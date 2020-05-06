Science
Astronomers Discover 'Quiet' Black Hole Hiding Within Two Stars' Orbit And Becomes Closest One To Earth
Astronomers from the European Southern Observatory have reportedly discovered the closest-known black hole to Earth found approximately 1,000 light-years away.
The cosmic entity was found to be hiding behind the orbit of two stars in the double-star system HR 6819. With their massive gravity negating the escape of light, black holes are effectively invisible and can only be located if you know what to look out for with its surroundings.
The deception took place due to the black hole following the orbit of the smaller star in the center of the solar system.
A quiet monster
A scientist from the ESO Thomas Rivinius, who led the observation, said the only conclusion they had for an object that had more than four times the mass of our Sun is a black hole. They published the findings in the Astronomy & Astrophysics journal.
See the beauty of the twin stars hovering in their home of HR 6819 in a video below zooming into the area.
The distance of the black hole makes its gravitation effects unable to be felt by gazers on Earth. Still, it is close enough that come winter in the southern hemisphere, the double stars that make up its solar system seem to combine and can be seen as one single beacon of light in the Telescopium constellation.
The spotted black hole has led it to take the seat of closest-known to the Earth from the one found in the system A0620-00 that is more than 3,000 light-years away and found in the Monoceros constellation. This black hole was what scientists believed to be closest to us in the universe for years until the recent discovery.
Read Also: The Moon Like You've Never Seen It Before As Astrophotographer Meticulously Combines Multiple Lunar Phases Into One Beautifully Clear Image
There is an incredible number of black holes in the Milky Way, with most of them not yet discovered as astronomers have observed only a handful. Rivinius also defined the finding as only the beginning of a fascinating event.
The expert also shared there may be several hundreds of millions of these dense and powerful black holes out to be found. Still, only a few have been discovered so far, and that knowing what to look out for helps immensely in identifying if a black hole exists in a particular area.
A 'soundless' strategy
The reason behind this particular black holes evasion to sight was mainly due to its silence, where others were spotted because of the powerful X-rays that they emit whenever they eat whatever is near them.
The black hole found in HR 6819, however, deceived astronomers with the pull that it exerts on the star in the inner orbit of the solar system that the team has been monitoring before the discovery of the cosmic eater.
Experts theorized that if the pull were from a star, then they would have been able to see the perpetrator, but since there was nothing, they concluded that only a black hole was the possible answer to the question of what was causing it.
Co-author on the paper Marianne Heida, said they've already begun seeing evidence of triple systems similar to HR 6819 somewhere else in the galaxy.
She also said that there is a lot to learn about the formation and evolution of the handful of stars that are born larger than eight times the mass of our Sun while ending their life with a supernova explosion that births a black hole.
Read Also: NASA Equips Perseverance Rover With Improved Zooming Cameras That Lets You See Mars In 3D; Here's How To Tune In
Related Articles
[VIDEO] Two Black Holes Dancing In Space Caught By NASA's Spitzer Telescope Shows Remarkable Pattern Of Fluidity
Black Holes called 'OJ 287' dancing in space is a marvelous sight, and it was caught by NASA's Spitzer telescope! Watch the video here!
Elon Musk's SpaceX Hopes To Work With Astronomers For Space Observatories After Starlink Satellites Block Space Observations; This And More On The CEO's Recent Controversies
Solving his own problems, Elon Musk to work with experts to provide a space-based observatory to avoid the blockage caused by his Starlink satellites
Black Hole Feasts On White Dwarf; X-rays Show It Sucks Up All The Gases And Keeps The Star Close To Feed On
A white dwarf star treads too close to a black hole, see the fate of the tiny cosmic body and its struggle against the colossus
Look! A Massive Asteroid 'Wearing' Face Mask Flying Past Coronavirus-Stricken Earth Next Week Was Caught on Cam
The scientists that took a photograph of 1998 OR2. are currently executing social distancing guidelines as well as wearing face masks at all times while in the facility, which brought about the hilarious surprise. Zoom out to see it yourself!
Coincidence? Elvis Presley's "I Can't Help Falling in Love" and Two Black Holes Collisions Share Same Vibrations!
A recent collision between two different black holes proved Albert Einstein's "ripples in spacetime" resulting in vibrations playing "I can't help falling in love" by Elvis Presley.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
On Her Special Day, Show Your Mother A Wonderful Display Of Colors With These Amazing LED TVs That Wouldn't Break The Bank
Spoil your mom on her special day with these LED TVs that are sure to give her a wonderful viewing experience and they won't cost you a whole lot either!
SCIENCE
Astronomers Discover 'Quiet' Black Hole Hiding Within Two Stars' Orbit And Becomes Closest One To Earth
See in this video how this black hole deceived astronomers by hiding in the orbit of one star that's part of a twin in just yet another astronomy breakthrough!
GAMES
Final Fantasy XV Guide To Hidden Mechanics You Probably Haven't Noticed
Step your game up in Square Enix's Final Fantasy XV with these nifty hidden mechanics that'll surely help your adventures
SCIENCE
2,000-Year-Old Vessel Found 'Sewed' Together with Ropes and Wooden Nails in Croatia Gives Clue on How Ancient Romans Build Ship
The discovery was found in Croatia and the vessel was located at the Porta de Mar archaeological site somewhere around the ancient waterfront of a certain town called Porec, where it had previously sunk right next to this ancient pier.