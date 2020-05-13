Games
Fallout 76 Hack: How to Get Double XP for PC, Xbox and PS4 Now that It's Free?
It seems like the post-apocalyptic world can be played even before the apocalypse. Fallout 76 has announced that it will be made free to play on every single platform from May 14 all the way to May 18. That's right, PC, Xbox, and PS4 included! Anyone can now hop onto their gaming console and survive the realm after the apocalypse.
The recent Wastelanders update actually adds NPCs in order to revamp the main storyline. This in turn also increases the dialogue choices and even helps out the reputation system. Although it is still a bit too late for some people to understand the gravity of the game, you can check out the previous Fallout games to make sense of what is going on.
The game has lost many good and bad people and this is understandable due to the post-apocalyptic area that the player is navigating through. This is also a massive addition given the game's history as well.
Double XP
You probably thought this article was going to go on and on without teaching you how to get double XP right? Well, you're wrong. As part of an extra incentive, Bethesda Software seems to be giving out double XP for everyone playing the game.
Availing the double XP is as simple as joining in and killing monsters but wait. Don't think that the double XP points make you stronger, you will still have the same amount of damage and will take the same amount of damage so don't go berserk trying to squeeze every last bit of XP out there.
Fallout 76 hasn't really given out many bonuses in the past which is why every single drop of XP counts this time. Before going out on a wild XP hunt, make sure to stack up first. Although yes, having double XP will accelerate your boost, you may want to watch your resources for long farming hours if that is your original plan.
Read Also: Rumors Say GTA V is Free via PC and Epic Games: Here's How to Download it
Fallout 76 offered for free
With the game offered for free, those who haven't tried it out might want to take advantage of the free download and the double XP. Avid players understand the frustration circulating the harsh conditions of leveling up and trying to boost their XP gains.
Now, not only will new players be able to play the game for free, but they will also be able to rise through the ranks and level up faster than usual allowing them to advance through the storyline faster than how previous players used to advance.
With an influx of new players, the game will definitely be more fun for everyone with this post-apocalyptic game. The game will be made available for PC, PS4, and Xbox all together so it's really up to you to choose the console you think would best fit the post-apocalyptic setting.
Sit back, relax, and enjoy the horror.
Read Also: Read Also: Harvest Moon One World Comes Out Soon on Nintendo Switch: Will It Beat Animal Crossing?
Related Articles
Composer For Doom Eternal, Mick Gordon, Reportedly Didn't Have A Hand In The Final Works Of The Game And Might Be Leaving Because Of It
Doom Eternal composer Mick Gordon might not be coming back to work with the franchise because he wasn't involved in the final mixing of the game's soundtrack
Sale Alert: Steam Marks Down Prices on Best-Selling Titles Resident Evil, Fallout, And More!
Players looking to add to their arsenal of games have a plethora of options to choose from as Fanatical hosts an Easter Sale to several best selling titles/franchises on Steam.
The Evil Within 2 Release Date Revealed, Official Trailer Unveiled
To build the hype, Bethesda has released the official trailer for The Evil Within 2. Check it out here!
Fallout 4, DOOM Arriving To VR: First Look Here
Bethesda has finally confirmed that both Fallout 4 and Doom will be coming to VR. Check them out here!
'Fallout 4' Free To Play On Xbox One, Steam Along With Discounts
Ever want to get your hands on playing "Fallout 4?" Well, now is your chance!
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Seagate's 16TB Drive Passes Backblaze Reliability Test: Is It Time to Move From HDDs to SSDs?
Backblaze has recently tested a series of HDDs and the results show that Seagate's drives are now more reliable.
SCIENCE
NASA's Cassini Captures Photographs Of Saturn's Hexagon Haze Layers; Here's What Researchers Think
See what makes Saturn so unique with its geometrically accurate hexagon weather phenomenon and how it works!
GAMES
Fallout 76 Hack: How to Get Double XP for PC, Xbox, and PS4
Fallout 76 is out for free and if you're wondering how to get a double XP boost, you've come to the right place.
CULTURE
Richard Gere Turned Down Role in Pretty Woman Several Times: Julia Roberts Last Resort was a Post-it Note
Pretty Woman is a modern classic that is remembered even until today but it almost didn't turn out like what we expected. Richard Gere was about to turn down the role of Edward if not for Julia Roberts!