Culture

American Idol 2020 Winner: Is Just Sam Deserving? Social Media Backlash Says Arthur Gunn Should Have Won

By Urian , May 18, 2020 01:38 AM EDT

Just Sam has recently won over Arthur Gunn on American Idol 2020 and it seems like fans are starting to go livid right after the recent season finale. Although the 20-year-old New Yorker was able to win over the 22-year-old singer all the way from Nepal in the 2020 season of the popular ABC singing competition, it seems like fans were not too happy.

Just Sam actually joined the top five finalists on Sunday for a night of their best performances with two songs of her own choice. This former Subway busker was able to sing the previous season one Idol winner Kelly Clarkson's hugely successful hit Stronger for a certain "song she'll use to celebrate" the ending of the whole COVID-19 lockdown.

For her second performance, this winner reprised her audition song in order to impress the judges with a certain ballad called Rise up by Andra Day. Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and also Lionel Richie gave praise to the singer for the "growth" she has shown over the whole show.

Does Arthur Gunn deserve to be American Idol 2020 winner?

Just Sam's hardest competition was Arthur as he showed off his popular raspy voice while belting out "I don't want to be" song by Gavin DeGraw during the first of his finale songs. Arthur was given much praise for his amazing rendition of "have you ever seen the rain" by the esteemed Creedence Clearwater Revival. 

Even the 35-year-old upcoming mom predicted Arthur would actually win right after the performance of this stunning 1971 classic song. Even the 70-year-old Lionel said that Arthur "dropped the mic" and that the performance was absolutely "magical."

After the host of American Idol's Ryan Seacrest, 45, announced the winner, Just Sam suddenly burst into screams all the way from her LA studio as her own mother cheered using the iPad all the way from New York.

The entire superstar panel all looked thrilled and excited to congratulate "their little girl" by standing up with applause.

Read Also: Is Robert Pattinson Fit to Play Batman after Saying He is "Barely Doing Anything?"

The backlash from American Idol 20202  fans on Just Sam

Despite the declaration of the winner, many fans did not agree and some of them even accused Just Sam of using her "sob story" in order to gain votes. People started to go on social media in order to express their disappointment with Arthur Gunn not going home with the American Idol crown despite the amazing performance.

 

A lot of the backlash has been aimed directly at Just Sam in support of Arthur Gunn which fans felt like he should have been the champion of the ABC singing competition. Due to Just Sam being the champion, the signer was actually given the opportunity to sing one of the most iconic songs known as "we are the world" along with the singer Lionel Richie himself.

Although the performance was taped separately and was only merged together with the use of special effects, American Idol 2020 winner Just Sam was able to join the Grammy winner on the hit song that was written back in 1985 along with the legendary Michael Jackson.

Read Also: Alien: Covenant Sequel in the Works? Ripley Scott Said "I'm Not Closing It Down Again"

TAG American Idol, Katy Perry, Kelly Clarkson, michael jackson

Related Articles

[VIDEO] Die Hard star Bruce Willis and ex-wife Demi Moore show off their dance moves along with their daughters in this uplifting video

Watch Action Star Bruce Willis' Groovy Moves With Ex-Wife Demi Moore As They Dance With Their Children After Divorce More Than Two Decades Ago

[VIDEO] Die Hard star Bruce Willis and ex-wife Demi Moore show off their dance moves along with their daughters in this uplifting video
Katy Perry has just admitted that there is an ongoing feud between her and Taylor Swift.

Katy Perry Finally Confirms Feud With Taylor Swift; Ready To Make Amends

Katy Perry has just admitted that there is an ongoing feud between her and Taylor Swift.
ABC has picked up

ABC Sees A Bright Future For Its 'American Idol' Reboot With Famous First Judge; Katy Perry Says She's Thrilled To Do The Show

ABC has picked up "American Idol" and it is looking forward to a big season with its newly signed judge, Katy Perry. The A-list musician has then expressed her excitement to do the show. Other judges to join Perry is yet to be announced by the network.
NBC has finally announced that Kelly Clarkson will be joining Jennifer Hudson at

'The Voice' Brings In Kelly Clarkson As New Coach; 'American Idol' Rumors Debunked

NBC has finally announced that Kelly Clarkson will be joining Jennifer Hudson at "The Voice" as new coaches.
Adam Levine is reportedly asking NBC to cut his time into half on the talent show,

Adam Levine Lays Down Proposition To Do Only One Season A Year On 'The Voice'

Adam Levine is reportedly asking NBC to cut his time into half on the talent show, "The Voice." It seems though that the talks are not true as levine previously said how he cannot see his life without the singing competition series.
The fans might be seeing John Mayer and Katy Perry back in each other's arm. The acoustic sensation dropped a new song and it is all about her ex-girlfriend, Katy Perry.

John Mayer's New Song Is All About Katy Perry, Former Lovers To Rekindle Their Relationship?

The fans might be seeing John Mayer and Katy Perry back in each other's arm. The acoustic sensation dropped a new song and it is all about her ex-girlfriend, Katy Perry.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

How to Get Spotify Premium Music for Free For 3 Months and For as Low as $5 a Month

The music streaming app Spotify is now offering great discounts and even three months free for those who have not yet tried them out. If you want to get three months of free music on Spotify, you've come to the right place!

SCIENCE

Astronomers Show that Stars Make Sounds Similar to a Human Heartbeat

A recent discovery by astronomers found out that the stars actually produce sounds quite similar to the human heartbeat.

HOW TO

How to Finish Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus on Nintendo Switch

If you want to beat your friends in finishing the Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus on Nintendo Switch, you've come to the right place!

CULTURE

Did Just Sam Deserve to Win American Idol More Than Arthur Gunn?

American Idol has a new winner by the name of Just Sam and it seems like fans were disappointed for Arthur Gunn not winning.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Guadalupe, outskirts of Monterrey

[Video] Outrageous Mercedes Benz Owner Demands Ambulance Helping a Limping Patient to Move Out of His Way

Here's the Easiest Way to Transfer Google Play Music to Youtube Music: From Android, iOs or Web Browser!

Here's the Easiest Way to Transfer Google Play Music to Youtube Music: From Android, iOs or Web Browser!

Husband Watches Wife Give Birth on Zoom after being Admitted for Coronavirus in the Same Hospital in California

Husband with Coronavirus Watches Wife Give Birth on Zoom in the Same Hospital in California

Watch: 91-year-old Granny Kills Boredom By Modelling Her Favorite Outfits During Coronavirus Lockdown

Watch: 91-year-old Granny Kills Boredom By Modelling Her Favorite Outfits During Coronavirus Lockdown

[TikTok Video] Young Boy Drives Toy Car Through Drive-Through with his Dad as the Passenger

[TikTok Video] Young Boy Drives Through Drive-Through in Toy Car with Dad as Passenger

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP CULTURE

Alien: Covenant Sequel in the Works? Ripley Scott Said "I'm Not Closing it Down Again"

Is Robert Pattinson Taking the Batman Role Seriously?

Did Just Sam Deserve to Win American Idol More Than Arthur Gunn?

Real Time Analytics