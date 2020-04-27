Reviews
Safeguard Your Family with the Best Wireless Home Security Cameras on Amazon
Although there are a lot of things take care of when you have a family, safety should always be your first priority. Aside from financial capability, education, and even happiness itself, it is very important that everyone is safe.
Of course this does not mean that you should keep a short leash on everyone depriving them of most things. This just means that you have to step your game up when it comes to home security in order to keep your family safe and sound.
Even though your home is fairly secured and you might be living in a nice neighborhood, you should still not take any chances and leave any doors open or anything unlocked when you leave the house or go to sleep at night.
Installing a wireless home security camera could save you from the potential threat of imaginable horrors that your home could possibly experience if you keep your house a little too open. Although some people might think that this is a little too much, the safety of your family should always be your main priority.
There are also a few things you can do before buying your family a set of wireless home security cameras and although these might not always withstand those bigger attempts, they still minimize the risk of harm.
Read Also: $400 Apple iPhone SE and iPhone 8 Share the Same Parts? Cameras, SIM Trays, and More!
Here are a few things you can do right away to keep your house safe:
Lock your doors and windows
Although this sounds like the oldest trick in the book, this is actually one of the most forgotten procedures and has even resulted to a number of break-ins! Although you might think that it's rare for an intruder to suddenly stumble upon an open door or window, you do not want to take that risk!
Leave the outside lights on
There have been instances where neighbors have reported break-ins due to the shadows and figures of these perpetrators due to the outside lights being on! Also, darkness is the battleground of the enemy so when it comes to keeping your whole house in the dark at night, you might want to think twice.
Install wireless home security cameras
Finally, the presence of wireless home security cameras are the best way to guard your home. Aside from just being able to see the invader, these cameras also scare them off once spotted!
Here are a few of the best:
Wireless Rechargeable Battery Powered WiFi Camera, Home Security Camera, Night Vision, Indoor/Outdoor, 1080P Video with Motion Detection, 2-Way Audio, Waterproof, compatible with Cloud Storage/SD Slot
Small but optimal, this wireless WiFi camera allows you to check the footage on your own phone itself!
Wyze Cam 1080p HD Indoor Wireless Smart Home Camera with Night Vision, 2-Way Audio, Works with Alexa & the Google Assistant, One Pack, White - WYZEC2
The advantage of this product is that it works well with Alexa making it easy to stream from anywhere at all.
Outdoor Security Camera, 1080P WiFi Camera Wireless Surveillance Cameras, IP Camera with Two-Way Audio, IP66 Waterproof, Night Vision, Motion Detection, Activity Alert, Deterrent Alarm - iOS, Android
This is a more classic wireless security camera and the sight of this definitely gives off that intimidating "do not enter" look!
Read Also: [Digital Nomad Essentials] How to Choose the Right Slim Laptop: ASUS, Acer, MSI
Related Articles
Star Wars Wedding: Wife Uses "The Force" in an Epic Photo! Here's How to do the Levitation Photography Trick
A recent post on Reddit shows a wife using "the force" on a group of groomsmen in an epic wedding photography picture. Here's how to do the Star Wars levitation photography technique.
[VIDEO] What does Getting Melted by Lava Look Like? GoPro that Survived Brings Back Amazing Footage
WATCH! If you're curious as to what getting melted by Lava looks like, a GoPro that survived being engulfed might be able to give you answers!
Vlogging Essentials: Which Begginer Camera Is Best For You?
If you've thought about building a blogging career, you might want to get yourself a good camera to kickstart your career. Here are a few cameras that work splendidly.
LG G6 Outperforms Google Pixel In Camera Performance
Comparing the camera performance between the LG G6 and Google Pixel, the former excelled in terms of capturing more detail, colors and was able to zoom in more.
Huawei P10's Low Light Camera Performance Is Better Than The iPhone 7 Plus'
A camera performance comparison test between the iPhone 7 Plus and Huawei P10 was conducted. It showed that the Huawei P10 performed better in low light conditions.
The Google Pixel 2's Camera Could Be Better Than Its Predecessor
For the Pixel 2's cameras, reports suggests that Google will not be enhancing its camera performance by increasing its MP size. Instead, it will further increase it capabilities by mastering low light photography, having a sensor with higher sensitivity and more.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
The Unexpected Role of the Smartwatch During the Coronavirus Pandemic
Just a few months ago, you would have imagined that your wearable devices could help you out with just about anything. Whether you were working, exercising, or even just being social, your gadgets could streamline all your tasks for you and make most activities easier to manage.
SCIENCE
Russian Simulations Find Life Can Exist on Venus as Microbrial Organisms Thrive on its Harsh Environment
Venus could hold life in a new simulated study by Russian scientists; find out the details here
HOW TO
[Game Hacks] How to Customize Furniture in Animal Crossing: New Horizons: Warning, There's a Downside
As everyone's stuck at home with nothing to do, most people have turned to the fun game Animal Crossing: New Horizons. If you're wondering how to customize furniture within the game, here's how to do it! Beware, there's a catch!
TECH
The Unexpected Role of the Smartwatch During the Coronavirus Pandemic
Just a few months ago, you would have imagined that your wearable devices could help you out with just about anything. Whether you were working, exercising, or even just being social, your gadgets could streamline all your tasks for you and make most activities easier to manage.