Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus for Nintendo Switch: Where to Download, Price, Gameplay and Everything You Need to Know Before Release

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus was first announced for the Nintendo Switch sometime May but recent sources have confirmed that the official launch will be on May 19, 2020. That's Tomorrow!

It seems like the Nintendo Switch has been having a good year this 2020 despite the ongoing pandemic that delayed most of their plans just like any other industry. Thankfully, Nintendo is still releasing games left and right to keep its Switch users excited for the whole year. The fairly new console to the market already has an interesting arsenal of games under its belt and the portable game console is planning to add more!

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus will be a heavier addition to what Nintendo Switch users are used to which is the smaller and easier games on the console. This time, everything is getting heavier!

Where to download Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus for Nintendo Switch

In order to download the game, you'll still have to wait for May 19, 2020, but when you wake up, all you have to do is head straight to the Nintendo eStore. That's someplace you're already quite familiar with since this is where you can get your Switch games to begin with.

The game is a 1 player strategy game that was first published by Bulwark Studios and published by KalypsoMediaGroup. The game uses up 4.4 GB which should be no problem if you've extra memory to spare but if you've somehow managed to use almost all of your memory, you'll have to clear up some space for this game.

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus Price

The game is available in French, German, Russian, and even Chinese. The game is said to be sold at about $38 to $52 USD according to an estimate by pricerunner.com, which is a pretty steep price but the exclusivity of the game for Switch promises that the game was properly developed with the mindset of optimizing Switch usage.

The harder question in comparison to where to download Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus for Nintendo Switch is if the game is worth the price. For those who have the extra money to spend, go ahead! But for those who are still a bit tight, you might want to check out the trailer first.

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus gameplay

The game actually allows players to take control of the most technologically advanced collection of soldiers in the entire Imperium. The whole Adeptus Mechanicus is known as the critically acclaimed turn-based strategy game.

Every single decision made by the player will, in turn, affect how the following missions will run and also ultimately decide the crushing fate of all of the troops that are under your command in about 50 different hand-crafted missions which actually include the amazing Heretek DLC mission.

Players are urged to be careful in the decisions they make since these choices affect the entire Imperium! Seems like KalypsoMediaGroup is doing a good job at providing the much-sought thrill to Nintendo Switch.

Tune in for more news and updates about Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus for Nintendo Switch!

