New Film by Pete Davidson's Trailer is Out! Catch "The King of Staten Island" as it Marks His Non-"Saturday Night Live" Journey Along With Bill Burr and More!

If you're a fan of Pete Davidson's comedy and the eccentric comedian in general, the upcoming "The King of Staten Island" might just be the perfect film for you to watch this summer!

The NBCUniversal recently dropped the trailer for this upcoming comedy film that is composed of the familiar "Knocked Up" director going back to revisit familiar territory as a brand new slacker with big dreams who needs to face reality.

The comedy film is written by both Apatow and Davidson along with the "Saturday Night Live" alum Dave Sirus. This film is said to be premiered on June 12 on PVOD on SXSW before public theatrical release.

The film's synopsis

The film starts off with Scott played by Davidson who has been the result of arrested development ever since his previous firefighter dad passed away when he was seven.

Scott then enters his mid-20s with only little achievements while chasing his dream to become a well-known tattoo artist. The character also has an ambitious little sister that heads off to college while Scott still lives with his mother played by Morisa Tomei who works as an exhausted ER nurse.

All the character does in the film is get intoxicated and hang out with his friends Oscar, Igor, and Richie, while also secretly hooking up with a certain childhood friend named Kelsey.

Everything changes when his mother starts dating a certain loudmouth firefighter that goes by the name of Ray played by Bill Burr setting off a chain of events pushing Scott to deal with reality.

The film also includes stars like Steve Buscemi as Scott's dad and Pamela Adlon as Ray's ex-wife. The film was produced by Apatow through his Apatow Productions company, alongside Barry Mandel.

Pete Davidson, Michael Bederman, and Judah Miller are the film's executive producers.

Pete Davidson's new direction

The comedian has recently expressed his desire to work on certain material outside of the popular "Saturday Night Live" which he expressed has become difficult in an interview with Charlamagne Tha God last February.

Davidson had already dropped his previous "Alive From New York" which is considered his first Netflix special. The show dropped earlier this year and has already been cast in The Rookie and The Suicide Squad.

The comedian also said that he was shooting a few additional projects over the summer in his interview with the radio personality Charlamagne Tha God.

Pete Davidson also notes that "The King of Staton Island" will only be the start of his fresh appearances that are non-"Saturday Night Live."

The comedic value of these films has not yet been given out by critics but with an interesting cast, it seems like fans are in for a treat.

Will Pete Davidson be successful in his new non-"Saturday Night Live" path? Watch the film to find out.

