Tech

Chimera is Google's New Contender In Simplifying Game Development By Reducing The Amount Of Work For Any Needed Process

By Renz , Apr 27, 2020 04:42 AM EDT
(Photo : Pixabay)

Games are often created with a large team of developers over an exhausting period. Creators find little time to rest to ensure their games are bug-free and will be well-loved by the community their working to make it for. Google, however, has opted to change the game development scene by introducing Project Chimera that will reportedly reduce the amount of work needed for any part of a game's creation.

An interview with Erin Hoffman-John, the director of research and technology development at Google STADIA, was conducted, and he revealed that the company is currently developing a new project that would revolutionize the development industry.

The innovative self-developing program

Project Chimera is designed with the help of machine learning to provide a more straightforward creation process and reduce the number of creatives needed for a final product.

Erin said the idea for the project came about from a series of questions directed at game developers. He also stated that they take a risk that most would avoid encountering. They have coordinated with countless external game developers about the things they wanted to do but couldn't or the number of things they had to remove because of limited power or time.

The Google team then devised a method utilizing machine learning to reduce the amount of work needed for the creation of a video game. The process was used in an example representing the massive online multiplayer game 'World of Warcraft,' asking, "What if a team of 14 people could make a game on the scale of World of Warcraft?".

Read Also: Trials of Mana Guide: What You Need To Know Complete The Game And Experience The Whole Story

The team believes that amount of undertaking is impossible to complete, but with games like WoW, they rely on a massive amount of repeating content. The majority of the staff are working on creating the material again and again for different parts of the in-game world. The amount of workload that comes from that requires a similar amount of finances and resources to make games of that scale.

Erin shared that the goal of Project Chimera is to fundamentally change the core foundations of game development by simplifying and removing and unneeded work due to machine learning being able to absorb the data of a game until it can create new content on its own utilizing the data it gathered beforehand as references.

The core foundation of machine learning

Machine Learning has been at the forefront of data analysis since its inception. The process seeks to automate creation and development based on the system's ability to learn from data and utilize it for the work it was designed to do. The process involves the identification of patterns and decision-making requiring little human input.

The importance of machine learning came about in the rising interest, similar to data mining with the increasing amount of data and information that needs to be analyzed and worked through. The amount of processing and workforce requirement brings about a rising demand in more accessible and more straightforward processes to work with.

Machine learning provides an immediate and effective response to these problems by self-analyzing data and providing new information from the information it stored within itself and works with even larger data sizes. The system reduces workload and avoids unnecessary risks by creating accurate models from scratch.

Read Also: Animal Crossing: New Horizons' 'Bugs Nerf' Makes Gaining Cash Significantly Harder From Catching Critters

TAG machine-learning, google, game development, World of Warcraft

Related Articles

Google Doodle will be releasing a series of mini-games to keep people from getting bored. Doodle the coronavirus away!

Simple Google Doodle Games to Play While Passing the Time: Doodle the Coronavirus Away!

Google Doodle will be releasing a series of mini-games to keep people from getting bored. Doodle the coronavirus away!
Alphabet Inc., wouldn't release any official figures yet for its cloud streaming games service, but thanks to Google Stadia app, we have a way to guess its current player base.

Join over One Million Users Who Downloaded Google Stadia App with its Free Premium Access: Here's How

Alphabet Inc., wouldn't release any official figures yet for its cloud streaming games service, but thanks to Google Stadia app, we have a way to guess its current player base.
Bored at home due to coronavirus stay-at-home policy? Let Google help you decide what to watch next on whatever streaming platform you.use

Google Search Now Knows What You Want To Watch Next: How Does It Do That?

Bored at home due to coronavirus stay-at-home policy? Let Google help you decide what to watch next on whatever streaming platform you.use
If you want to keep your home secure, then look at the best keyless door locks you can buy so you wouldn't need to worry about a key again

Keep Your Home Safe With These Secure Smart Keyless Door Locks; Never Worry About Losing Your Key Ever Again!

If you want to keep your home secure, then look at the best keyless door locks you can buy so you wouldn't need to worry about a key again
Google has decided to put the HDR feature in the new Android Go Phones as a big step for budget phones in general. What could the future of budget phones be like?

Android Go Phones and HDR? Google Could Possibly Make This Happen!

Google has decided to put the HDR feature in the new Android Go Phones as a big step for budget phones in general. What could the future of budget phones be like?
There is ongoing research that says that contact tracing can be done with the use of an application! The downside would be that everyone would need a smartphone, to begin with.

Everyone May Need a Smartphone to Reopen Society: Contract Tracing Apps Could Be The Key!

There is ongoing research that says that contact tracing can be done with the use of an application! The downside would be that everyone would need a smartphone, to begin with.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

$400 Apple iPhone SE and iPhone 8 Share the Same Parts? Cameras, SIM Trays, and More!

Apple's new upcoming iPhone SE has been all over social media with buyers excited for the upcoming $400 phone but what would happen when they find out that the new SE shares parts with the iPhone 8?

SCIENCE

Russian Simulations Find Life Can Exist on Venus as Microbrial Organisms Thrive on its Harsh Environment

Venus could hold life in a new simulated study by Russian scientists; find out the details here

TECH

Simple Google Doodle Games to Play While Passing the Time: Doodle the Coronavirus Away!

Google Doodle will be releasing a series of mini-games to keep people from getting bored. Doodle the coronavirus away!

CULTURE

Watch This Toddler Lawyer Her Way Out Of Trouble After She Was Allegedly Caught Playing With Their Dog's Food

Have you ever had your kid straight up argue against you? We bet you haven't experienced this kid's defense!
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

[Viral Video] Kid Tricks Dad in "Take the $50 without Touching the Water Bottle" Challenge

[Viral Video] Kid Outsmarts Dad in "Take the $50 without Touching the Bottle" Challenge

[VIDEO] Curious What Getting Melted by Lava Look Like? GoPro Brings Back Amazing Footage After Surviving

[VIDEO] What does Getting Melted by Lava Look Like? GoPro that Survived Brings Back Amazing Footage

Little Lilyana arguing her case

Watch This Toddler Lawyer Her Way Out Of Trouble After She Was Allegedly Caught Playing With Their Dog's Food

[VIDEO] Pet Owners Try Cat Filter on Their Pets: Some of Them are Not Happy

[VIDEO] How Cats React When You Use a Cat Filter

Do the Savage CAROL BASKIN Challenge! New TikTok Trend Replaces "I'm a Savage" with Netflix's Tiger King!

New TikTok Dance: Do the CAROLE BASKIN Challenge from Netflix's Tiger King

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP TECH

[Reddit Post] Grandma Allegedly Watches Netflix on Old School Box-Type TV: Comments Suggest Interesting Roku Method

Chimera is Google's New Contender In Simplifying Game Development By Reducing The Amount Of Work For Any Needed Process

Simple Google Doodle Games to Play While Passing the Time: Doodle the Coronavirus Away!

$400 Apple iPhone SE and iPhone 8 Share the Same Parts? Cameras, SIM Trays, and More!

Real Time Analytics