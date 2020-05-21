Hagen Mills Shoots the Mother of His 4-Year-Old Daughter Before Killing Himself in Attempted Murder-Suicide: Report

Baskets "Lucky" Hagen Mills held his daughter and his former partner's mother hostage before murdering Erica Price. Daily Star states that the 29-year-old actor Hagen Mills shot down Erica Price, the mother of his 4-year-old daughter on May 19, 2020, It was reported that the Baskets star shot himself dead just right after attempting to shoot down Erica Price as she arrived at her home.

Baskets and the Criminal Couple

Hagen Mills is an American man born in Murray, Kentucky. His full name is Hagen Eric Mills. Moreover, his birthdate was on August 9, 1990. Before he was accepted into major films and TV shows, he was featured in a lot of short videos and indie movies. This went on from years 2011-2013 He was first recognized in the 2013 video action film Bonnie & Clyde: Justified. Hagen Mills was given the role of "Buck Barrow".

From there, his acting career flourished. Hagen Mills was accepted to play a part in the 2014 action-drama film Puncture Wounds. In addition to this, he was cast as "Frank Baker" in the 2015 TV movie documentary Billy the Kid: New Evidence.

Hagen Mills is most famous for his role of "Lucky" in the 2016 comedy-drama TV series Baskets together with Zach Galifianakis (The Hangover movie trilogy, Bob's Burgers) and Martha Kelly (Marriage Story, American Gods).

In the same year, Hagen Mills was offered the role of "Young" in the comedy-crime TV series Swedish Dicks together with Peter Stormare (Armageddon, Constantine) and Keanu Reeves (The Matrix movie series, 47 Ronin).

Hagen Mills's last credited acting gig was the role of "Monty" in the upcoming horror film Star Light together with Scout Taylor-Compton (Sleepover, Halloween) and Rahart Adams (Pacific Rim: Uprising, Nowhere Boys). The movie is said to be released on August 4, 2020 in the U.S.

The Attempted Murder-Suicide of Hagen Mills

Erica Price, Hagen Mills's former partner, was shot in the arm and her chest. However, Price was able to survive the bullet shots and contact emergency services. The attempted murder-suicide took place in Price's household in Mayfield, Kentucky on the evening of May 19, 2020. Before the murder-suicide attempt, Hagen Mills held both his 4-year-old daughter and Price's mother hostage before Price arrived home.

When Price arrived at her home, Hagen Mills immediately shot her twice in front of his daughter and her mother. He then proceeded to point the gun to himself before committing suicide in front of the three. After all that, emergency service workers came to the scene to hurriedly escort Price to the hospital to get herself treated for her bullet wounds.

Daily Star reported that Erica Price has endured the shooting and is now recovering in the hospital. On the other hand, Hagen Mills did not survive the suicide. Police that showed up at the scene of the murder-suicide proclaimed Haggen Mills as dead. Both Price and Mills's daughter and Price's mother were left unharmed and are now tending to Price.

