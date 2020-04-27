[Viral Video] Kid Tricks Dad in "Take the $50 without Touching the Water Bottle" Challenge

A viral video has started to circulate the internet of a certain kid who was able to outsmart his father when his father challenged to take the $50 bill off of the table while a water bottle was on top of it. The kid then tricks his dad by saying that there's something on top of the water bottle confusing the dad who does not know what the kid is talking about.

The goal of the challenge was for the kid to get the $50 bill without having to touch the bottle in any way and mostly the way to do this is by quickly pulling the bill from underneath but the kid thought of a better idea. The kid decided to confuse the dad and make him do all the work so that the kid could run away with the $50.

The confused dad, out of confusion, decides to get the water bottle leaving the crispy bill on the table in which the kid immediately grabbed. The kid then runs a way while the dad realized he has just been played by his own kid convincing him to get the water bottle so that he can get the $50 all for himself.

Read Also: [Viral Video] Cops Prank Lockdown Violators by Forcing them into an Ambulance where a "Sick" Police Officer was Waiting

The viral video

The viral video has been uploaded to Reddit by a certain user named adamthotty and the comments are divided when it came to other user's opinion of the video. Reddit is well known for hosting really interesting and entertaining videos and this deception by a clever kid is only one of many.

The comments are split into a few subgroups where some people said that everything was staged and this trick is an old trick that has already been circulating Reddit for quite some time now. Since this challenge is actually pretty old, this possibility is actually very true.

Other people in the comments section were in it for the laughs and commended the kid for being pretty clever and for using the deception tactic in confusing his dad in order to get the $50. At the end of the video, the dad is left with the water bottle in hand and the dad still seems pretty confused from being played by his own kid.

The backlashing comments

The majority of the comments ended up bashing the whole video saying that it was staged and that everything was planned out from the start. Although the whole thing could have been a setup, the face of the dad is still pretty entertaining.

The discussion still continues as to whether or not the video is real but for those who just want to have a good time and be entertained, the dad's face is enough to keep you laughing for a little bit.

The funny video ends with the kid getting his $50 and walking right up the stairs while the dad looks dead inside.

Read Also: Do the Savage CAROL BASKIN Challenge! New TikTok Trend Replaces "I'm a Savage" with Netflix's Tiger King!

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.