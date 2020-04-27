Culture

[Viral Video] Kid Tricks Dad in "Take the $50 without Touching the Water Bottle" Challenge

By Urian , Apr 27, 2020 04:52 AM EDT
[Viral Video] Kid Tricks Dad in "Take the $50 without Touching the Water Bottle" Challenge (Photo : Screenshot From Reddit Official Website)

A viral video has started to circulate the internet of a certain kid who was able to outsmart his father when his father challenged to take the $50 bill off of the table while a water bottle was on top of it. The kid then tricks his dad by saying that there's something on top of the water bottle confusing the dad who does not know what the kid is talking about.

The goal of the challenge was for the kid to get the $50 bill without having to touch the bottle in any way and mostly the way to do this is by quickly pulling the bill from underneath but the kid thought of a better idea. The kid decided to confuse the dad and make him do all the work so that the kid could run away with the $50.

The confused dad, out of confusion, decides to get the water bottle leaving the crispy bill on the table in which the kid immediately grabbed. The kid then runs a way while the dad realized he has just been played by his own kid convincing him to get the water bottle so that he can get the $50 all for himself.

Read Also: [Viral Video] Cops Prank Lockdown Violators by Forcing them into an Ambulance where a "Sick" Police Officer was Waiting

The viral video

The viral video has been uploaded to Reddit by a certain user named adamthotty and the comments are divided when it came to other user's opinion of the video. Reddit is well known for hosting really interesting and entertaining videos and this deception by a clever kid is only one of many.

The comments are split into a few subgroups where some people said that everything was staged and this trick is an old trick that has already been circulating Reddit for quite some time now. Since this challenge is actually pretty old, this possibility is actually very true.

Other people in the comments section were in it for the laughs and commended the kid for being pretty clever and for using the deception tactic in confusing his dad in order to get the $50. At the end of the video, the dad is left with the water bottle in hand and the dad still seems pretty confused from being played by his own kid.

Got played by his own kid from r/WatchPeopleDieInside

 

The backlashing comments

The majority of the comments ended up bashing the whole video saying that it was staged and that everything was planned out from the start. Although the whole thing could have been a setup, the face of the dad is still pretty entertaining.

The discussion still continues as to whether or not the video is real but for those who just want to have a good time and be entertained, the dad's face is enough to keep you laughing for a little bit.

The funny video ends with the kid getting his $50 and walking right up the stairs while the dad looks dead inside.

Read Also: Do the Savage CAROL BASKIN Challenge! New TikTok Trend Replaces "I'm a Savage" with Netflix's Tiger King!

TAG Challenge, Reddit, Video, Viral video

Related Articles

A recent post on Reddit allegedly claims that a grandma was able to make watching Netflix possible on an old school box-type TV.. Interesting methods have circulated the comment section.

[Reddit Post] Grandma Allegedly Watches Netflix on Old School Box-Type TV: Comments Suggest Interesting Roku Method

A recent post on Reddit allegedly claims that a grandma was able to make watching Netflix possible on an old school box-type TV.. Interesting methods have circulated the comment section.
Have you ever had your kid straight up argue against you? We bet you haven't experienced this kid's defense!

Watch This Toddler Lawyer Her Way Out Of Trouble After She Was Allegedly Caught Playing With Their Dog's Food

Have you ever had your kid straight up argue against you? We bet you haven't experienced this kid's defense!
The worst nightmare which was previously shown in a WWF Ad has just recently come to life. A Sumatran elephant was previously found without tusk left mutilated by killers.

WWF Ad Released for This Exact Reason: Sumatran Elephant Found Without Tusk Left Mutilated By Killers (Animal Cruelty)

The worst nightmare which was previously shown in a WWF Ad has just recently come to life. A Sumatran elephant was previously found without tusk left mutilated by killers.
A recent video has just shown a nurse breaking down and informing the public of her heartbreaking sentiments towards the coronavirus as she has been tired of seeing deaths.

[Heartbreaking VIDEO] Sobbing Nurse Reveals The Reality of Coronavirus Deaths

A recent video has just shown a nurse breaking down and informing the public of her heartbreaking sentiments towards the coronavirus as she has been tired of seeing deaths.
A recent emotional video has been released by some nurses in order to thank everyone for doing their part and for the support they have received as they brave the front lines fighting this virus.

[Viral] Emotional Video Shows Nurses Thanking Citizens For Their Support

A recent emotional video has been released by some nurses in order to thank everyone for doing their part and for the support they have received as they brave the front lines fighting this virus.
A recent 3D simulator was developed to show people the dangers of not following the guidelines of social distancing to avoid the coronavirus. especially in the supermarket.

[3D Simulation] Here's How Coronavirus Spreads In The Supermarket

A recent 3D simulator was developed to show people the dangers of not following the guidelines of social distancing to avoid the coronavirus. especially in the supermarket.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

$400 Apple iPhone SE and iPhone 8 Share the Same Parts? Cameras, SIM Trays, and More!

Apple's new upcoming iPhone SE has been all over social media with buyers excited for the upcoming $400 phone but what would happen when they find out that the new SE shares parts with the iPhone 8?

SCIENCE

Russian Simulations Find Life Can Exist on Venus as Microbrial Organisms Thrive on its Harsh Environment

Venus could hold life in a new simulated study by Russian scientists; find out the details here

TECH

Simple Google Doodle Games to Play While Passing the Time: Doodle the Coronavirus Away!

Google Doodle will be releasing a series of mini-games to keep people from getting bored. Doodle the coronavirus away!

CULTURE

Watch This Toddler Lawyer Her Way Out Of Trouble After She Was Allegedly Caught Playing With Their Dog's Food

Have you ever had your kid straight up argue against you? We bet you haven't experienced this kid's defense!
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

[Viral Video] Kid Tricks Dad in "Take the $50 without Touching the Water Bottle" Challenge

[Viral Video] Kid Outsmarts Dad in "Take the $50 without Touching the Bottle" Challenge

[VIDEO] Curious What Getting Melted by Lava Look Like? GoPro Brings Back Amazing Footage After Surviving

[VIDEO] What does Getting Melted by Lava Look Like? GoPro that Survived Brings Back Amazing Footage

Little Lilyana arguing her case

Watch This Toddler Lawyer Her Way Out Of Trouble After She Was Allegedly Caught Playing With Their Dog's Food

[VIDEO] Pet Owners Try Cat Filter on Their Pets: Some of Them are Not Happy

[VIDEO] How Cats React When You Use a Cat Filter

Do the Savage CAROL BASKIN Challenge! New TikTok Trend Replaces "I'm a Savage" with Netflix's Tiger King!

New TikTok Dance: Do the CAROLE BASKIN Challenge from Netflix's Tiger King

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

Real Time Analytics