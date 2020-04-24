Reviews
[Digital Nomad Essentials] How to Choose the Right Slim Laptop: ASUS, Acer, MSI
The slim type laptops are really aesthetically pleasing and include one key feature that its users enjoy, the portability. Remote work is a lifestyle that's not necessary popular to most people but it does have other advantages that some people do not have with their office-based job.
One major advantage of remote work is that you can work anywhere you want as long as you have a secure connection and a comfortable working space. This is best done with a laptop that can easily be carried around rather than a laptop that is heavy and bulky.
The slim type laptops were created for a lot of reasons but the portability of this laptop has become extremely useful to those digital nomads. The light weight of the laptop combined with the great performance is perfect for those who are on the run.
Although it may sound easy picking out a slim laptop, there are a few things you have to make sure of before you purchase one.
Here are a few things to think about:
Size
If your job requires a little more focus on the artistic and graphical side, you might need yourself a bigger screen but if your job only requires content, maybe a smaller screen would be even more portable as well as lighter.
Specs
Although everyone wants the latest this and the more powerful that, you have to be a little bit more practical and think what is more important. Is having a big memory the priority? Is having better graphics? Or is having a faster computer RAM speed?
Price
Don't break your budget trying to get yourself the best slim laptop out there even if you wouldn't need it. Canvas the average prices of slim laptops and give yourself a budge. Don't try to make a far out budget where you won't be able to buy anything. Instead, try making a realistic budget where you're sure to find something that would make you happy.
Once you factor in these three pointers, you'll be able to pinpoint the perfect slim laptop for your digital nomad lifestyle. Here are a few of the best slim laptops from ASUS, Acer, and MSI.
ASUS VivoBook S14 S433 Thin and Light Laptop, 14" FHD, Intel Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD, Windows 10 Home, S433FA-DS51-WH, Dreamy White
This high performance laptop holds a massive 512GB SSD making programs run faster and smoother. It's also a smaller laptop with a 14" display making it very portable and good for programming and others.
Acer Aspire 5 Slim Laptop, 15.6" Full HD IPS Display, 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U, 8GB DDR4, 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD, Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 802.11ax, Fingerprint Reader, Backlit KB, A515-54-59W2, Silver
Sort of like the Vivobook, this product by ASUS holds almost the same specs but with half the memory. The good thing about this laptop is its 15.6" screen making visual work easier.
MSI Modern 14 A10M-460 14" Ultra Thin and Light Professional Laptop Intel Core i5-10210UUMA 8GB DDR4 512GB NVMe SSD Win10 Home
MSI is known for its great graphics but this specific laptop takes an extra step forward with not just great graphics, but also great memory as well.
