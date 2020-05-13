Games

Check Out the First Batch of PS5 Games: Gollum, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and Watch Dogs Legion

By Urian , May 13, 2020 05:10 AM EDT

With the PS5 and Xbox Series X on the way, the video game console wars begin once again! The factions of PlayStation lovers and Xbox lovers have already made up their minds on what console to buy while the other bystanders are still confused as to which console is best this time.

The Xbox Series X has already released its first lineup of games and now, it is time for the PS5 to do the same thing as well! Fans are pleased with the next-generation consoles after quite a long wait since the last release.

Read Also: Civilization VI's "New Frontier" Expansion Pass Gets 8 New Civilizations, 9 New Leaders, and 8 Game Modes: Release on May 21

Here are the most important games to expect:

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

It seems like Daedalic Entertainment is trying to revamp how the original The Lord of the Rings character Gollum looks in the brand new game following this unlikely character. In the new LOTR game, you will be able to play the game as Gollum which is a fresh perspective compared to the usual warriors.

The game will reveal even more about Gollum's story told from the character's own perspective. There is still very little known about this game and there are no images or even film that has officially been released so far. The release date for this game is believed to be somewhere in 2021.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

 

Following the recent popularity of the Vikings series, Norse history has started to gain popular attention and it seems like Assassin's Creed wants to capitalize on this trend! With the Vikings season not yet finished, fans have started to look for any existing material out there that could fulfill their Viking needs.

For the very first time, Assassin's Creed takes a different turn and allows players to choose between a man or a woman traveling across an array of locations and landscapes battling the enemy as you go on. GameSpot's Assassin's Creed Valhalla is among the PS5 launch titles.

Watch Dogs: Legion

 

Ubisoft's very own Watch Dog sequel known as Legion is from the Ubisoft Tornado and even from the acclaimed director known as Clint Hocking. The game title was originally slated to arrive back in March 2020 for the current consoles but it seems like they have decided to ride to battle with the PS5.

There is still very little known about this game and fans are still waiting for further updates. The only thing that has been confirmed so far is that it will launch on the PS5. No doubt at all.

With these three powerful games, it seems like Sony's very own PlayStation has given fans of their console a lot to look forward to with these stellar games. The battle between Sony's PlayStation and Microsoft's Xbox Series X grows stronger as the release date for both consoles closes in.

At the end of the day, the choice is still up to you, would you choose the PS5 or would you choose the Xbox Series X?

Read Also: Video Shows Ongoing GTA Online Gang War Sees "Green Aliens" Versus "Purple Aliens"

TAG Lord of The Rings, assassins creed, Watch Dogs 2, Watch Dogs

Related Articles

For a limited time only, get your FREE Assassin's Creed II Game for PC on Uplay! Grab yours now!

Limited Time: Assassin's Creed 2 Will Be Free On PC This Week! Uplay Also Discounts Two Other Games!

For a limited time only, get your FREE Assassin's Creed II Game for PC on Uplay! Grab yours now!
An image of a t-shirt supposedly showing the new

T-Shirt Leaks New 'Assassin's Creed' Protagonist

An image of a t-shirt supposedly showing the new "Assassin's Creed" protagonist has been posted online.
It is about time for Gold subscribers to get wind of the Xbox Games with Gold that will be free next month. Here is a list of the free titles.

Xbox Games With Gold Announces Free Titles For June

It is about time for Gold subscribers to get wind of the Xbox Games with Gold that will be free next month. Here is a list of the free titles.
Ubisoft confirms the arrival of top-shelf games' sequels soon. Details here!

'Far Cry 5,' 'The Crew 2,' New 'Assassin's Creed' Game Confirmed By Ubisoft

Ubisoft confirms the arrival of top-shelf games' sequels soon. Details here!
Ubisoft just released another update for Watch Dogs 2 on Steam. More details here.

New Patch For Watch Dogs 2 Out Now On Steam

Ubisoft just released another update for Watch Dogs 2 on Steam. More details here.
Ubisoft recently announced its DLC plans for Watch Dogs 2 going to the future.

Ubisoft Announces DLC Plans For Watch Dogs 2; Details Here

Ubisoft recently announced its DLC plans for Watch Dogs 2 going to the future.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

How to Find Malware: Microsoft and Intel Train Anti-Virus Program to "See" Malicious Behavior

Both Microsoft and Intel have begun to work together hand in hand in order to provide a better way of fighting malware.

SCIENCE

NASA's Cassini Captures Photographs Of Saturn's Hexagon Haze Layers; Here's What Researchers Think

See what makes Saturn so unique with its geometrically accurate hexagon weather phenomenon and how it works!

GAMES

Halo 2: Anniversary Goes Live On PC! Here's What To Expect With The Next Part Of The Master Chief Collection

Are you ready for Halo 2: Anniversary? The game hits PC on May 12! What do you expect to see in the game?

CULTURE

Richard Gere Turned Down Role in Pretty Woman Several Times: Julia Roberts Last Resort was a Post-it Note

Pretty Woman is a modern classic that is remembered even until today but it almost didn't turn out like what we expected. Richard Gere was about to turn down the role of Edward if not for Julia Roberts!
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Saturn's Hexagon-shaped feature

NASA's Cassini Captures Photographs Of Saturn's Hexagon Haze Layers; Here's What Researchers Think

[VIDOE] Online Video Shows Ongoing Grand Theft Auto Online Gang War with "Green Aliens" Fighting Off "Purple Aliens"

[Video] Grand Theft Auto Online Gang War Sees "Green Aliens" Versus "Purple Aliens"

[TikTok Video] Young Boy Drives Toy Car Through Drive-Through with his Dad as the Passenger

[TikTok Video] Young Boy Drives Through Drive-Through in Toy Car with Dad as Passenger

What Makes Simon Cowell Cry? Magic Performing Dog Named "Miracle" That was Rescued from Thailand's Meat Trade

Simon Cowell Tears Up for Magic Performing Dog Named "Miracle" That was Rescued from Thailand's Meat Trade

[Video] Toddler Battles Sleep with All His Strength to Finish His Last French Fry

[Video] Sleep or Food? Toddler Tries to Stay Awake to Eat His Last French Fry

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP GAMES

Pokemon Sword and Shield Guide: How To Capture Gigantimax Pikachu With Special Moves

Halo 2: Anniversary Goes Live On PC! Here's What To Expect With The Next Part Of The Master Chief Collection

Civilization VI Gets 8 New Civilizations, 9 New Leaders, and 6 Game Modes in "New Frontier" Expansion Pass on May 21

Real Time Analytics