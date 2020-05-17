How To

The Wonderful 101: Remastered Review and Guide: Where to Download the Fastest Online, and More!

By Urian , May 17, 2020 11:51 PM EDT

The Wonderful 101: Remastered is said to be coming really soon! How soon? According to sources, the game itself comes out on May 19, 2020!

Nintendo Switch has had a great year despite the ongoing pandemic due to being able to provide its gamers with awesome additions like the upcoming Wonderful 101: Remastered which according to previous reviews was still a great game and with the Remastered out, it could be even more interesting.

As for the PC and PS4, they have still been consistent with updating their games adding new ones now and then as they always have.

The Wonderful 101: Remastered Review

The game works around a team of heroes that are from all around the world that must work together in order to save the mother earth from the dreaded alien invaders! This is no easy task since the enemy is quite strong and the heroes need to work together and combine forces in order to properly defeat the enemy.

This band of strong 100 Wonderful Ones all joins forces and work together by using all of their different fantastic abilities in order to create a certain variety of forms. Depending on either being a giant fist or maybe a sharp blade, these heroes will use the full extent of their wits and powers in order to overcome the enemy.

Don't forget, the final member and the key important character of these courageous heroes is you!

The Wonderful 101: Remastered  guide

In order to effectively play this game, you'll probably want to take a more relaxed approach compared to the Wii U where the game was still a bit hack and slash and required a lot of bodily movement. If you're wondering how the new game plays out, think of it this way, everything is made better because of the additional control you get with the use of buttons the controllers.

The first tip is to properly assess your terrain, it is easy to get caught up with the complicated terrains that can trick you into thinking that your character can step on when it turns out that it can't. Make sure to study how the terrain is laid out during the early stages of the game so you can properly utilize space.

Don't forget to draw your shapes properly. The PC is actually much easier to use compared to the PS4 since you'll have to switch from using buttons to drawing on the track screen.

Read Also: Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus for Nintendo Switch: Where to Download, Price, Gameplay and Everything You Need to Know Before Release

Where to download Wonderful 101: Remastered

In order to download this game for Nintendo Switch, you'll still have to wait for it to be available on the Nintendo eStore.

For downloads on the PC, all you have to do is go on Steam and download the game.

For the PlayStation 4, you can get this game on multiple platforms but the best and easiest way so far to download it is through GameStop.

The physical copies of the game are expected to launch later on some time June May 22 all the way to July 3 so it might be better to get the digital copy if you can't wait. The Wonderful 101: Remastered by PlatinumGames Inc. takes a new approach from the previous Wii U to the Nintendo Switch, PC, and also the PS4.

Read Also: How to Download Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game for Free: PC, Xbox One, and PS4

TAG Nintendo Switch, pc, PS4

Related Articles

If you want to beat your friends in finishing the Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus on Nintendo Switch, you've come to the right place!

How to Finish Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus on Nintendo Switch

If you want to beat your friends in finishing the Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus on Nintendo Switch, you've come to the right place!
Kalypso Media Group brings Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus for Nintendo Switch this May 19, 2020. Find out where to get it and how much you have to pay in this article.

Where to Download Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus for Nintendo Switch

Kalypso Media Group brings Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus for Nintendo Switch this May 19, 2020. Find out where to get it and how much you have to pay in this article.
If you want to download and play The Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game for free, the process is as simple as one, two, three!

How to Download Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game for Free: PC, Xbox One, and PS4

If you want to download and play The Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game for free, the process is as simple as one, two, three!
Are you ready for Halo 2: Anniversary? The game hits PC on May 12! What do you expect to see in the game?

Halo 2: Anniversary Goes Live On PC! Here's What To Expect With The Next Part Of The Master Chief Collection

Are you ready for Halo 2: Anniversary? The game hits PC on May 12! What do you expect to see in the game?
What does EA have in store for its Nintendo game production in the coming year? Find out their plans for fan-favorite remasters here.

EA To Serve Four Games And Updates To Fan-Favorite Classics For 2021 Along With Command & Conquer Remastered Collection

What does EA have in store for its Nintendo game production in the coming year? Find out their plans for fan-favorite remasters here.
EA's very own Sims 4 gets a brand new expansion pack called the Eco Lifestyle that supposedly promotes an environment-friendly approach. Check out the game now!

Sims 4 Gets a New 'Vegan' Expansion: Go Green with Eco Lifestyle

EA's very own Sims 4 gets a brand new expansion pack called the Eco Lifestyle that supposedly promotes an environment-friendly approach. Check out the game now!
