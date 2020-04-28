Watch! This Burglar Frightened By Smart Doorbell As Homeowner He's Trying To Ransack Talks To Him Remotely

Burglars are usually crafty and sneaky to be able to break-in and loot the place they're targeting, but one robber in Kimberly, Notts, had neither of these. Steven Hewes, a 60-year old man, is a repeating offender who had already been to one home before coming for a second round. This time, though, he unknowingly tripped the motion camera, which notified the owner of the house who then spoke with the criminal through his smart doorbell.

Hewes was frightened by the predicament, even jumping back and dropping his equipment. Mumbling inaudible words, he then spoke out and apologized to the voice and saying he only 'dropped' his things. The crime was intervened as Hewes was putting on his gloves before starting to work on the door of the house.

Check out the hilarious moment captured on video below:

The surprisingly clear image recording was used by the local officials to track down and arrest the criminal.

Lesson not learned

Hewes was previously jailed for four and a half years on April 8 at Nottingham Crown Court.

Local police have stated that the statistics for burglaries and robberies have fallen in number by around 33% across the region of Nottinghamshire.

From April 1 of last year until the end of March this year, there were 142 fewer robberies compared to the past year alone.

Simon Riley, an inspector for Broxtowe Borough, stated the process of taking on and catching robbers had been one of their main focus in the region for the last 12 months after residents were exclaiming that it was a rampant crime.

He said, "We have had some notable successes with regards to targeting burglary offenders who wreak so much misery on their victims."

The officer also shared that Hewes was previously caught and arrested after an investigation conducted by the County South CID officers.

A capable home security device

The smart doorbell system is a connection between your door camera to your phone. It allows you to remotely view whatever is happening in your front lawn without having to get up and see it personally.

The device connects to the internet, and most are easy to install and set up. They also come with built-in cameras, speakers, and microphones--the whole package.

Your visitors wouldn't have to do anything with the device, they would use it usually as a regular doorbell, but when they ring it, the device will notify you, the owner, that there is someone there. You can then remotely view the camera through your phone and even communicate with them.

The device is convenient, and that is its main selling point. It provides an easy way for you to monitor your entryways with ease and speed.

If there were robbers, however, as in the case with Hewes, you could check out the camera even if none pressed it. You have the option to control your camera whenever and wherever you are so long as you and your device are connected to the internet.

