Tech

[VIDEO] GoPro That Survived Creeping Lava Captures Amazing Footage of What it's Lke to Be Melted!

By Urian , Apr 25, 2020 06:41 AM EDT
[VIDEO] Curious What Getting Melted by Lava Look Like? GoPro Brings Back Amazing Footage After Surviving (Photo : Screenshot From PetaPixel YouTube Channel)

A particular environmental exploration guide named Erik Storm apparently left his GoPro in slow motion as crawling lava started to engulf the camera! What's even more surprising is that the GoPro actually survived this and brought back surreal footages of what it's like to be melted by lava!

Erik strategically placed his GoPro inside a really small crack in the ground in order to get images but the fiery madness started to eat his GoPro alive! The lava suddenly sank in through the crack and swallow his camera that had a protective casing that time.

How on earth did the camera survive?

While watching the lava creep closer and consume the camera, it would be easy to assume that the camera was destroyed by the lava! Even Erik himself thought that he had to bid his camera goodbye but it turns out that the GoPro survived!

Once everything was safe, Erik then started to smash through the cooled rock in order to recover his beloved camera. Although the exterior of the camera was a little melted, the GoPro was still intact! The SD card inside had miraculously survived the extreme temperature.

After retrieving the GoPro, Erik was able to take a look at the SD card and found out amazing footage of what it's like to be consumed by lava. The hellish video is quite interesting because of the way the lava crept in as the fire started to torch the camera.

Read Also: [Viral Video] Cops Prank Lockdown Violators by Forcing them into an Ambulance where a "Sick" Police Officer was Waiting

The final condition of the camera

Although the GoPro is now unable to work properly or function as it once did, just the fact that it had been intact even after being engulfed by lava is amazing! Although there has not yet been any scientific findings regarding how the camera survived, it's most likely that the plastic case was strong enough to take the heat from the scorching lava for a short period of time!

The camera might not be able to be put into good use the next time it's brought out but it does make for a good souvenir as a camera that was actually able to survive lava itself! Erik's plans for the camera are still unknown but it is a good thought to think that somewhere out there, this legendary camera sits on a throne on display for Erik to tell the story.

This situation has not yet been recreated so it is not yet really safe to say that each and every GoPro could survive the extreme temperatures as lava until somebody is daring enough to give this experiment a go. Another set of experiments would still have to be done in order to declare that each and every single GoPro is able to withstand the extreme temperature of lava.

This GoPro is one of the amazing stories circulating not just the camera but photography itself. This has been the first instance ever that the insides of lava were captured on camera.

Read Also: [Instagram Video] Cute Husky Seen Being Walked by Drone: Could This Be the New Norm for Doggo Walking?

TAG GoPro, Camera, Lava

Related Articles

If you've thought about building a blogging career, you might want to get yourself a good camera to kickstart your career. Here are a few cameras that work splendidly.

Vlogging Essentials: Which Begginer Camera Is Best For You?

If you've thought about building a blogging career, you might want to get yourself a good camera to kickstart your career. Here are a few cameras that work splendidly.
GoPro CEO Nick Woodman believes that the upcoming GoPro Hero 6, which he described as

GoPro Hero 6 'Is Gonna Be Bitchin', CEO Says

GoPro CEO Nick Woodman believes that the upcoming GoPro Hero 6, which he described as "bitchin", will be a huge success.
GoPro's latest product, the Hero 5 Black definitely exceeds buyers' expectations. Aside from retaining the beloved features from Hero 4, this new camera is beefed up with game changing uses that make action-packed moments more vivid.

GoPro Hero 5 Black Is The Best Action Camera Of 2017

GoPro's latest product, the Hero 5 Black definitely exceeds buyers' expectations. Aside from retaining the beloved features from Hero 4, this new camera is beefed up with game changing uses that make action-packed moments more vivid.
GoPro laid off seven percent of its workforce in January of 2016, but the layoffs in November were more severe. The company cut 15 percent of its employees, completely shuttered its entertainment division and president Tony Bates.

GoPro Cuts 270 Jobs To Reduce Operating Expenses For 2017

GoPro laid off seven percent of its workforce in January of 2016, but the layoffs in November were more severe. The company cut 15 percent of its employees, completely shuttered its entertainment division and president Tony Bates.
Comparing the camera performance between the LG G6 and Google Pixel, the former excelled in terms of capturing more detail, colors and was able to zoom in more.

LG G6 Outperforms Google Pixel In Camera Performance

Comparing the camera performance between the LG G6 and Google Pixel, the former excelled in terms of capturing more detail, colors and was able to zoom in more.
A camera performance comparison test between the iPhone 7 Plus and Huawei P10 was conducted. It showed that the Huawei P10 performed better in low light conditions.

Huawei P10's Low Light Camera Performance Is Better Than The iPhone 7 Plus'

A camera performance comparison test between the iPhone 7 Plus and Huawei P10 was conducted. It showed that the Huawei P10 performed better in low light conditions.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

[VIDEO] What does Getting Melted by Lava Look Like? GoPro that Survived Brings Back Amazing Footage

WATCH! If you're curious as to what getting melted by Lava looks like, a GoPro that survived being engulfed might be able to give you answers!

SCIENCE

Black Hole Feasts On White Dwarf; X-rays Show It Sucks Up All The Gases And Keeps The Star Close To Feed On

A white dwarf star treads too close to a black hole, see the fate of the tiny cosmic body and its struggle against the colossus

HOW TO

How to Download Total War: SHOGUN 2 for Free! Creative Assembly Hacks

Creative Assembly's masterpiece Total War: SHOGUN 2 is said to be free next week! Wondering how to get it? Here's how!

CULTURE

Watch This Toddler Lawyer Her Way Out Of Trouble After She Was Allegedly Caught Playing With Their Dog's Food

Have you ever had your kid straight up argue against you? We bet you haven't experienced this kid's defense!
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

[Viral Video] Cops Decide to Prank Lockdown Violators by Forcing them into an Ambulance where a "Sick" Police Officer was Waiting

[Viral Video] Cops Prank Lockdown Violators by Forcing them into an Ambulance with "Sick" Police Officer

Asteroid 1998 OR2

Look! A Massive Asteroid 'Wearing' Face Mask Flying Past Coronavirus-Stricken Earth Next Week Was Caught on Cam

Watch! Young Surfer Recreates Surfing Sensation Using a Hammock and Hair Dryer

Watch! Young Surfer Recreates Surfing Sensation Using Hammock and Hair Dryer

Blue Whale hunting for Krills

WATCH! Incredible Drone Footage Shows The Ingenious Way Blue Whales Save Energy While Hunting For Food

Human Dissection in Virtual Reality

WATCH! Experience a Human Dissection in Virtual Reality

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP TECH

We've Listed The Best Binoculars You Can Get For Your Kid For That Perfect Family Bonding Activity You Can Relax With

10 Interesting Facts about Facial Recognition

Best Email Management Tips for Business Professionals

[VIDEO] What does Getting Melted by Lava Look Like? GoPro that Survived Brings Back Amazing Footage

Real Time Analytics