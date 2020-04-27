Reviews

DJI Mavic Air 2 Releases This May At Just $799! Learn More About Its 4K Resolution Drone Camera Specs to Much More

By Urian , Apr 27, 2020 10:36 PM EDT
DJI Mavic Air 2 Releases This May At Just $799! Learn More About This Unmanned Aerial Vehicle From Drone Camera Specs to Much More (Photo : Screenshot From FlytPath YouTube Channel)

The popular drone makers named DJI has recently announced a new update to its well-known Mavic Air quadcopter today. Currently, this Mavic Air 2 is priced at $799 and will be available to all the United States Buyers during the latter part of May.

This is the exact same price as the past Mavic Air model showing that the company wants to keep their products within a certain price range with the Mavic Mini priced a little bit cheaper.

Although the newer version has put on some weight, according to consumer surveys, the users would much rather an upgraded flight time, better handling, and better specs even if it comes with a few extra grams. The new Mavic Air 2 will be able to last at least 34 minutes which is a huge increase from the 21 minutes of the previous model.

Camera specs

Finally, what's a drone without a camera? This specific drone's camera uses a half-inch sensor, up from the previous 1 and 2/3 inch sensor that the previous model used. This means that you would be able to get much sharper images and better resolution, especially because these output specs have not actually changed too much.

This new camera will still be outputting the 12-megapixel stills, but it will now have a bigger sensor in order to fill that frame with even more detail. There is also a new composite image option for you to be able to join together multiple single shots into a huge, 48-megapixel image.

Another interesting addition to the DJI Mavic Air 2's arsenal is the increasing forays into its computational photography, which is called the Smart Photo mode. When you flip on the Smart Photo, the drone will then do a quick scene analysis and use its machine intelligence algorithm in order to choose between a few photo modes.

Read Also: [Video] Origin PC Just Stocked a Tesla Model S with World's Fastest Gaming Computer Rig Comprised of Ryzen, NVIDIA GeForce RTX, and Even More!

There's actually a certain scene recognition mode in which the drone sets up the camera to best capture one of the many scenarios you're most likely to encounter with drone photography in general, including sunsets, blue skies, snow, grass, and even trees. This unmanned aerial vehicle seems to be doing just great!

Another Smart Photo mode is called the Hyperlight and it handles low-light situations. From taking a look at the DJI Mavic Air's promo materials, it is seen that an HDR photography mode has been specifically optimized for certain low-light scenes.

The additional features

The drone purportedly cuts through the noise and produces highly detailed images. The final smart mode is called the HDR, which takes many images in a fast pace, then combines the elements in order to create a final image with a much higher dynamic range.

It seems like this 60fps 4K video with a 34 minute flight time drone has started to gain attention and even Wired has declared the DJI Mavic Air 2 as amongst their favorite drones of all time. Aside from its specs, it seems like the $799 price tag is not too bad.

Read Also: Ex-Developer from Sony Says that the Xbox Series X is much Better than the PS5: Teraflops Comparison

TAG DJI Mavic Pro, DJI, dji mavic air 2, Drones, drone

Related Articles

Watch the majestic blue whale feed on krills in the surface of the water to help it reduce energy consumption.

WATCH! Incredible Drone Footage Shows The Ingenious Way Blue Whales Save Energy While Hunting For Food

Watch the majestic blue whale feed on krills in the surface of the water to help it reduce energy consumption.
Fancy a first look at what the unmanned aerial vehicle DJI Mavic Air 2 could like? Here are some rumored pictures of what the drone looks like

The New DJI Mavic Air 2 LEAKED! Here's What You Should Know Including Potential Release Date And Features

Fancy a first look at what the unmanned aerial vehicle DJI Mavic Air 2 could like? Here are some rumored pictures of what the drone looks like
Drone captures diligent prisoners voluntarily help in giving proper funeral to dead people left alone during the coronavirus pandemic

Drone Video Shows Inmates Burying Bodies of Dead COVID-19 Patients at a Mass Cemetery in New York's Hart Island

Drone captures diligent prisoners voluntarily help in giving proper funeral to dead people left alone during the coronavirus pandemic
DJI leads the pack with two of the five best drones of 2017.

The 5 Best Drones Of 2017

DJI leads the pack with two of the five best drones of 2017.
DJI Spark is the smallest and cheapest drone controlled by hand’s gestures for only $499.

DJI Spark Is The Smallest, Smart Drone

DJI Spark is the smallest and cheapest drone controlled by hand’s gestures for only $499.
The DJI Inspire 2 is the perfect drone for filmmakers but is a bit too much for simple hobbyists.

DJI Inspire 2 Is A Great Drone Not Meant For Hobbyists

The DJI Inspire 2 is the perfect drone for filmmakers but is a bit too much for simple hobbyists.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Video Suggesting Kim Jong Un's Funeral Went Viral Amid Claims The Dictator Isn't Dead and May be Trying to Avoid Coronavirus

There is a viral video circulating Facebook that suggests the funeral of a North Korean leader except, this is not the video of Kim Jong Un. Recent reports suggest he may be hiding from the coronavirus.

SCIENCE

[VIDEO] Stunning Angel Of The Sea Caught Hovering Under the Ice By a Professional Photographer

See also other beautiful photos of this real-life marine creature in the White Sea as captured by photographer
Alexander Semenov

GAMES

[Video] Animal Crossing: New Horizons Character Cosplays Spirited Away's No Face!? Learn How to Do the Exact Same Thing

A recent Reddit post shows an Animal Crossing: New Horizons character cosplaying Spirit Away's No Face! Learn how to do this and even more.

TECH

Video Suggesting Kim Jong Un's Funeral Went Viral Amid Claims The Dictator Isn't Dead and May be Trying to Avoid Coronavirus

There is a viral video circulating Facebook that suggests the funeral of a North Korean leader except, this is not the video of Kim Jong Un. Recent reports suggest he may be hiding from the coronavirus.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Viral Video on Facebook Suggesting Kim Jong Un's Funeral is a Haux: Leader may just be Avoiding the Coronavirus

Video Suggesting Kim Jong Un's Funeral Went Viral Amid Claims The Dictator Isn't Dead and May be Trying to Avoid Coronavirus

Penguin supports fellow widow through hardship

Birds of the Same Feather: See These Two Widowed Penguins Support Each Other With A Comforting Hug

Post on Reddit Shows Vision of Xbox Series X Senua's Saga Special Edition: XboxSeriesX Community Itself Shared the Post!

Xbox Series X Senua's Saga Special Edition? Post on Reddit Shared by the XboxSeriesX Community Itself!

[Reddit Post] Star Wars Wedding Photography: Wife Uses "The Force" in an Epic Wedding Photo! Here's How to do the Levitation Photography Trick

Star Wars Wedding: Wife Uses "The Force" in an Epic Photo! Here's How to do the Levitation Photography Trick

[Viral Video] Kid Tricks Dad in "Take the $50 without Touching the Water Bottle" Challenge

[Viral Video] Kid Outsmarts Dad in "Take the $50 without Touching the Bottle" Challenge

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP REVIEWS

$400 Apple iPhone SE and iPhone 8 Share the Same Parts? Cameras, SIM Trays, and More!

Star Wars Wedding: Wife Uses "The Force" in an Epic Photo! Here's How to do the Levitation Photography Trick

[Video] Origin PC Took "Under the Hood" to a Whole New Level by Equipping a Tesla with the World's Fastest Gaming Computer

Keep Your iPhone 11 Pro Max Safe With These Amazing Phone Cases

Don't Take Any Chances: Wireless Home Security Cameras for the Safety of Your Family

Real Time Analytics