[Latest] Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Gets a New Brutal Character: RoboCop Himself!

By Urian , May 07, 2020 12:05 AM EDT
[Latest] Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Gets a New Brutal Character: RoboCop Himself!

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath seems to be getting even more aggressive with the new addition of characters and a new unexpected fighter has just arrived.

NeatherRealm Studios' masterpiece has just recently celebrated its very first anniversary and even the developers have teased that the game is going to evolve more than it already has.

The Aftermath has finally been revealed and it is currently the first expansion of this franchise. Even the legendary brutal RoboCop has joined the franchise!

This comes as quite a surprise for most fans that have lived through the RoboCop era since the game series was super popular back then.

In fact, for some people, the show was even a key part of their childhood since they were really young when it came out.

The show actually came out even before the game Mortal Kombat started and was the definition of brutality back then.

The Mortal Kombat game has gained popularity for its brutal "fatality" moves and even with the previous low-graphics 2D original game, players still felt the brutal concept of this game.

It is still surprising that RoboCop and Mortal Kombat are actually working together now when the two used to seem quite far out.

For one, the robot cop is a futuristic cyborg that kills people with laser guns while the violent video game is known to have characters that use ancient techniques much related to oriental kung fu and others.

The brutality of the game has gained it not just both bad and good reviews, but also a lot of attention.

Video games in the past

Video games back in the day evolved from the previous 8bit game to the all-new 3D and even VR games that there are today.

The simple gameplay in the past did not allow for excessive violence because of the hindrance of graphics but Mortal Kombat found a way to make this possible.

A lot of controversies has also surrounded the TV show RoboCop when a little boy killed his own maid when she changed the channel.

This was one of the reasons that the previous "violent movies caused violence" existed. Many parents started trying to censor out most of the violent films resulting in stronger guidelines.

NetherRealm Studios did not hold back when it came to developing their violent Mortal Kombat games making fatality available for all.

The game originally came out during the age of the joystick when arcades were still a big thing.

The upcoming Mortal Kombat  11: Aftermath

The new Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath is said to release on May 26 and will be available not just for Xbox One and PS4, but also for PC, Switch, and even Stadia!

NeatherRealm Studios has worked hard on the upcoming Aftermath game and it seems like with the addition of not just RoboCop but also other characters, fans can expect the game to be better than it already was!

