Tech

Got A Tech Geeky Mom? Here Are Some Mother's Day Gift 2020 Ideas

By Renz , Apr 28, 2020 08:32 PM EDT

Mothers' Day is coming along soon, and if you've got a tech geek mom, we know how difficult it is to figure out what kind of gift would benefit her that she'd appreciate. With the plethora of new gadgets and tech stuff that are out right now, it's no wonder you're swamped with the amount of research you have to do for that particular day.

Luckily for you, we've done the work you've probably been procrastinating of doing for a while now. And these items are a perfect fit to all mom's out there that are part of the generation who enjoys playing around or owning gadgets that make life easier and more appealing.

Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant Film
Fujifilm Instax
(Photo : Amazon)

Most moms love having family activities and going out on trips, and what better way to capture those moments other than with a camera, but not just your usual one, but an instant printing camera.

For all those who want to commemorate their journey's and moments together, the Fujifilm Instax is sure to bring your happiness as a family into the perfect pixel version.

This set comes with a sufficient amount of films for you to print on and several different kinds of cameras suited for whatever your group is doing.

Being instant cameras, they still provide stunning quality and vivid colors that rival those of professional cameras of today.

This package also comes with an assortment of pattern stickers, frames, and hang clips with strings to design your photographs, making them look even more stunning.

Read Also: The Last of Us 2 Leaked Online; Naughty Dog Confirms Final Experience Will Be Grander Albeit Few PS5 Units Coming This Holidays

SOI Handbag Light
SOI Handbag Light
(Photo : Amazon)

Being the original creators of the handbag light, this SOI masterpiece brings with it light (quite literally) into your life.

Perfect for that mom who always has a hard time finding an item within their purse or handbag, especially at darker times or areas.

The light is activated by a tap from your fingers utilizing proximity sensors that are activated by energy fields from your hands, which avoids the use of any buttons or switches, while also preventing unintentional activation by the contents of your bag.

As a precautionary measure, the light only stays on for 10 seconds before automatically turning itself off to save on battery life and accidental activations that you may not have noticed.

It may have been designed as a handbag light, but it has several other practical uses, such as a night light when you're trying to reach out for something or see where you're going.

iFlash Mobile
iFlash Mobile
(Photo : Amazon)

Does your mom usually have her gadgets whenever she goes out? What happens when she runs out of battery, and there isn't a charging station nearby? This nifty little gizmo fixes that problem for you.

The iFlash Mobile is a portable rechargeable battery power bank charger that contains a 5600mAh charge.

The body is also designed with smoothness in mind as it is very comfortable to hold and could fit anywhere in your bag or person.

The cells it uses are made of top-notch material, ensuring you won't have to worry about degradation throughout its battery life.

Read Also: Elon Musk's SpaceX Hopes To Work With Astronomers For Space Observatories After Starlink Satellites Block Space Observations; This And More On The CEO's Recent Controversies

TAG Best, tech, gift, mother, Mother's Day

Related Articles

Protect your iPhone 11 Pro Max comfortable and safe with these durable but still fashionably stunning phone cases

Keep Your iPhone 11 Pro Max Safe With These Amazing Phone Cases

Protect your iPhone 11 Pro Max comfortable and safe with these durable but still fashionably stunning phone cases
Parents rejoice! We've listed the best cost-efficient binoculars you can buy that are a perfect fit for children for that soothing family bonding experience

We've Listed The Best Binoculars You Can Get For Your Kid For That Perfect Family Bonding Activity You Can Relax With

Parents rejoice! We've listed the best cost-efficient binoculars you can buy that are a perfect fit for children for that soothing family bonding experience
Choose now for the perfect tablet computer for you that fits a price that you could definitely afford

Here Are The Top Tablet Computers You Can Purchase Without Breaking Your Wallet

Choose now for the perfect tablet computer for you that fits a price that you could definitely afford
The best wireless earbuds for you to choose from if you're tired of constantly having to untangle earbud wires

The Best Wireless Earbuds To Help You Enjoy Your Favorite Sounds

The best wireless earbuds for you to choose from if you're tired of constantly having to untangle earbud wires
We've listed the best android phones available on Amazon for you to choose from

Looking For a New Digital Companion? Check Out The OnePlus, Galaxy Note 9 And More: Here Are Some of The Best Android Phones Available on Amazon!

We've listed the best android phones available on Amazon for you to choose from
If you're looking for a gaming controller for your android tv then look no further! Here's a list of amazon's top gaming controllers to give you that superior edge!

Wondering Which Game Controller Fits Your Android TV Best? Check Out This List For A Selection Of The Finest Ones Available On Amazon!

If you're looking for a gaming controller for your android tv then look no further! Here's a list of amazon's top gaming controllers to give you that superior edge!
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Tej Kohli Predicts A Bright Future For AI

As artificial intelligence has grown in notoriety and usefulness, the global conversation is increasingly optimistic about the impact that omnipresent AI could have on the world.

SCIENCE

Nuclear Hibernation: Fusion Reactor Collects Heat As It Sleeps And Becomes Ready To Wake Up After 30 Years

Could Nuclear Fusion provide the much-coveted unlimited artificial energy source the world sorely needs? The ITER might be the answer to the age-old question

GAMES

Epic Games Store Free Games Now Require 2FA: Could This Be Related to the Recent "160,000" Nintendo Accounts Leak?

If you're wondering why Epic Games Store is now asking their users to go through the 2FA, maybe you should ask yourself if this has something to do with the recent "160,000" Nintendo account breach.

CULTURE

[Viral] This Flying Cruise Ship Was Seen Hovering Over The Horizon: Find Out How This Illusion Works!

A flying cruise ship could be seen on the beach of New Zealand. The vessel was under the effects of an optical illusion called 'Fata Morgana.' Read on to find out how it works!
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Viral Video on Facebook Suggesting Kim Jong Un's Funeral is a Haux: Leader may just be Avoiding the Coronavirus

Video Suggesting Kim Jong Un's Funeral Went Viral Amid Claims The Dictator Isn't Dead and May be Trying to Avoid Coronavirus

Penguin supports fellow widow through hardship

Birds of the Same Feather: See These Two Widowed Penguins Support Each Other With A Comforting Hug

Post on Reddit Shows Vision of Xbox Series X Senua's Saga Special Edition: XboxSeriesX Community Itself Shared the Post!

Xbox Series X Senua's Saga Special Edition? Post on Reddit Shared by the XboxSeriesX Community Itself!

[Reddit Post] Star Wars Wedding Photography: Wife Uses "The Force" in an Epic Wedding Photo! Here's How to do the Levitation Photography Trick

Star Wars Wedding: Wife Uses "The Force" in an Epic Photo! Here's How to do the Levitation Photography Trick

[Viral Video] Kid Tricks Dad in "Take the $50 without Touching the Water Bottle" Challenge

[Viral Video] Kid Outsmarts Dad in "Take the $50 without Touching the Bottle" Challenge

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP TECH

Video Suggesting Kim Jong Un's Funeral Went Viral Amid Claims The Dictator Isn't Dead and May be Trying to Avoid Coronavirus

Chimera is Google's New Contender In Simplifying Game Development By Reducing The Amount Of Work For Any Needed Process

Simple Google Doodle Games to Play While Passing the Time: Doodle the Coronavirus Away!

$400 Apple iPhone SE and iPhone 8 Share the Same Parts? Cameras, SIM Trays, and More!

The Unexpected Role of the Smartwatch During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Real Time Analytics