New Phone Review: $1199 Sony Xperia 1 II
Sony has just released its newest creation: the Sony Xperia 1 II. It is considered to be Sony's upgraded version of the Sony Xperia 1. The Sony Xperia 1 II is most appealing for people that affiliate themselves with the digital arts. As it is considered to be an upgraded version of the Sony Xperia 1, there are still features from the Sony Xperia 1 that are retained in the Sony Xperia 1 II.
The overall physical appearance of the Sony Xperia 1 II is quite similar to the Sony Xperia 1. The Sony Xperia 1 II utilizes a 6.5'' 21:9 aspect ratio 4K HDR OLED display. Moreover, it has a thickness of 0.3 inches, the same as the Sony Xperia 1.
Sony Xperia 1 II
The difference between the two mobile devices, however, is the overall shape of the devices. The Sony Xperia 1 has more rounded and tapered edges. The Sony Xperia 1 II, on the other hand, is more of a box-type phone.
The camera placements are also different for both. The Sony Xperia 1's cameras are on the center of the back of the mobile device while the cameras for the Sony Xperia 1 II are placed on the left side of the back of the mobile device. Sony focused on upgrading the camera features and settings of the Sony Xperia 1 II; hence, the appeal it conveys towards photographers and other digital artists.
In the new Sony Xperia 1, there were a total of four buttons on the right side of the mobile device. These buttons were used for the powering, unlocking system, volume keys, and camera button of the phone
New features.
Conversely, for the Sony Xperia 1 II, there are a total of three buttons on the right side of the mobile device. One button acts as the unlocking system and power button of the phone. Consequently, the other two buttons act as the volume keys and the camera button separately.
The camera button of the Sony Xperia 1 II can function as a legitimate digital camera's capture button, with its autofocus feature. Additionally, it can be configured to automatically open the phone's camera application as a shortcut from the locked screen. The Sony Xperia 1 II makes use of three cameras. Compared to the Sony Xperia 1, the camera features of the Sony Xperia 1 II have been upgraded in most aspects.
The main camera lens has a diameter of 24mm, an equivalent f/1.7, and has a 12 MP output. The other two lenses are 16mm and 70mm in diameter and use equivalents of f/2.2 and f/2.4 respectively. Both also utilize a 12 MP output. The Sony Xperia 1 II operates using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile platform. This specific mobile platform has a RAM of 8GB.
Moreover, the phone has a maximum storage capacity of 256GB. The storage capacity can increase in size if a micro SD card is inserted into the phone's dual-sim card plate. Also, the battery capacity of the Sony Xperia 1 II is 4,000 mAh. In addition to this, the Sony Xperia 1 II is water-resistant. The phone has been certified with an IP65/68. Moreover, the phone's overall weight is 6.4OZ.
