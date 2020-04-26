SpaceX's Crew Dragon 2 Mission: Astronauts Sent To ISS Aboard Elon Musk's Falcon 9 Spacecraft

SpaceX's Dragon mission is arranged to launch its first set of astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS). The launch is planned to launch on May 27 and marks the first time astronauts are to be launched from US soil since the decommissioning of the Space Shuttle in 2011.

The company is to conduct the Demo-2 launch as a precursor to regular and continuous flights to the ISS.

The historical cosmic endeavor by SpaceX's Dragon Mission

The mission will be carried by a Falcon 9 rocket and will make its historical moment on May 27 at 4:32 p.m. EDT. The Dragon's systems will be tested in orbit during the launch, along with observing the capabilities of the equipment back on Earth for future use.

During their time in space, all of the craft's systems, including controls and displays, will be continually checked in detail. The spacecraft will meet up and land on the ISS after approximately 24 hours from launch and will then face further testing.

A set of news conferences will be held on May 1 to cover the iconic event and will be airing live on NASA Television and seen on their website. Two of the crew will be available for remote interviews at the conference, namely; Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley.

A Falcon 9 rocket will carry the Dragon 2 Crew and will launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

After approximately 24 hours from the launch, the team is set to arrive on the ISS to join the current inhabitants lead by NASA's Expedition 63 commander Chris Cassidy along with Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner from Russia'n agency Roscosmos.

The news conference will include several famous names in the science industry, such as Jim Bridenstine, a NASA administrator, Kathy Lueders, who is a program manager for the Commercial Crew Program of NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

Who will be leading the undertaking in the vast cosmos?

The acting operations commander is Robert Behnken, where he will be heading major activities aboard the craft. Behnken became an astronaut in 2000 during a selection by NASA and has completed two space shuttle flights since.

Before his career in space, Behnken was a physics and mechanical engineer. He then finished his master's and a doctorate in mechanical engineering over at CalTech.

The astronaut worked for the US Air Force as a flight test engineer before his career with NASA and their team.

Douglas Hurley is the acting spacecraft commander for the crew, where he will oversee the launch, landing, and recovery of the vessel. Hurley started his profession as an astronaut after being selected in 2000.

Hurley has also completed two space flights like Behnken, where his last flight was in 2011.

Douglas holds a degree in civil engineering from Tulane University. Before being an astronaut, Hurley served as a fighter pilot and test pilot for the US Marine Corps.

