirrorless camera market is plummeting and may see the end of its era if competition continues to grow

A Massive Fall: Mirrorless Camera Experience Popularity Crash As Sales Plummet by up to 50% Amid Quarantine

The mirrorless camera market is plummeting and may see the end of its era if competition continues to grow
Ever wondered how to make a Lego stop motion movie? All of the Lego movies you have probably seen rely strongly on the good old stop motion technique!

How to Make A Lego Stop Motion Movie On Your Android Phone

Ever wondered how to make a Lego stop motion movie? All of the Lego movies you have probably seen rely strongly on the good old stop motion technique!
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

We've Listed The Best Binoculars You Can Get For Your Kid For That Perfect Family Bonding Activity You Can Relax With

Parents rejoice! We've listed the best cost-efficient binoculars you can buy that are a perfect fit for children for that soothing family bonding experience

SCIENCE

Birds Beat Dinos: CT Scans Of 3D Skulls Reveal Larger Brain To Body Scale On Modern Avians

Scientists figured out why birds beat out the dinosaurs in the survival of the fittest against the massive asteroid of prehistoric times

GAMES

[Trailer] Want to Rule the Vatican? Check Out the 'Pope Simulator' Video Game!

Ultimate Games has just released a trailer of their new 'Pope Simulator' video game! Check out the trailer to find out what to expect when playing as the most powerful man in the world!

SCIENCE

SpaceX's Starlink Called "Crime Against Humanity": Elon Musk Steps in to Address Brightness Problem

Elon Musk's SpaceX is currently going through some heat for their Starlink satellites being too bright for astronomers to see clearly. One astronomer even called it a "crime against humanity."
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Asteroid 1998 OR2

Look! A Massive Asteroid 'Wearing' Face Mask Flying Past Coronavirus-Stricken Earth Next Week Was Caught on Cam

Watch! Young Surfer Recreates Surfing Sensation Using a Hammock and Hair Dryer

Watch! Young Surfer Recreates Surfing Sensation Using Hammock and Hair Dryer

Blue Whale hunting for Krills

WATCH! Incredible Drone Footage Shows The Ingenious Way Blue Whales Save Energy While Hunting For Food

Human Dissection in Virtual Reality

WATCH! Experience a Human Dissection in Virtual Reality

The Fort Myers Police Department makes heart out of police cars to thank health workers at Lee Memorial Hospital

[VIDEO] Fort Myers Police in Florida Created a Giant Heart to Salute Hospital Workers Amid Coronavirus

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP REVIEWS

Overheating Gadgets Can Now Turn Heat into Electricity: Engineers Invent Hydrogel

Imagine A Whole New World With Amazing Stories From These Digital Books That Remove The Hassle Of A Physical Object

Why is Nokia Adding an FM Radio Feature? Will the New TA-1221 Armstrong Make or Break Them?

[Digital Nomad Essentials] Keyboard Vacuums for Portable Maintenance

Real Time Analytics