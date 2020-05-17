How To
Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus for Nintendo Switch: Where to Download, Price, Gameplay and Everything You Need to Know Before Release
Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus was first announced for the Nintendo Switch sometime May but recent sources have confirmed that the official launch will be on May 19, 2020. That's Tomorrow!
It seems like the Nintendo Switch has been having a good year this 2020 despite the ongoing pandemic that delayed most of their plans just like any other industry. Thankfully, Nintendo is still releasing games left and right to keep its Switch users excited for the whole year. The fairly new console to the market already has an interesting arsenal of games under its belt and the portable game console is planning to add more!
Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus will be a heavier addition to what Nintendo Switch users are used to which is the smaller and easier games on the console. This time, everything is getting heavier!
Where to download Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus for Nintendo Switch
In order to download the game, you'll still have to wait for May 19, 2020, but when you wake up, all you have to do is head straight to the Nintendo eStore. That's someplace you're already quite familiar with since this is where you can get your Switch games to begin with.
The game is a 1 player strategy game that was first published by Bulwark Studios and published by KalypsoMediaGroup. The game uses up 4.4 GB which should be no problem if you've extra memory to spare but if you've somehow managed to use almost all of your memory, you'll have to clear up some space for this game.
Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus Price
The game is available in French, German, Russian, and even Chinese. The game is said to be sold at about $38 to $52 USD according to an estimate by pricerunner.com, which is a pretty steep price but the exclusivity of the game for Switch promises that the game was properly developed with the mindset of optimizing Switch usage.
The harder question in comparison to where to download Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus for Nintendo Switch is if the game is worth the price. For those who have the extra money to spend, go ahead! But for those who are still a bit tight, you might want to check out the trailer first.
Read Also: Harvest Moon One World Comes Out Soon on Nintendo Switch: Will It Beat Animal Crossing?
Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus gameplay
The game actually allows players to take control of the most technologically advanced collection of soldiers in the entire Imperium. The whole Adeptus Mechanicus is known as the critically acclaimed turn-based strategy game.
Every single decision made by the player will, in turn, affect how the following missions will run and also ultimately decide the crushing fate of all of the troops that are under your command in about 50 different hand-crafted missions which actually include the amazing Heretek DLC mission.
Players are urged to be careful in the decisions they make since these choices affect the entire Imperium! Seems like KalypsoMediaGroup is doing a good job at providing the much-sought thrill to Nintendo Switch.
Tune in for more news and updates about Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus for Nintendo Switch!
Read Also: How to Download Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game for Free: PC, Xbox One, and PS4
Related Articles
How to Finish Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus on Nintendo Switch
If you want to beat your friends in finishing the Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus on Nintendo Switch, you've come to the right place!
The Wonderful 101: Remastered Review and Guide: Where to Download Online
If you're wondering where to get, how to play, and is The Wonderful 101: Remastered worth it, you'll find that the upgraded version for Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC might be much better than the previous Wii version.
EA To Serve Four Games And Updates To Fan-Favorite Classics For 2021 Along With Command & Conquer Remastered Collection
What does EA have in store for its Nintendo game production in the coming year? Find out their plans for fan-favorite remasters here.
Pokemon Sun and Moon: How to Use QR Codes to Unlock New Pokemon!
Did you know that if you use QR codes in Pokemon Sun and Moon, you can unlock new Pokemon?
Ninjala Is Free To Play On Nintendo's Eshop For The Switch; Get Your Tactics On In The Beta Of This Brand-New Ninja Action Game
Ninjala's Open Beta is now open for everyone and only here for a limited time! See what you get in this brand-new action-packed ninja fighting game from Nintendo
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
How to Get Spotify Premium Music for Free For 3 Months and For as Low as $5 a Month
The music streaming app Spotify is now offering great discounts and even three months free for those who have not yet tried them out. If you want to get three months of free music on Spotify, you've come to the right place!
SCIENCE
Astronomers Show that Stars Make Sounds Similar to a Human Heartbeat
A recent discovery by astronomers found out that the stars actually produce sounds quite similar to the human heartbeat.
HOW TO
How to Finish Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus on Nintendo Switch
If you want to beat your friends in finishing the Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus on Nintendo Switch, you've come to the right place!