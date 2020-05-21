Culture
Hagen Mills Shoots the Mother of His 4-Year-Old Daughter Before Killing Himself in Attempted Murder-Suicide: Report
Baskets "Lucky" Hagen Mills held his daughter and his former partner's mother hostage before murdering Erica Price. Daily Star states that the 29-year-old actor Hagen Mills shot down Erica Price, the mother of his 4-year-old daughter on May 19, 2020, It was reported that the Baskets star shot himself dead just right after attempting to shoot down Erica Price as she arrived at her home.
Baskets and the Criminal Couple
Hagen Mills is an American man born in Murray, Kentucky. His full name is Hagen Eric Mills. Moreover, his birthdate was on August 9, 1990. Before he was accepted into major films and TV shows, he was featured in a lot of short videos and indie movies. This went on from years 2011-2013 He was first recognized in the 2013 video action film Bonnie & Clyde: Justified. Hagen Mills was given the role of "Buck Barrow".
From there, his acting career flourished. Hagen Mills was accepted to play a part in the 2014 action-drama film Puncture Wounds. In addition to this, he was cast as "Frank Baker" in the 2015 TV movie documentary Billy the Kid: New Evidence.
Hagen Mills is most famous for his role of "Lucky" in the 2016 comedy-drama TV series Baskets together with Zach Galifianakis (The Hangover movie trilogy, Bob's Burgers) and Martha Kelly (Marriage Story, American Gods).
In the same year, Hagen Mills was offered the role of "Young" in the comedy-crime TV series Swedish Dicks together with Peter Stormare (Armageddon, Constantine) and Keanu Reeves (The Matrix movie series, 47 Ronin).
Hagen Mills's last credited acting gig was the role of "Monty" in the upcoming horror film Star Light together with Scout Taylor-Compton (Sleepover, Halloween) and Rahart Adams (Pacific Rim: Uprising, Nowhere Boys). The movie is said to be released on August 4, 2020 in the U.S.
Read Also: Skeptical Florida Rideshare Driver Who Called the Coronavirus ' A Fake Crisis' Now Infected Along With Wife
The Attempted Murder-Suicide of Hagen Mills
Erica Price, Hagen Mills's former partner, was shot in the arm and her chest. However, Price was able to survive the bullet shots and contact emergency services. The attempted murder-suicide took place in Price's household in Mayfield, Kentucky on the evening of May 19, 2020. Before the murder-suicide attempt, Hagen Mills held both his 4-year-old daughter and Price's mother hostage before Price arrived home.
When Price arrived at her home, Hagen Mills immediately shot her twice in front of his daughter and her mother. He then proceeded to point the gun to himself before committing suicide in front of the three. After all that, emergency service workers came to the scene to hurriedly escort Price to the hospital to get herself treated for her bullet wounds.
Daily Star reported that Erica Price has endured the shooting and is now recovering in the hospital. On the other hand, Hagen Mills did not survive the suicide. Police that showed up at the scene of the murder-suicide proclaimed Haggen Mills as dead. Both Price and Mills's daughter and Price's mother were left unharmed and are now tending to Price.
Read Also: Volkswagen's 'Racist' Ad Adds to Their Bad Reputation as Ending Spells German "N" Word
Related Articles
Scientists Unveil New Carbon Capture Using New Membrane That Acts Like A Coffee Filter to Address Global Warming
Scientists from Newcastle University have found a way to efficiently and affordably reduce the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. It is capable of separating Co2 from a mixture of gases.
[Video] Jaw-Dropping Drone Shots of Thousands of Jellyfish Swarming in the Philippine Captured by French Photographer
Thousands of pink jellyfish have been absent for many years in Palawan, Philippines until coronavirus lockdown reduces human activity. They are yet to learn social distancing.
'13 Reasons Why' Season 2 Already Locked In Despite Controversies; Showrunner Teases New Installment's Arc
Netflix has already renewed "13 Reasons Why" and its showrunner recently spoke about some details of the new season. Brian Yorkey teased more of Hannah Bakers' history as well as the individual stories of the other main characters.
‘13 Reasons Why’ Sends A Wrong Message On Suicide And Depression -- Here's Why
Netflix's “13 Reasons Why” might have missed the plot here in order to romanticize a grave mental health issue like suicide.
‘13 Reasons Why’ Ending Explained With This Hidden Message
“13 Reasons Why” shows a graphic portrayal of Hannah’s suicide.
'Real Housewives Of New Jersey' Star Kim D Caught In A Double Murder Case; Two Bodies Found In Her Burnt Car
'Real Housewives Of New Jersey' star Kim Depaola's car is currently the center of a murder investigation. The Audi car registered under the name of Kim D has been burned beyond recognition. Two bodies were found in the car which were found out to have died from gun shots through their heads.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Hackers Now Use Bluetooth to Penetrate Secured Device
Hackers are now capable of accessing your secured device through Bluetooth!
SCIENCE
Skyrora: UK's First Rocket Test in 50 Years is a Success! British Company Wants to Officially Launch in 2021
The British company Skyrora has just recently accomplished UK's first rocket launch after 50 years since the Black Arrow Program. The company aims to officially launch into space in 2021.
GAMES
Fortnite v12.60 Patch Notes You May Not Have Noticed
The new Fortnite v12.60 patch notes actually fix a few features that you might have noticed. But thankfully, a certain Redditor "u/Jeff03blue_Instinct" regularly posts updates on his Reddit feed.