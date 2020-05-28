Adorable Little Astronauts Put on Their Suits in Anticipation for Historic NASA-SpaceX Rocket Launch

NASA Kennedy Space Center's official Twitter account announced its approved launching of SpaceX's Falcon 9 last May 19, 2020. The Crew Dragon, consisting of astronauts Bob Behnken and Col. Doug Hurley, was supposedly flying the Falcon 9 spacecraft into space on May 27, 2020 at 4:33 PM in Florida, USA. Unfortunately, due to the bad weather, the historic launch was moved on May 30.

The Falcon 9 will be placed in the hangar area at Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center of Nasa in Florida, USA until the launching. Launch Complex 39A is the same hangar where the spacecraft Saturn V launched into space and landed on the Moon. This is also the hangar where the first and last Space Shuttle missions lifted off from.

This is the first time in nine years since the U.S. launched a human-operated spacecraft into space. To honor and commemorate NASA's newest spacecraft launch, mothers have dressed their babies and kids in adorable astronaut costumes to celebrate this historic day.

Facebook post

On Facebook, there is a public group called SpaceX. This group is a fan page area where astronomy enthusiasts can discuss and share anything related to space technology.

Just recently, a woman by the name Priscilla Reyes posted pictures of her daughter wearing an astronaut costume in the SpaceX fan page group. The pictures looked to be professionally taken and props such as prototype models of spacecrafts and rockets were used as background decoration.

The pictures were taken on her daughter's first birthday and the birthday theme was all things NASA. The reason why she posted her daughter's dressed up pictures was to honor the launching of the Falcon 9.

Another woman, Estrella Martinez, posted recent pictures of her son wearing an astronaut costume in the SpaceX fan page group. The caption of the post stated that the mother-son duo was at the site of the Falcon 9 launch and was watching live. The pictures closed upon Martinez's son and one can see the general background of the images as to be a launching area.

People have also expressed the pride they feel towards the launching of the Falcon 9 in every social media platform. People in the U.S. have anticipated the launch of the Falcon 9 ever since its official announcement by NASA in their official Twitter accounts.

Kelly Clarkson was chosen to sing the national anthem to start the launch of the Falcon 9. However, due to the social distancing precautionary measures implemented because of the global pandemic, NASA only released a recorded video of Clarkson performing the national anthem.

NASA's announcement

Despite all the pride and joy people have felt towards the launch, NASA announced just hours ago that the Falcon 9 would not be launching on May 27, 2020 at 4:33PM. The weather conditions of Florida, at the time of lift-off, was not suitable for any space vehicle launching. The Falcon 9 launch will now launch on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 3:22 PM. The journey of the Falcon 9 launch will be covered starting at 11 AM on Saturday.

