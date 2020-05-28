Reviews
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and 20+ Color Leaks: Green? Copper?
A brand new list of the possible Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series' color options has just recently surfaced and seems to be available during the awaited launch that appeared online as Samsung's own flagships draw a step closer towards its release.
According to recently surfaced information surrounding the web from GalaxyClub, the actual regular Galaxy Note 20 will come in gray, green, and even copper, while the Galaxy Note 20+ will debut in the serious and sleek black as well as the same copper.
The specific shade used by the latter might not be exactly identical to the Galaxy Note 9's very own Metallic Copper finish although something along those particular lines seems more likely the actual scenario.
The new Galaxy Note 20 series
It seems like the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is more neutral and even less vivid than what the previous Galaxy S20 family had in store for its users. This is presumably so as to actually reflect the Galaxy Note 20 series' productivity along with business-first design.
With that information out, it was actually not that long ago that the company promoted their very own Galaxy Note device along with certain Fortnite skins, so it still remains to be seen what Samsung has planned for users this year.
The upcoming Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20+ are internationally expected to debut this coming summer in August, to be even more specific. Samsung's very next Unpacked event should actually also include the upcoming announcements of the new Galaxy Fold 2 which is their foldable device along with their own Galaxy Tab S7 range of great high-end Android tablets.
Read Also: Rumor: Apple iPhone 12 Could Actually Be Portless
Upcoming competition
As for the much-expected stylus-equipped flagship series, the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 along with the Galaxy Note 20+ should definitely hit the store shelves around most parts of the world coming to the end of that very same month which should be after a short pre-order period.
With the recent iPhone 12 rumored to be portless, it seems like Samsung has quite the competition as the new Apple phone seems to pack quite a punch. Even with the current iPhone 11 still being celebrated, leaks have started to surface all the way to the next phone after the iPhone 13!
The iPhone 13's leaks also started to surface giving insights to the possible camera system that the phone could be using. With the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and 20+ coming soon along with the iPhone 12 set to launch this year, it seems like the competition is getting steeper and steeper.
The new color for the Galaxy Note 20 series takes a more serious and professional approach to the otherwise S20 series which is all lively and fun. Will the new color scheme be enough to shift people over to Samsung?
Read Also: Leak: 2021 Apple iPhone 13 Camera Setup and Specs Including 64 MP Wide-Angle Lens And LiDAR Scanner Feature
Related Articles
CCC Certificate Reveal Galaxy Note 20+ Comes with 5G, 25W Fast Charging, and Other Specs to Expect
Samsung will release Galaxy Note 20+ in late 2020. Sources state that Samsung will reveal its newest creations on both the Galaxy Note series and the Galaxy Fold series around August 2020. Here are specs to expect.
Rumor Says Foldable Samsung Costs $1100: Would You Buy it?
A new rumor has surfaced revealing a new Samsung Fold that would cost almost $1100.
New Samsung Galaxy Note 20 May Disappoint With Weaker Features at Higher Price than iPhone 12
Aspiring to own Samsung Galaxy Note 20? Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants just revealed the android's design not supportive of a high refresh rate display and costlier than entry-level iPhone 12!
Wireless Is The Way To Go And These Chargers Are The Best Of The Bunch
Charge up and free up your devices with these best wireless chargers available on Amazon that were made to be efficient in both cost and output.
Pretty Phones to Give Your Mom on Mother's Day: How to Pick the Best One
Picking the perfect mother's day gift can be quite hard but if you have a little bit of budget for a pretty phone, you might want to consider getting her one.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Little Astronauts Suit up for SpaceX's Dragon Launch
As the supposed SpaceX Dragon launch nears last May 27, mothers Priscilla Reyes and Estrella Martinez have shared on Facebook photos of their adorable kids suiting up as little astronauts on the internet!
TECH
Little Astronauts Suit up for SpaceX's Dragon Launch
As the supposed SpaceX Dragon launch nears last May 27, mothers Priscilla Reyes and Estrella Martinez have shared on Facebook photos of their adorable kids suiting up as little astronauts on the internet!
HOW TO
Want To Get Into League Of Legends But Don't Know How? Here's Some Tips For You!
League of Legends is a popular MOBA game, but is it easy to get into? If you want to get into it, here are some tips for you to follow so you can get good at the game quickly!