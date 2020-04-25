Hilarious Video Shows How Cats React When Owners Use a Cat Filter: Some Aren't Happy

A hilarious collection of videos have started to breach the internet of pet owners with their cats both taking a selfie video with the owner using a cat filter! The cat's faces of confusion is priceless and is a really entertaining sight to see.

There's a video on YouTube which is a collection of 100 cute cat videos where the owners do this exact prank on their cat. The reactions are priceless and if you're a cat lover, you'd definitely find these videos adorable.

The video also has some dogs in it for those dog lovers as well. You'll be able to tell how surprised some of the cats are when they see their owners face turn into a cat as well. The video is filled with cuteness as the reaction of these cats is quite genuine.

The dogs on the other hand have a really different reaction to the videos. Some dogs even react by getting mad and you can see that they just aren't happy with their owners face turning into that of a cat.

Other cats start hitting their owner out of disbelief in a really cute way showing how they can't believe what happened to their owners. The face of these cats go from "I don't care" to "what on earth happened!?"

Some of these cats get scared and try their best to run away or even freeze completely. The confusion on their faces says it all when they look into the camera and see a cat but when they look at their owner they see a human once again!

Even a bird was in the video! The bird seems not to like what's going on and heads on over to its owner for a little hug.

Spending more time with your pets during this stay at home period

Now that most people are advised to stay at home, it may be the best time to spend more time with your pets. Most of the time, pets are left alone at home and although there's food, water, and everything they need, spending time with their favorite human is still very different.

One thing a pet owner must always keep in mind is that humans live longer than pets which means every minute you spend with your pets is very important. Now that most people are advised to stay at home, it would be nice to teach your pets some new tricks or even just play along!

Playing with your pet

If you want to try this prank out, you definitely should! If not, there are still a lot of ways to entertain both you and your pet. It would be nice though if you tried it out. You would be able to see just how much your pet actually knows you by your face.

The reaction of your pet might just be something you'll want to hold on throughout and maybe even share this reaction to your friends and family.

