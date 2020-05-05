Games
Pokemon Go Guide: Here's How To Make The Best of The Latest May Spotlight Hour To Make Plenty Of Stardust
Pokemon Go has retained its popularity and fanbase even amid the coronavirus lockdown stopping people from going out of their homes to experience the full mechanics of the world-roaming app.
New update by Niantic has brought its first Pokemon Go spotlight hour event this May 5 at approximately 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time. The event will increase the spawn chance of the 1st generation pokemon Shellder and allow you to collect twice the usual amount of stardust from any pokemon that you capture.
Event inclusions
The featured pokemon Shellder is a water-type that resembles a clam. Don't let its cute looks fool you though, as this little crustacean is packing a powerful defensive shield that can protect it from powerful attacks.
The defensive behemoth can be made to evolve into Cloyster that bolsters even more impressive stats and a sinister grin to boot. The process would require the use of 50 Shellder candies that are acquired when you catch Shellders.
The increased spawns of Shellders also bring a higher chance to get its shiny version, which is a much rarer version of the original. However, it sports the same stats and only differs in colour, it's an excellent addition to those looking to collect shiny forms.
Nintendo's Pokemon Go's event brings an hour-long festivity that's sure to let you get your much-needed stardust for any in-game activity you're looking to do and to make the most out of it; you can even use a Star Piece to increase your gains even further.
Read Also: Amazon Takes Its Fight To The Shooting Game Scene With 'Crucible': What Is It Bringing With It?
A Star Piece is an item that when used, provides a boost of 50% more stardust for any in-game interaction that rewards you with the currency. The duration of the increase only lasts 30 minutes, though, so be sure to use it during the one hour of the event not to waste any stardust.
A series of spotlight hour events are reportedly planned to happen on all Tuesdays in May. The featured pokemon on these events will vary and will feature the likes of Sunkern, Poochyena, and Bronzor. The event will also host plenty of in-game bonuses for those lucky enough to take part in them.
What can you do to prepare for this event?
There are a bunch of in-game mechanics that allow you to receive useful items as well, such as PokeStops or Gyms that you can interact with and spin that will spit out several items for you to grab. These items can be gained daily from each spot that you collect.
To prepare for this event, the monthly promo codes are sure to provide you with much-needed materials to make the most of the short event, once they're available, of course. These codes reward trainers with useful items such as pokeballs for capturing pokemon, berries to feed with, and even essential battle items.
When available, these codes will have to be redeemed in the in-game store or visit Niantic's reward website, where the latter method requires you to have an account. The advantage of this is that the rewards will immediately be placed into your inventories without you having to worry about anything.
Read Also: [Online Leaks] Nintendo Falls Victim To Hackeres Who Got Access To Wii Source Code And Design Files; What Is It Doing To Combat These Criminals?
Related Articles
Pokemon Sun and Moon: How to Use QR Codes to Unlock New Pokemon!
Did you know that if you use QR codes in Pokemon Sun and Moon, you can unlock new Pokemon?
Catch Mewtwo On Pokemon Go's Latest Throwback Update And A Shiny Venonat For Your Troubles: Here's What You Need To Do
If you want to get your hands on the iconic psychic legendary Mewtwo, then follow these simple steps over the next week in Pokemon Go's throwback update
Remote Raid Passes are Now Live on Niantic's Pokemon Go! What are YOU Getting out of this? Here's more!
Niantic now allows players to play the game even without having to physically travel around! They can now also buy additional Remote Raid Passes for a limited-time price of just 100 PokeCoins.
[Game Hacks] How to Customize Furniture in Animal Crossing: New Horizons: Warning, There's a Downside
As everyone's stuck at home with nothing to do, most people have turned to the fun game Animal Crossing: New Horizons. If you're wondering how to customize furniture within the game, here's how to do it! Beware, there's a catch!
The Magical Harry Potter Universe Come Into Your Home To Keep You Company With Its New Knight Bus Feature In Niantic's AR Harry Potter Game
Harry Potter: Wizards Unite brings all-new Knight Bus feature to help quarantined gamers get out into the world without actually stepping foot outside of their homes
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Take A Look At These Functionally Amazing Laptops That Would Fit Your Work From Home Mom On Mothers' Day
Take Mothers' Day to a whole tech level with these perfectly functional laptops that your work from home mom is sure to love
SCIENCE
[Video] Embodied's Moxie Is A New Interactive Robot That Is Capable Of Emotional Understanding And Speech
Watch the new Moxie iRobot that has the ability to understand and even relay emotions with matching speech, proper facial expressions, and fluid body motions. AI at its best!
GAMES
Here's How To Make The Best Of Pokemon Go's Latest May Spotlight Hour To Make Plenty Of Stardust
Make the most of Pokemon Go's latest spotlight hour event to stock up on Pokemon and stardust at an accelerated rate!