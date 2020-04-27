Science

Elon Musk's SpaceX Hopes To Work With Astronomers For Space Observatories After Starlink Satellites Block Space Observations; This And More On The CEO's Recent Controversies

By Renz , Apr 27, 2020 11:30 PM EDT
(Photo : SpaceX)

As controversial as ever, Elon Musk has recently announced his intentions of working with experts to provide an observatory that astronomers can use to monitor the universe. This comes as an answer to a problem that the CEO's Starlink satellites have cause astronomers -- blocking out the clear sky -- which has sparked outrages across the world.

Musk recently talked with a committee from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, where he suggested the idea to have a coordination between Space Agencies and SpaceX to make orbital observatories come into fruition.

Read Also: SpaceX's Crew Dragon 2 Mission: Astronuates Sent To ISS Aboard Elon Musk's Falcon Spacecraft

An innovative idea

The facilities would stay at a higher altitude than the current Starlink satellites, making their obstruction negligible. The CEO's suggestion would be an excellent solution if his own devices didn't cause only the problem in the first place. He also stated his excitement for what the continuous development of these observatories could provide.

It's an ironic suggestion; however, being the cause of the problem itself is by Musk's endeavors. Several hundred Starlink satellites have been launched into space in the hopes of providing a cheap and accessible internet service that could be used around the globe. This caused the public to share their grievance with the satellites hampering the view of the night sky.

The CEO answered the pleas of observers as he stated his company is working on reducing the interference caused by the satellites by adding several features to lower the brightness that the satellites reflect.

The visionary also seemed to undermine the situation as allegedly saying, "we'll feel a bit silly in hindsight." He conversed with the committee and reportedly reassured them that they are taking all the steps necessary to solve the problem and provide a new direction that experts can take in doing their jobs.

Solving problems created by his own

The controversial Elon Musk plans to launch several thousands of these Starlink satellites to be the forefront in the internet service industry by giving access to an affordable and globally connected broadband service. A total of 12,000 Starlinks have been approved for launch by the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) of the US government.

The plans for the Starlink satellites is to have the partial operational capability in about three months, and full public testing in six months. The project was set up amid the growing need for a broader and more accessible broadband service that is also relatively cheap.

Even with a low cost, the system would be able to provide high-speed internet with reduced latency for better performance and smoothness. The first services would be tested in the USA and Canada once the required number of satellites reach orbit. Global coverage would then be conducted sometime in 2021 upon the continuous launch of the Starlinks.

Musk has been the center of several outrages in recent weeks due to his ongoing efforts to expand his reach and services. He has previously been caught downplaying the coronavirus threat.

Read Also: Russian Simulations Find Life Can Exist on Venus as Microbrial Organisms Thrive on its Harsh Environment

TAG starlink, spacex, elon musk, Satellites, astronomy

Related Articles

Tesla is fitted with a new autopilot feature that lets it read traffic lights and signs. Will it work?

New Tesla Autopilot Feature Now Reads Traffic Lights And Signs To Maneuver Accordingly On Its Own

Tesla is fitted with a new autopilot feature that lets it read traffic lights and signs. Will it work?
The company is to conduct the Demo-2 launch as a precursor to regular and continuous flights to the International Space Station.

SpaceX's Dragon Mission: Astronauts Sent To The International Space Station Aboard Falcon 9 Spacecraft

The company is to conduct the Demo-2 launch as a precursor to regular and continuous flights to the International Space Station.
A white dwarf star treads too close to a black hole, see the fate of the tiny cosmic body and its struggle against the colossus

Black Hole Feasts On White Dwarf; X-rays Show It Sucks Up All The Gases And Keeps The Star Close To Feed On

A white dwarf star treads too close to a black hole, see the fate of the tiny cosmic body and its struggle against the colossus
Starlink’s master plan to provide better internet connection worldwide is only six months away until public beta. Elon Musk is faced with multiple complaints from astronomers. Could these complaints delay SpaceX’s progress?

Six Months Until Better Global Internet Connection by SpaceX’s Starlink: Can Heated Astronomers Wait?

Starlink’s master plan to provide better internet connection worldwide is only six months away until public beta. Elon Musk is faced with multiple complaints from astronomers. Could these complaints delay SpaceX’s progress?
Elon Musk's SpaceX is currently going through some heat for their Starlink satellites being too bright for astronomers to see clearly. One astronomer even called it a

SpaceX's Starlink Called "Crime Against Humanity": Elon Musk Steps in to Address Brightness Problem

Elon Musk's SpaceX is currently going through some heat for their Starlink satellites being too bright for astronomers to see clearly. One astronomer even called it a "crime against humanity."
SpaceX proves it's just another competitor in the field of reliable and cheap internet service by launching additional Starlink satellites

Elon Musk's SpaceX Pushes To Prove Starlink Mission Reliability By Launching Latest Satellite

SpaceX proves it's just another competitor in the field of reliable and cheap internet service by launching additional Starlink satellites
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Video Suggesting Kim Jong Un's Funeral Went Viral Amid Claims The Dictator Isn't Dead and May be Trying to Avoid Coronavirus

There is a viral video circulating Facebook that suggests the funeral of a North Korean leader except, this is not the video of Kim Jong Un. Recent reports suggest he may be hiding from the coronavirus.

SCIENCE

[VIDEO] Stunning Angel Of The Sea Caught Hovering Under the Ice By a Professional Photographer

See also other beautiful photos of this real-life marine creature in the White Sea as captured by photographer
Alexander Semenov

GAMES

[Video] Animal Crossing: New Horizons Character Cosplays Spirited Away's No Face!? Learn How to Do the Exact Same Thing

A recent Reddit post shows an Animal Crossing: New Horizons character cosplaying Spirit Away's No Face! Learn how to do this and even more.

TECH

Video Suggesting Kim Jong Un's Funeral Went Viral Amid Claims The Dictator Isn't Dead and May be Trying to Avoid Coronavirus

There is a viral video circulating Facebook that suggests the funeral of a North Korean leader except, this is not the video of Kim Jong Un. Recent reports suggest he may be hiding from the coronavirus.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Viral Video on Facebook Suggesting Kim Jong Un's Funeral is a Haux: Leader may just be Avoiding the Coronavirus

Video Suggesting Kim Jong Un's Funeral Went Viral Amid Claims The Dictator Isn't Dead and May be Trying to Avoid Coronavirus

Penguin supports fellow widow through hardship

Birds of the Same Feather: See These Two Widowed Penguins Support Each Other With A Comforting Hug

Post on Reddit Shows Vision of Xbox Series X Senua's Saga Special Edition: XboxSeriesX Community Itself Shared the Post!

Xbox Series X Senua's Saga Special Edition? Post on Reddit Shared by the XboxSeriesX Community Itself!

[Reddit Post] Star Wars Wedding Photography: Wife Uses "The Force" in an Epic Wedding Photo! Here's How to do the Levitation Photography Trick

Star Wars Wedding: Wife Uses "The Force" in an Epic Photo! Here's How to do the Levitation Photography Trick

[Viral Video] Kid Tricks Dad in "Take the $50 without Touching the Water Bottle" Challenge

[Viral Video] Kid Outsmarts Dad in "Take the $50 without Touching the Bottle" Challenge

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP SCIENCE

SpaceX's Dragon Mission: Astronauts Sent To The International Space Station Aboard Falcon 9 Spacecraft

Russian Simulations Find Life Can Exist on Venus as Microbrial Organisms Thrive on its Harsh Environment

Elon Musk's SpaceX Hopes To Work With Astronomers For Space Observatories After Starlink Satellites Block Space Observations; This And More On The CEO's Recent Controversies

[VIDEO] Stunning Angel Of The Sea Caught Hovering Under the Ice By a Professional Photographer

Real Time Analytics