Reviews
DJI Mavic Air 2 Releases This May At Just $799! Learn More About Its 4K Resolution Drone Camera Specs to Much More
The popular drone makers named DJI has recently announced a new update to its well-known Mavic Air quadcopter today. Currently, this Mavic Air 2 is priced at $799 and will be available to all the United States Buyers during the latter part of May.
This is the exact same price as the past Mavic Air model showing that the company wants to keep their products within a certain price range with the Mavic Mini priced a little bit cheaper.
Although the newer version has put on some weight, according to consumer surveys, the users would much rather an upgraded flight time, better handling, and better specs even if it comes with a few extra grams. The new Mavic Air 2 will be able to last at least 34 minutes which is a huge increase from the 21 minutes of the previous model.
Camera specs
Finally, what's a drone without a camera? This specific drone's camera uses a half-inch sensor, up from the previous 1 and 2/3 inch sensor that the previous model used. This means that you would be able to get much sharper images and better resolution, especially because these output specs have not actually changed too much.
This new camera will still be outputting the 12-megapixel stills, but it will now have a bigger sensor in order to fill that frame with even more detail. There is also a new composite image option for you to be able to join together multiple single shots into a huge, 48-megapixel image.
Another interesting addition to the DJI Mavic Air 2's arsenal is the increasing forays into its computational photography, which is called the Smart Photo mode. When you flip on the Smart Photo, the drone will then do a quick scene analysis and use its machine intelligence algorithm in order to choose between a few photo modes.
Read Also: [Video] Origin PC Just Stocked a Tesla Model S with World's Fastest Gaming Computer Rig Comprised of Ryzen, NVIDIA GeForce RTX, and Even More!
There's actually a certain scene recognition mode in which the drone sets up the camera to best capture one of the many scenarios you're most likely to encounter with drone photography in general, including sunsets, blue skies, snow, grass, and even trees. This unmanned aerial vehicle seems to be doing just great!
Another Smart Photo mode is called the Hyperlight and it handles low-light situations. From taking a look at the DJI Mavic Air's promo materials, it is seen that an HDR photography mode has been specifically optimized for certain low-light scenes.
The additional features
The drone purportedly cuts through the noise and produces highly detailed images. The final smart mode is called the HDR, which takes many images in a fast pace, then combines the elements in order to create a final image with a much higher dynamic range.
It seems like this 60fps 4K video with a 34 minute flight time drone has started to gain attention and even Wired has declared the DJI Mavic Air 2 as amongst their favorite drones of all time. Aside from its specs, it seems like the $799 price tag is not too bad.
Read Also: Ex-Developer from Sony Says that the Xbox Series X is much Better than the PS5: Teraflops Comparison
Related Articles
WATCH! Incredible Drone Footage Shows The Ingenious Way Blue Whales Save Energy While Hunting For Food
Watch the majestic blue whale feed on krills in the surface of the water to help it reduce energy consumption.
The New DJI Mavic Air 2 LEAKED! Here's What You Should Know Including Potential Release Date And Features
Fancy a first look at what the unmanned aerial vehicle DJI Mavic Air 2 could like? Here are some rumored pictures of what the drone looks like
Drone Video Shows Inmates Burying Bodies of Dead COVID-19 Patients at a Mass Cemetery in New York's Hart Island
Drone captures diligent prisoners voluntarily help in giving proper funeral to dead people left alone during the coronavirus pandemic
DJI Spark Is The Smallest, Smart Drone
DJI Spark is the smallest and cheapest drone controlled by hand’s gestures for only $499.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Video Suggesting Kim Jong Un's Funeral Went Viral Amid Claims The Dictator Isn't Dead and May be Trying to Avoid Coronavirus
There is a viral video circulating Facebook that suggests the funeral of a North Korean leader except, this is not the video of Kim Jong Un. Recent reports suggest he may be hiding from the coronavirus.
SCIENCE
[VIDEO] Stunning Angel Of The Sea Caught Hovering Under the Ice By a Professional Photographer
See also other beautiful photos of this real-life marine creature in the White Sea as captured by photographer
Alexander Semenov
GAMES
[Video] Animal Crossing: New Horizons Character Cosplays Spirited Away's No Face!? Learn How to Do the Exact Same Thing
A recent Reddit post shows an Animal Crossing: New Horizons character cosplaying Spirit Away's No Face! Learn how to do this and even more.
TECH
Video Suggesting Kim Jong Un's Funeral Went Viral Amid Claims The Dictator Isn't Dead and May be Trying to Avoid Coronavirus
There is a viral video circulating Facebook that suggests the funeral of a North Korean leader except, this is not the video of Kim Jong Un. Recent reports suggest he may be hiding from the coronavirus.