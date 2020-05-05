Games

Amazon Takes Its Fight To The Shooting Game Scene With 'Crucible': What Is It Bringing With It?

By Renz , May 05, 2020 09:08 PM EDT
(Photo : Amazon Game Studios)

Amazon is looking to shake things up with its upcoming game 'Crucible,' a third-person shooter that's announced to come out on May 20.

The new hero-filled action-packed shooter brings together a well-balanced mix of gameplay mechanics taken from games like Smite and Overwatch. It also has some player-vs-environment scenarios that are sure to keep gamers on their toes.

Amazon releases a new competitor

Crucible was initially announced in 2016 at Twitchcon and has now seen a release for its newest gameplay trailer and has since revealed its release date. The game is set to be accessible through Steam, albeit at a free price.

What sets Amazon's latest game from the rest are its three-game modes; Heart of the Hives, Alpha Hunters, and Harvester Command, and its lean towards making ability-upgrading the crucial strategy to use in a match.

The first mode, 'Heart of the Hives,' features two teams of players against each other and adds AI-controlled extraterrestrial plants that are set to hinder your goal of claiming three alien hearts before your opponents.

The second, 'Alpha Hunters', brings eight pairs of players in a battle royale and sees the last team standing is.

While the last mode, 'Harvester Command' is a more traditional take on the MOBA genre where players compete to deplete the other team's resource first.

Crucible brings a beautiful mix of several popular mechanics and styles but does so in a unique way and a sense of originality.

The game would seem familiar to most fans due to its choice of ten different heroes to play with that all have distinct abilities and game styles while also bringing with it ability trees which the payer can upgrade and tune as the match progresses.

The space battle arena game is just one of the game company's latest endeavors, which include 'New World' Amazon Game Studios' take on an MMORPG in a newly-discovered continent.

Read Also: Super Mario 64 PC Port Releases But It's Not On An Emulator! And Other Nintendo Games You Can Play On Your Computer

Amazon is putting out Crucible with a free-to-play feature to get its fanbase started like most games nowadays while having purchasable skins, features, and cosmetic items to bring in their sales.

The in-game store has not been revealed yet, so it's still unclear whether everything will be accessible right away or locked behind a requirement to buy, but with the release date drawing ever closer, there's only a little bit of wait to find out how the whole thing works.

How does the battle scene look like?

In Crucible, every match is played out on a level starting field where hunters (the heroes) have access to all their abilities and weapons right from the get-go.

While starting from even grounds, strategic players will be able to get the upper hand once they get familiarized with the ability upgrade system that takes hunters' primary powers and personalizes the way they battle whether they become faster or stronger.

The game also features a substance called 'Essence' that holds incredible properties that helps your hunter get stronger. It's the driving force of evolution in the game that are obtained by either killing foes or monsters or by taking control of objectives, collect more essence, get even stronger.

The environment is designed to be unforgiving in the world of Crucible, and you are urged to master the terrain and learn the harsh conditions of the battlefield. Learn the ins and outs of the game and crush your opponent underfoot.

Read Also: Redeem These Legends Of Runeterra Codes And Gain Access To Powerful Decks That Will Prove To Be Allies In Battle

TAG Amazon Game Studios, Amazon, Crucible

Related Articles

Take Mothers' Day to a whole tech level with these perfectly functional laptops that your work from home mom is sure to love

Take A Look At These Functionally Amazing Laptops That Would Fit Your Work From Home Mom On Mothers' Day

Take Mothers' Day to a whole tech level with these perfectly functional laptops that your work from home mom is sure to love
Parents rejoice! We've listed the best cost-efficient binoculars you can buy that are a perfect fit for children for that soothing family bonding experience

We've Listed The Best Binoculars You Can Get For Your Kid For That Perfect Family Bonding Activity You Can Relax With

Parents rejoice! We've listed the best cost-efficient binoculars you can buy that are a perfect fit for children for that soothing family bonding experience
Dive into a wonderful world of fantasy and mystery of your own choice among these digital books available on Amazon

Imagine A Whole New World With Amazing Stories From These Digital Books That Remove The Hassle Of A Physical Object

Dive into a wonderful world of fantasy and mystery of your own choice among these digital books available on Amazon
Amazon gains immense profit amid coronavirus pandemic and gives out help to its workers

Amazon Sees Highest Profts in History with a Whopping $11,000 Every Second Amid Coronavirus: How Do Employees Benefit?

Amazon gains immense profit amid coronavirus pandemic and gives out help to its workers
If you want to keep your home secure, then look at the best keyless door locks you can buy so you wouldn't need to worry about a key again

Keep Your Home Safe With These Secure Smart Keyless Door Locks; Never Worry About Losing Your Key Ever Again!

If you want to keep your home secure, then look at the best keyless door locks you can buy so you wouldn't need to worry about a key again
Choose now for the perfect tablet computer for you that fits a price that you could definitely afford

Here Are The Top Tablet Computers You Can Purchase Without Breaking Your Wallet

Choose now for the perfect tablet computer for you that fits a price that you could definitely afford
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Take A Look At These Functionally Amazing Laptops That Would Fit Your Work From Home Mom On Mothers' Day

Take Mothers' Day to a whole tech level with these perfectly functional laptops that your work from home mom is sure to love

SCIENCE

[Video] Embodied's Moxie Is A New Interactive Robot That Is Capable Of Emotional Understanding And Speech

Watch the new Moxie iRobot that has the ability to understand and even relay emotions with matching speech, proper facial expressions, and fluid body motions. AI at its best!

GAMES

Here's How To Make The Best Of Pokemon Go's Latest May Spotlight Hour To Make Plenty Of Stardust

Make the most of Pokemon Go's latest spotlight hour event to stock up on Pokemon and stardust at an accelerated rate!

CULTURE

X Factor Contestant Flashes "Genitals" on Stage Making Paula Abdul Walk Out: Fake?

A previous video from X Factor shows a contestant flashing "genitals" to the audience but comments on Reddit suggest this is fake.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

NASA's Perseverance Rover

NASA Equips Perseverance Rover With Improved Zooming Cameras That Lets You See Mars In 3D; Here's How To Tune In

A Moon Rock is Being Sold at Charlie's Auction House for $2.5 million! Is the Fifth-Largest 30 Pound Meteorite Worth the Price?

Would You Buy a Piece of Moon for $2.5 Million? The Fifth-Largest 30 Pound Meteorite is Bigger than What Apollo Brought!

Demi Moore dancing with daughter Tallulah Moore

Watch Action Star Bruce Willis' Groovy Moves With Ex-Wife Demi Moore As They Dance With Their Children After Divorce More Than Two Decades Ago

Viral Video of UV ink Tattoo with Traveling Light: Real or Edit?

Viral Video of Moving UV Ink Tattoo: Real or Edit Effect? How to Get Yourself One?

[VIDEO] Cheater Caught LIVE? TV News Anchor Caught With semi-NAKED Female Journalist! Girlfriend Responds to This Scandal

[VIDEO] Oops! Cheating LIVE? TV News Anchor Caught With semi-NAKED Female Journalist Who's NOT HIS GIRLFRIEND!

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP GAMES

Final Fantasy XV by Square Enix Hacks: How to Activate Infinite Sprint Feature

[Video] See How Microsoft's New Flight Simulator Vividly Recreates Clouds And Environments With Stunning Visuals And Smooth Performance With These Early Game Footage Of The Alpha

Super Mario 64 PC Port Releases But It's Not On An Emulator! And Other Nintendo Games You Can Play On Your Computer

Amazon Takes Its Fight To The Shooting Game Scene With 'Crucible': What Is It Bringing With It?

Here's How To Make The Best Of Pokemon Go's Latest May Spotlight Hour To Make Plenty Of Stardust

Real Time Analytics