Tech

Google Duo Upgrades Video Conferencing Limit to 31 Participants: Could Zoom be in Trouble?

By Urian , May 11, 2020 04:05 AM EDT

Currently, Zoom is the most popular video conferencing app but with the heat that Zoom is experiencing from Zoombombing, hackers, and poor security measures, the app could possibly be taken over.

Zoom survives without much strong competition since the app's main focus is video conferencing of a huge number of individuals all at once. One thing that threatens the company's claim to the top spot is the upcoming competition.

Facebook has recently announced that it will be competing with Zoom by improving its video call abilities. The social media platform already has a video call feature but its abilities are limited to only a few participants. Facebook aims to break its limitations which could possibly be a threat for Zoom.

Google Duo

Aside from Facebook's plan to leap into the video conferencing market which has flourished mainly due to the pandemic and the need for individuals to stay at home to work, Google Duo also plans to do the same!

With two major companies trying to go after the success that Zoom has achieved, could the company stand a chance? Google and Facebook alone already own a huge share of the internet market as both a search engine and a social media platform respectively.

The two multi-billion companies aim to provide the service that Zoom offers and maybe even more. In detail, Google Duo actually plans to increase its limit to 31 participants which are already a huge leap forward.

Both Google and Facebook's ownership of the internet market share could possibly shoot them faster to success compared to Zoom's slow rise to fame.

Read Also: Update for YouTube Music on Android: Add Albums and Songs to Your Library Even without Subscribing

The problem with Zoom

Zoom has previously been the topic of much controversy as hackers and trolls are messing with this platform for fun. A thing called Zoombombing has become popular where certain individuals hack their way into private meetings and conferences to troll on participants.

Because of complaints like these, a selection of users would rather not use Zoom if there is an alternative. Facebook and Google Duo plans to offer this alternative and allow users a safe platform to perform their video conferences.

With strong competition like Facebook and Google in the way, Zoom has to act fast. Recently, Zoom has been hiring third-party security companies to help track down hackers and trolls in their platform as well as solidify their security platform.

The ongoing pandemic

With the pandemic on the loose, people have resorted to working from home which increases the demand for video conferencing since this is the best method for people to communicate during this pandemic.

As the work from home lifestyle gets even more popular, people are getting used to virtual communication amidst the pandemic which could be a great time for both Facebook and Google Duo to enter as competitors for Zoom.

With Google Duo upgrading its limit to 31 participants, the speed of communication, file sharing, and the whole platform of Google itself expands into an all-in-one function.

Read Also: [Viral Video] Man Hacks Call Center Scammers, Locates Hideout, and Hijacks CCTV to Spy on Them: Owner Finally in Jail

TAG Zoom, facebook, Google Duo, google

Related Articles

Facebook's new dark mode is coming soon and if you want to learn how to activate Facebook dark mode, here's how!

How to Activate Facebook Dark Mode on Desktop

Facebook's new dark mode is coming soon and if you want to learn how to activate Facebook dark mode, here's how!
A viral video that has originated from TikTok has started gaining popularity on Facebook of a young boy driving a toy car through a fast-food drive-through with his dad as the passenger.

[TikTok Video] Young Boy Drives Through Drive-Through in Toy Car with Dad as Passenger

A viral video that has originated from TikTok has started gaining popularity on Facebook of a young boy driving a toy car through a fast-food drive-through with his dad as the passenger.
A Vallejo city official resigned after his video meeting showed him throwing his cat and allegedly drinking beer. See the events unfold here

[Video] Feline Forced California Official To Resign After He's Seen Throwing The Furry Creature In This Viral Zoom Meeting

A Vallejo city official resigned after his video meeting showed him throwing his cat and allegedly drinking beer. See the events unfold here
If you want to transform your house from a simple house to a smart home, all you need is these couple of Google Home devices.

[Smart Home Accessories] Automate Your House with These Simple Google Home Devices

If you want to transform your house from a simple house to a smart home, all you need is these couple of Google Home devices.
Google Doodle will be releasing a series of mini-games to keep people from getting bored. Doodle the coronavirus away!

Simple Google Doodle Games to Play While Passing the Time: Doodle the Coronavirus Away!

Google Doodle will be releasing a series of mini-games to keep people from getting bored. Doodle the coronavirus away!
Google is revolutionizing the gaming industry through machine learning sampled on the massive multiplayer game 'World of Warcraft'. Check out how it works.

Chimera is Google's New Contender In Simplifying Game Development By Reducing The Amount Of Work For Any Needed Process

Google is revolutionizing the gaming industry through machine learning sampled on the massive multiplayer game 'World of Warcraft'. Check out how it works.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

[Photo] Social Distancing Fails As United Airlines Fill Up Entire Cabin Amid Lifting Of Flight Travel Restriction

A Twitter post from a doctor returning from New York shows how United Airlines allegedly fails in maintaining social distancing in their filled up Boeing 737 flight

SCIENCE

NASA's Cassini Captures Photographs Of Saturn's Hexagon Haze Layers; Here's What Researchers Think

See what makes Saturn so unique with its geometrically accurate hexagon weather phenomenon and how it works!

TECH

Sony's PlayStation 5 Might Cost Much More Than Originally Planned: Will You Get It For $599 Or More?

Sony's PlayStation 5 could literally break your bank due to the coronavirus' effect on parts supply. Would you buy it at almost twice the price of the PS4?

SCIENCE

DeepView 24: What Is It Like Inside a 24-Seater Luxury Commercial Submarine?

Triton Submarines, the company behind deep-sea tourism success brings a new luxury commercial submarine known as the 24-seater DeepView 24.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Dr. Weiss aboard a filled 737 flight from New York to San Francisco

[Photo] Social Distancing Fails As United Airlines Fill Up Entire Cabin Amid Lifting Of Flight Travel Restriction

[VIDOE] Online Video Shows Ongoing Grand Theft Auto Online Gang War with "Green Aliens" Fighting Off "Purple Aliens"

[Video] Grand Theft Auto Online Gang War Sees "Green Aliens" Versus "Purple Aliens"

[TikTok Video] Young Boy Drives Toy Car Through Drive-Through with his Dad as the Passenger

[TikTok Video] Young Boy Drives Through Drive-Through in Toy Car with Dad as Passenger

What Makes Simon Cowell Cry? Magic Performing Dog Named "Miracle" That was Rescued from Thailand's Meat Trade

Simon Cowell Tears Up for Magic Performing Dog Named "Miracle" That was Rescued from Thailand's Meat Trade

[Video] Toddler Battles Sleep with All His Strength to Finish His Last French Fry

[Video] Sleep or Food? Toddler Tries to Stay Awake to Eat His Last French Fry

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP TECH

Could Google Duo's New Feature Beat Zoom?

How to Activate Facebook Dark Mode on Desktop

[Photo] Social Distancing Fails As United Airlines Fill Up Entire Cabin Amid Lifting Of Flight Travel Restriction

SDK Finance Offers One-Year Free Access to Fintech Software Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Sony's PlayStation 5 Might Cost Much More Than Originally Planned: Will You Get It For $599 Or More?

Real Time Analytics