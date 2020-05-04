Doom Eternal Soundtrack's Quality Causes Feud Between Bethesda and Mick Gordon Over Bad Music and Unprofessionalism!

Doom Eternal's official soundtrack has just recently been released and those who saw it were quick to comment on the music leading to a feud between Bethesda and Mick Gordon.

After the soundtrack was released, a fan was quick enough to comment on the difference in quality between Doom 2016's official soundtrack in comparison to the BFG 2020 remix that just recently went out.

The fan tweeted out the comparison in images that showed a straight line indicating the lack of definition on the recent release.





Notice how the wavelengths in BFG 2020 form a nearly perfectly straight bar vs. the original with more definition Here's a comparison between the original BFG Division from Doom 2016's official soundtrack (left) vs. the BFG 2020 remix on Eternal's soundtrack from today (right).Notice how the wavelengths in BFG 2020 form a nearly perfectly straight bar vs. the original with more definition pic.twitter.com/TCJRdOe1Yf April 19, 2020

What started the feud was Mick Gordon's response to the tweet saying that he would never make something like that and that he does not plan to work with Bethesda again.

Bethesda then replied with an official post on Reddit detailing the unprofessionalism of Mick Gordon hence the failed soundtrack.

Doom Eternal: Mick Gordon and Bethesda

According to Bethesda, Mick Gordon was not able to conduct himself professionally and even missed a couple of deadlines.

What makes matters worse is that due to Mick Gordon's delay, he and Bethesda agreed to work on what he had finished leaving Bethesda's own sound mixers to clean up the soundtrack to catch up with the release.

A lot of fans started to pick sides with one even saying that Mick's comment that he "wouldn't have done that" was a direct insult to those who had to brush up his unfinished work.

I didn't mix those and wouldn't have done that. You'll be able to spot the small handful of tracks I mixed (Meathook, Command and Control, etc...) — Mick Gordon (@Mick_Gordon) April 19, 2020

A lot of heat has been circulating this discussion with loyal supporters of Mick Gordon supporting him while Bethesda unveils their experience working with Gordon.

The whole confusion was actually caused by a lot of Mick's suggestions as detailed in the official Reddit post like how he suggested working with Chad Mosholder to help smoothen out the tracks.

According to Bethesda, these were all suggestions given by Mick and that the end result is the major cause of Mick's actions.

The importance of music for Doom Eternal

Doom Eternal relies on a lot of heavy rock and metal to add to the intensity of the game. After all, the game does revolve around blasting aliens into pieces and shooting lasers to kill abominations that oppose you.

The superior soundtrack of doom has been something fans of the game have noticed even during earlier days. The game takes a strong approach towards its soundtrack not afraid to give gamers a little scare with their heavy music.

Bethesda has previously done a great job at developing the other Doom games which should leave fans with the confidence that they can totally get out of this messy situation.

Even with the whole feud going on, Bethesda released the whole account of their side in a very professional matter as opposed to comments by Mick on Twitter.

