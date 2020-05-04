Science

The Moon Like You've Never Seen It Before As Astrophotographer Meticulously Combines Multiple Lunar Phases Into One Beautifully Clear Image

By Renz , May 04, 2020 11:42 PM EDT
(Photo : Pixabay)

The Moon is the closest cosmic body to the Earth that we have in the universe, and since the first lunar landings, there is still plenty of mystery that surrounds our space friend.

One mystery may have been answered by one Andrew McCarthy, an astrophotographer from California that was able to take several pictures of the Moon in its different phases and bring them together into a beautiful collation that shows just how lovely the so-called Luna is.

A marvelous endeavor

McCarthy used several thousands of pictures to bring the masterpiece to life, which took him two weeks of meticulous and challenging work.

Clear image of the Moon
(Photo : Dailymail / Andrew McCarthy)

The photographer shared that due to the light caused by the 'lunar terminator,' which is the line found between the light and dark sides of the Moon, some aspects of the craters seem elongated.

In a long and challenging process, McCarthy captured photographs of the Moon where its effect is most pronounced and put them together in one detailed image.

The breathtaking image captures a fantastic array of clarity and colors of the craters and features of the surface.

The astrophotographer posted the image on Instagram and named it 'All Terminator' with a caption of "beast of a project.' He also said the image of the Moon might seem a little peculiar to most and explains that it is an incredible sight.

During the two weeks that McCarthy has been photographing the defining features of the Moon, he took only the ones that had the most contrast, which he then blended to bring the rich textures of the finished product.

Read Also: [VIDEO] Two Black Holes Dancing In Space Caught By NASA's Spitzer Telescope Shows Remarkable Pattern Of Fluidity

The endeavor was quite exhausting as shared by the photographer, mainly due to the difficulty of taking consistent photos of the Moon that moves differently each time it passes by. He utilized 3D mapping to make the images match together into a sphere.

The equipment used in taking the shots were an ASI1600MM and the Celestron edgeHD 800. And McCarthy stated he might even be up to repeating the process all over again, but instead capturing the opposite phase of the Moon, saying, "I may or may not try this again for the waning phases depending on feedback."

The beauty of the unseen

Some experts have shared their amazement of the image, stating how beautiful the whole endeavor was.

During the terminator, which is the twilight zone or line in between the light and dark sides of the Moon, the Sun is much closer to the horizon, which leads to longer shadows that aid in the three-dimensional look of the Moon.

The effect makes the Moon's features and craters much more evident and visible. NASA has said that craters commonly appear near the terminator due to the seemingly increased height makes them more visible.

A similar case can be seen on Earth during the time the Sun is found near the horizon, creating what we know as Dusk and Dawn.

The process takes place when the Sun's light bounces off of microscopic molecules of gas on their way down to the surface of the Earth. This occurrence is what enables us to see the light of the Sun, even before it is visible or after it has already set.

Read Also: NASA Equips Perseverance Rover With Improved Zooming Cameras That Lets You See Mars In 3D; Here's How Tune In

TAG Moon, crater, Stunning, image, Collation, Astrophotographer, Luna

Related Articles

Frontliners against the coronavirus risk their lives in the fight to save others, these drones show the appreciation of the American people for the bravery they show.

[Watch] A Beautiful Tribute Of Lights As 150 Drones Show Their Love And Support To All Frontliners Battling The Coronavirus Pandemic

Frontliners against the coronavirus risk their lives in the fight to save others, these drones show the appreciation of the American people for the bravery they show.
See how NASA plans to make astronauts live on the moon by arming them with a lunar flashlight!

NASA Arms Its Astronauts With Lunar Flashlight To Search For Water On The Moon During Artemis Mission's Extended Stay

See how NASA plans to make astronauts live on the moon by arming them with a lunar flashlight!
The team, led by the United States Geological Survey's Corey Fortezzo, built the map using six old Apollo maps and some more updated satellite data. See the Moon and its geology with a whole new look!

Moon Uncovered: See The Updated Map Of Luna That Scientists Have Collated

The team, led by the United States Geological Survey's Corey Fortezzo, built the map using six old Apollo maps and some more updated satellite data. See the Moon and its geology with a whole new look!
Stunning image of Pillars of Creation as NASA's Hubble Telescope redefines that discovery with the use of infrared light in this stunning photograph

NASA Shows 'Pillars Of Creation' Being Devoured By Stars In This Stunning New Infrared Photograph

Stunning image of Pillars of Creation as NASA's Hubble Telescope redefines that discovery with the use of infrared light in this stunning photograph
President Donald Trump has just recently given the go signal on Moon mining, allowing NASA to advance to the next level! Here's all you need to know.

Trump Approves Moon Mining! Here's What You Need to Know

President Donald Trump has just recently given the go signal on Moon mining, allowing NASA to advance to the next level! Here's all you need to know.
The Pokemon Sun and Pokemon Moon played a major role in generating a big profit for Nintendo's third fiscal quarter results, which Nintendo President, Tatsumi Kimishina, was pleased to announce.

Nintendo's Third Fiscal Year Report: Pokemon Sun And Moon Sales Over The Top

The Pokemon Sun and Pokemon Moon played a major role in generating a big profit for Nintendo's third fiscal quarter results, which Nintendo President, Tatsumi Kimishina, was pleased to announce.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Best Smart Speakers for Better Music Experience: 3 Things to Look For When Buying

Sometimes music can help improve productivity which is why it is very important to invest in good smart speakers. Here are a few to choose from.

SCIENCE

The Moon Like You've Never Seen It Before As Astrophotographer Meticulously Combines Multiple Lunar Phases Into One Beautifully Clear Image

See an amazing never before seen picture of the Moon as astrophotography Andrew McCarthy delivers a wonderful combination of Lunar phases

GAMES

Super Mario 64 PC Port Releases But It's Not On An Emulator! And Other Nintendo Games You Can Play On Your Computer

A secret pc port of Nintendo's Super Mario 64 series clubhouse game has just been released and its creator is making sure it stays open for gamers to download. He made it as a fully functional 4K version of the original game and is powered by DirectX 12.

CULTURE

Shark Tank cast member Kevin Harrington recommends book publisher MindStir Media to authors

Recently, famed Shark Tank cast member Kevin Harrington recommended the book publisher MindStir Media to authors. What are some of the benefits of the platform?
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

A Moon Rock is Being Sold at Charlie's Auction House for $2.5 million! Is the Fifth-Largest 30 Pound Meteorite Worth the Price?

Would You Buy a Piece of Moon for $2.5 Million? The Fifth-Largest 30 Pound Meteorite is Bigger than What Apollo Brought!

Demi Moore dancing with daughter Tallulah Moore

Watch Action Star Bruce Willis' Groovy Moves With Ex-Wife Demi Moore As They Dance With Their Children After Divorce More Than Two Decades Ago

Viral Video of UV ink Tattoo with Traveling Light: Real or Edit?

Viral Video of Moving UV Ink Tattoo: Real or Edit Effect? How to Get Yourself One?

A Cat

[Video] Feline Forced California Official To Resign After He's Seen Throwing The Furry Creature In This Viral Zoom Meeting

[VIDEO] Cheater Caught LIVE? TV News Anchor Caught With semi-NAKED Female Journalist! Girlfriend Responds to This Scandal

[VIDEO] Oops! Cheating LIVE? TV News Anchor Caught With semi-NAKED Female Journalist Who's NOT HIS GIRLFRIEND!

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP SCIENCE

Meteor Shower Happening 11:00 pm EDT: How to Spot Eta Aquarids

NASA Equips Perseverance Rover With Improved Zooming Cameras That Lets You See Mars In 3D; Here's How To Tune In

Scientists Unveil New Carbon Capture Using New Membrane That Acts Like A Coffee Filter to Address Global Warming

The Moon Like You've Never Seen It Before As Astrophotographer Meticulously Combines Multiple Lunar Phases Into One Beautifully Clear Image

Real Time Analytics