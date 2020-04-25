Creative Assembly's Total War: SHOGUN 2 is Free Next Week! Here's How to Get It

It seems like Steam is really on a roll offering free games left and right along with huge discounts in an attempt at keeping people at home and for those who have set their eyes on Creative Assembly's Total War: SHOGUN 2, it's going to be a good week ahead!

Just a short synopsis for those who don't know what this game is, Creative Assembly's Total War: SHOGUN 2 is a game set in Japan's darkest ages, with endless war dividing the country and violence spreading across the land. The whole game is set some time in the middle of the 16th Century of a brutal Feudal Japan.

The country was once unified by a central government but has then been split into different clans. Ten legendary warlords are in the competition for the top but only one will be successful as ruler of the new shogun.

The player will be assuming the role of Daimyo, a certain clan leader, and further spread his military engagements, diplomacy, and even economics in order to achieve the one true ultimate goal, a reunited Japan under one supreme new Shogun.

Here's a step by step process in getting Creative Assembly's Total War: SHOGUN 2:

Check the specs

Before anything else, you have to make sure that your specs are able to run this game. Although the game is not that heavy if you already have a gaming computer, it can come as quite a punch if you're only using a basic setup.

The minimum requirements start with an XP/ Vista/ Windows 7 OS with a 2GHz Intel Dual Core processor or better a 2.6 GHz Intel Single Core processor. If you're going for AMD, make sure it is with an SSE2.

1GB RAM for XP or 2GB RAM for both Vista and Windows, a 256 MB DirectX 9.0c compatible card (make sure it's a shader 3 model at least). The game is quite heavy with a 32GB free hard disk space requirement.

The recommended specs however start with at least an Intel Core i5 2nd Generation processor or its AMD equivalent, 2GB RAM for XP or 4GB RAM for Vista and up, an AMD Radeon HD 5000 and a 6000 graphics card or at least a DirectX 11 equivalent compatible card.

Read Also: Leaked Title on Resume Points Out that Grand Theft Auto V I Could be Going Mexican! Narcos? [Rockstar Games Leaks]

Watch out on Steam

It is important that you get the game between April 27 and May 1 since that is the only time that the game will be free for download! Aside from that, you won't be able to get the game for free and you'll end up having to pay.

If you do not yet have a steam account, you should probably get one as soon as possible since the window for this free game is really narrow. You'll also have to install Steam and make sure that everything runs smoothly before the date.

Last but not the least, when April 27 comes and the official announcement rolls out, download right away!

Read Also: [Trailer] Ultimate Games Will Release a 'Pope Simulator' Video Game Where Players can be the Most Powerful Man in the World!

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.