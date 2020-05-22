Culture

[Viral Video] Ever Seen a Remote Control Airplane Parachute a Chicken? Who Said Chickens Can't Fly?

By Urian , May 22, 2020 05:09 AM EDT

Redditor "u/Apertrue_TestSubject" reposted a video of a big remote-controlled model airplane flying into the air. A man in the video was seen to be in control of the model airplane. Attached to the tail of the model airplane was a pink and yellow banner that had some form of writing on it. As the model airplane took off and flew into the air, the pink and yellow banner unravelled itself and billowed through the winds.

A few seconds after launching into the open air, the model airplane ejected a small package. The small package was suspended into the air by a green and yellow parachute. As the small package came down to the ground, the video revealed that it was not a small package but a live chicken.

The chicken then proceeded to run around in the open field and into a warehouse in the left side of the area where the video was shot.

Just your normal, everyday remote controlled model airplane flight. from r/Unexpected

 

I'm Like A Bird

Air Age Media, a Youtube subscription, posted a video on how to fly model airplanes. In the first part of the video, Chris Chianelli, the host of The Radio Control Show under Air Age Media, talked about what makes a model airplane lift off and fly into the air is its power.  He first talked about model airplanes powered by a person's arm power. A person makes a model airplane fly through the air by launching the plane with his/her arm.

The wings of model airplanes that are flown by arm power are structured in a way that lets air pass through. The air passing through the model airplane's wings then gives a higher lift to the model airplane. An ample amount of lift should be maintained to support the whole model airplane.  Chianelli then talks about model airplanes that require jet engines or are remote-controlled.

Read Also: [Video] Good Guy Twitch Streamer Tries to Give Back His Subscribers' Money During the Pandemic

Remote control airplanes

There are two ways to fly model airplanes like these: a jumpstart hand launch and a take-off from the ground. When attempting a hand launch, a person should always make sure to keep the plane level. Chianelli described the experience to be like "playing darts." A person must aim for an imaginary dartboard and then swing his/her arm as if targeting the bullseye of a dartboard.

Moreover, when hand launching, a person must launch the airplane to the direction of the wind. Chianelli said that when using the take-off from the ground method, it is more advisable to use a model airplane that utilizes a tricycle landing gear. A person must first set the model airplane down on the ground properly. Next, using the remote control, apply throttle. This will accelerate the plane. Also, leave the elevator stick at neutral when applying throttle.

After that, allow the airplane to accelerate on straight with the rudder control. Once the wings start to gain lift from the acceleration, apply pressure to the elevator stick.

From there, the model airplane will lift off and fly into the air.

Read Also: Volkswagen's 'Racist' Ad Adds to Their Bad Reputation as Ending Spells German "N" Word

TAG Viral video, Airplane

Related Articles

A certain reporter from the Philippines was able to keep her cool while both of her cats had a huge fight right behind her as she was reporting live during a TV interview.

[VIDEO] Hilarious Moment Reporter Stays Calm While Her Two Cats Fight in the Background

A certain reporter from the Philippines was able to keep her cool while both of her cats had a huge fight right behind her as she was reporting live during a TV interview.
A viral video that has originated from TikTok has started gaining popularity on Facebook of a young boy driving a toy car through a fast-food drive-through with his dad as the passenger.

[TikTok Video] Young Boy Drives Through Drive-Through in Toy Car with Dad as Passenger

A viral video that has originated from TikTok has started gaining popularity on Facebook of a young boy driving a toy car through a fast-food drive-through with his dad as the passenger.
A simulation of how the coronavirus can spread in air-conditioned rooms have a terrifying message.

[Photos] See How The Deadly Coronavirus Can Spread Easily Through An Airplane's Cabin From A Simple Cough

A simulation of how the coronavirus can spread in air-conditioned rooms have a terrifying message.
A shocking event took place live in Spain as a TV news anchor was caught due to a semi-naked female journalist in the background. His girlfriend responds to this scandal.

[VIDEO] Oops! Cheating LIVE? TV News Anchor Caught With semi-NAKED Female Journalist Who's NOT HIS GIRLFRIEND!

A shocking event took place live in Spain as a TV news anchor was caught due to a semi-naked female journalist in the background. His girlfriend responds to this scandal.
The new design by Ainointeriors has been strongly circulating in the post-pandemic era where social distancing, hygiene, and also proper sanitation is still of big importance.

How do Economy Flights Look After the Coronavirus Pandemic? Take a Sneak Peek Now!

The new design by Ainointeriors has been strongly circulating in the post-pandemic era where social distancing, hygiene, and also proper sanitation is still of big importance.
A recent 3D simulator was developed to show people the dangers of not following the guidelines of social distancing to avoid the coronavirus. especially in the supermarket.

[3D Simulation] Here's How Coronavirus Spreads In The Supermarket

A recent 3D simulator was developed to show people the dangers of not following the guidelines of social distancing to avoid the coronavirus. especially in the supermarket.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Hackers Now Use Bluetooth to Penetrate Secured Device

Hackers are now capable of accessing your secured device through Bluetooth!

SCIENCE

[Fake News] NASA Did NOT Find Evidence of Any Parallel Universe

New sources reveal that NASA did NOT find any concrete evidence that supports the existence of a parallel universe.

GAMES

PewDiePie is Now Ripped: What's His Secret?

It seems like Felix or better known as PewDiePie is getting ripped during the quarantine. What's his secret?

GAMES

PewDiePie is Now Ripped: What's His Secret?

It seems like Felix or better known as PewDiePie is getting ripped during the quarantine. What's his secret?
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

2017's Baby Driver Movie Had Actual Driver Ontop of Car while Filming the Action Scenes

2017's Baby Driver Movie Driving Scene had Actual Driver Maneuver on Top of the Car

[Scoop] Apple Users Alarmed Over iOS 13.5 Public Beta Aimed to Help Fight Coronavirus But Compromises on Convenience

[Scoop] Apple Users Alarmed Over iOS 13.5 Public Beta with Contact Tracing Update Amid Privacy Issues

YouTuber Whose Dad Abandoned Him at 12 Years Old Decides to Make "Dad, How Do I" Instructional Channel for People Without Fathers

YouTuber Whose Father Abandoned Him at 12 Years Old Makes "Dad, How Do I" Instructional Channel

[Facebook Video] WWE's Undertaker Shows How He Literally Freezes Himself at -240 Degrees as Part of His Preparation

[Video] WWE's Undertaker Literally Freezes Himself at -240 Degrees as Part of His Preparation

[Viral Video] Mother Bursts Into Tears After Finding Out Her Son is the Pilot of the Plane She Boarded

[Viral Video] Mother Cries After She is Surprised that Son is the Pilot of the Plane She Boarded

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP CULTURE

PewDiePie is Now Ripped: What's His Secret?

[Leak] Silent Hill Could Be in the Works for PS5 with Original Director: Will Hideo Kojima be Involved?

Animal Crossing Secrets Uncovered: Nook Stop is Not Random

Real Time Analytics