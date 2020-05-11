Pregnant WWE Raw's Becky Lynch to Asuka: "Go and Be a Warrior Because I'm Going to Go Be a Mother."

It looks like a child has won! Becky Lynch made an appearance on Monday Night Raw with some really big news. After skipping the Money in the Bank pay-per-view without a single match in hand, the WWE rockstar and currently reigning Raw Women's Champion actually revealed that she is carrying a child!

This news comes with an underlying meaning, Asuka is now the new champion! Did she deserve this title? Lynch openly said that she is at a place in her life where huge changes are about to happen and that she needs to do something about these changes.

Lynch admitted that her exit merited emotions of both sadness and joy. Her parting words for Asuka were that to "go and be a warrior because I'm going to go be a mother."

Asuka's title

With Asuka now holding Lynch's pride title, Lynch also spoke to the WWE management themselves about increasing the stakes of this year's Women's Money in the Bank match.

Lynch previously won her title last year at the esteemed Wrestlemania 35 and this was after she appeared in the first-ever all women's main event on the WWE biggest show of the year. She was able to beat both Charlotte Flair and even Ronda Rousey in a challenging triple threat match.

Lynch's decision

As most fans are currently aware, Lynch is actually engaged to the WWE superstar known as Seth Rollins. The pair previously revealed that they started seeing each other way back in May 2019 before their official engagement in August.

With Lynch sitting out this year's Money in the Bank, Rollins, on the other hand, was featured in a specific bout against the currently reigning WWE Champion known as Drew McIntyre.

Lynch's decision is considered permanent although she may still have the opportunity to come back and fight her way again towards the championship as a mother. This is highly unlikely though as children require full attention.

Although this might seem either impossible or a long way off, there are actually women in the WWE who are mothers like Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and even Tamina Snuka. Although these women are still in WWE as mothers, Lynch is different because of her championship belt.

Seth Rollins

The 33-year-old Seth Rollins does not seem to be leaving the wrestling arena any time soon except for when Lynch is duly expected. So far, only Lynch has given the announcement of her withdrawal from the Money in the Bank pay-per-view but as for Seth, not a word.

It seems like the world will still see more of Seth and less of Lynch and although there is a divided audience for both men and women wrestling. The champion, Lynch, has a huge following behind her.

The couple's new life is starting fast and when asked about an ideal date for marriage, they already had one in mind. Now that the date is postponed due to certain reasons, the couple are now just focusing on the new champion growing inside of Becky Lynch's body.

