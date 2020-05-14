Seagate's 16TB Drive Passes Backblaze Reliability Test: Is It Time to Move From HDDs to SSDs?

With the SSD making its way into everyone's computer and the technology getting heavier and heavier, the traditional mechanical hard disk drives lose fashion as the primary source for memory. Bulk HDDs still have their place, however, that might change as demand for memory soars with games start getting beefier and beefier.

In a different report, Backblaze actually offered up some of their primary data on a number of 16TB HDDs in its own employ.

HDD's importance

An article by PC Gamer stated that their primary interest was in larger capacity HDDs due to the inherent conundrum. The article states that the bigger the capacity of the HDD, the more space will be available for things that you do not want to clutter up your SSD. The downside mentioned is that if your HDD breaks, you could potentially lose all of your data inside as well.

The article noted that a possible alternative would be to transition into multiple smaller packed HDDs but then this takes the convenience that the HDD offers in the first place. There is apparently another consideration which is Seagate.

Although Seagate HDDs still leads on when it comes to complaints compared to any other manufacturer. The huge question is "are Seagate HDDs really unreliable?" this is where Backblaze starts to come in.

Backblaze backup cloud storage

Backblaze actually runs storage pods that already host more than 129,000 HDDs from a wide range of manufacturers including a wide range all the way from 4TB up to 16TH. This specific cloud backup service consistently posts different detailed stats on certain failure rates, which also includes the popularly estimated "annualized failure rate."

The computation is done based on a basic math equation that starts off with (drive failures divided by drive days divided by 366) multiplied by 100. In certain non-leap years, the 366 is then replaced with 365.

For the majority of this quarter, Backblaze has already added tons of 16TB models inside the mix. Although the lengthy period, they have only provided stats on the specific Seagate's 16TB drives. This is because of the company's requirement to have at least more than 60 drives within their service.

The results of their tests are posted here.

HDDs versus SSDs

When comparing the HDDs and the SSDs, it is hard to strike a balance because both of these memory carriers serve different purposes.

The SSD is a newer technology that does not rely on disk rotation in order to store memory meaning it allows your computer to function faster than an HDD when it comes to retrieving or activating certain data or apps within the device itself. The price of an SSD is more expensive compared to an HDD for the same memory.

The HDD, on the other hand, is better used as an external storage device since it is portable and also has a bigger memory capacity. Despite the delicacy of this drive, it costs cheaper and is better for those that are on the budget.

