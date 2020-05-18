Culture
American Idol 2020 Winner: Is Just Sam Deserving? Social Media Backlash Says Arthur Gunn Should Have Won
Just Sam has recently won over Arthur Gunn on American Idol 2020 and it seems like fans are starting to go livid right after the recent season finale. Although the 20-year-old New Yorker was able to win over the 22-year-old singer all the way from Nepal in the 2020 season of the popular ABC singing competition, it seems like fans were not too happy.
Just Sam actually joined the top five finalists on Sunday for a night of their best performances with two songs of her own choice. This former Subway busker was able to sing the previous season one Idol winner Kelly Clarkson's hugely successful hit Stronger for a certain "song she'll use to celebrate" the ending of the whole COVID-19 lockdown.
For her second performance, this winner reprised her audition song in order to impress the judges with a certain ballad called Rise up by Andra Day. Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and also Lionel Richie gave praise to the singer for the "growth" she has shown over the whole show.
Does Arthur Gunn deserve to be American Idol 2020 winner?
Just Sam's hardest competition was Arthur as he showed off his popular raspy voice while belting out "I don't want to be" song by Gavin DeGraw during the first of his finale songs. Arthur was given much praise for his amazing rendition of "have you ever seen the rain" by the esteemed Creedence Clearwater Revival.
Even the 35-year-old upcoming mom predicted Arthur would actually win right after the performance of this stunning 1971 classic song. Even the 70-year-old Lionel said that Arthur "dropped the mic" and that the performance was absolutely "magical."
After the host of American Idol's Ryan Seacrest, 45, announced the winner, Just Sam suddenly burst into screams all the way from her LA studio as her own mother cheered using the iPad all the way from New York.
The entire superstar panel all looked thrilled and excited to congratulate "their little girl" by standing up with applause.
The backlash from American Idol 20202 fans on Just Sam
Despite the declaration of the winner, many fans did not agree and some of them even accused Just Sam of using her "sob story" in order to gain votes. People started to go on social media in order to express their disappointment with Arthur Gunn not going home with the American Idol crown despite the amazing performance.
The entire human civilization is filled with tears right now and there's definitely a bright ray of hope you win the #AmericanIdol title,Arthur you have a great voice note,every song you sang was absolutely soulful and mesmerizing,you are the greatest singer Nepal ever got. pic.twitter.com/Urcaq6jNvL — ROBIN (@Khadkarobbben) May 18, 2020
A lot of the backlash has been aimed directly at Just Sam in support of Arthur Gunn which fans felt like he should have been the champion of the ABC singing competition. Due to Just Sam being the champion, the signer was actually given the opportunity to sing one of the most iconic songs known as "we are the world" along with the singer Lionel Richie himself.
Although the performance was taped separately and was only merged together with the use of special effects, American Idol 2020 winner Just Sam was able to join the Grammy winner on the hit song that was written back in 1985 along with the legendary Michael Jackson.
