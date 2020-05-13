Check Out the First Batch of PS5 Games: Gollum, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and Watch Dogs Legion

With the PS5 and Xbox Series X on the way, the video game console wars begin once again! The factions of PlayStation lovers and Xbox lovers have already made up their minds on what console to buy while the other bystanders are still confused as to which console is best this time.

The Xbox Series X has already released its first lineup of games and now, it is time for the PS5 to do the same thing as well! Fans are pleased with the next-generation consoles after quite a long wait since the last release.

Here are the most important games to expect:

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

It seems like Daedalic Entertainment is trying to revamp how the original The Lord of the Rings character Gollum looks in the brand new game following this unlikely character. In the new LOTR game, you will be able to play the game as Gollum which is a fresh perspective compared to the usual warriors.

The game will reveal even more about Gollum's story told from the character's own perspective. There is still very little known about this game and there are no images or even film that has officially been released so far. The release date for this game is believed to be somewhere in 2021.

Following the recent popularity of the Vikings series, Norse history has started to gain popular attention and it seems like Assassin's Creed wants to capitalize on this trend! With the Vikings season not yet finished, fans have started to look for any existing material out there that could fulfill their Viking needs.

For the very first time, Assassin's Creed takes a different turn and allows players to choose between a man or a woman traveling across an array of locations and landscapes battling the enemy as you go on. GameSpot's Assassin's Creed Valhalla is among the PS5 launch titles.

Ubisoft's very own Watch Dog sequel known as Legion is from the Ubisoft Tornado and even from the acclaimed director known as Clint Hocking. The game title was originally slated to arrive back in March 2020 for the current consoles but it seems like they have decided to ride to battle with the PS5.

There is still very little known about this game and fans are still waiting for further updates. The only thing that has been confirmed so far is that it will launch on the PS5. No doubt at all.

With these three powerful games, it seems like Sony's very own PlayStation has given fans of their console a lot to look forward to with these stellar games. The battle between Sony's PlayStation and Microsoft's Xbox Series X grows stronger as the release date for both consoles closes in.

At the end of the day, the choice is still up to you, would you choose the PS5 or would you choose the Xbox Series X?

