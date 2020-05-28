Games

RockStar Games GTA V Online Gives Out $500,000 The Weeny Issi is Now King! Here's What You Get for Participating

By Urian , May 28, 2020 09:53 PM EDT

For the very next week, Grand Theft Auto V online brings out the vintage beast, the Weeny Issi. Rockstar Games have declared that it is Weeny Issi Week as they are trying to get as many players as they can into these diminutive cars as they possibly can.

Perks and bonuses come along when you race the Weeny Issi, and apparently, there's even apparel for players to earn along with variants to both buy and win. An article by Gamespot thoroughly narrates what Weeny Issi Week is going to be like.

Weeny Issi

This week will be the week of the Issi Classic Races that will give multiple awards to every single entrant. Players might just want to hop on and try handling one of these things. Every single player that participates this week will also be lucky enough to receive a free Weeny tee, so if you're a true fan of those in-game brands, you can definitely now signpost your own allegiance.

If you currently don't own your very own Issi, every single model of this car is actually on sale at a strong 50% off. If you're really running low on cash, try your luck and win a Weeny Issi Classic at The Lucky Wheel where you can play in the Diamond Casino and Resort this very instant.

If you really don't want to stick your hands behind the wheel in one of these vintage beauties, there are still other ways to get yourself some rewards in-game this current week. The Madrazo Dispatch mission is also currently offering double the GTA$ along with XP rewards along with the Lamar's Lowrider missions.

Read Also: Video Shows Ongoing GTA Online Gang War Sees "Green Aliens" Versus "Purple Aliens"

Aside from just the Weeny Issi, here are the other cars you can find on sale:

Progen PR4 30% off

HVY Brickade 30% off

Truffade Nero 40% off

Imponte Deluxo 40% off

Declasse Mamba 40% off

Oh yeah, this is also your last chance to claim the much-awaited GTA$500,000 that's definitely available to anyone who actually logs in during this May, so you better make the most out of it before time runs out. If you have recently picked up the Grand Theft Auto V free from Epic Games, this should give you a significant boost.

Grand Theft Auto V

While fans are still waiting for GTA VI to come out, GTA V Online is doing a great job to keep those Rockstar Games enthusiasts busy with the franchise. The company still hasn't given solid announcements for the upcoming GTA 6 but a lot of rumors have been popping out here and there.

In the end, it seems like the upcoming game might take a while before it releases so the best thing to do as of now is to sit back, relax, and enjoy the Weeny Issi.

Read Also: Rumors Say GTA V is Free via PC and Epic Games: Here's How to Download it

TAG Rockstar Games, Rockstar Games GTA 5, GTA V, GTA V Online

Related Articles

If you want to learn how to make money in GTA V in just two hours, check out the ultimate Rockstar Games hack.

How to Make Money in GTA V in Just 2 Hours

If you want to learn how to make money in GTA V in just two hours, check out the ultimate Rockstar Games hack.
Rumors have started spreading saying that Rockstar Games' GTA V will now be free for PC and Epic Games. Here's how to download it.

Rumors Say GTA V is Free via PC and Epic Games: Here's How to Download it

Rumors have started spreading saying that Rockstar Games' GTA V will now be free for PC and Epic Games. Here's how to download it.
Fortunately, Rockstar and Take-Two have both agree to return OpenIV to its previous state in GTA 5. Check it out here!

OpenIV Modding Tool Back In Business After Negotiations With GTA 5 Devs

Fortunately, Rockstar and Take-Two have both agree to return OpenIV to its previous state in GTA 5. Check it out here!
Believe it or not, Take-Two is yet to be done closing various GTA 5 modding tools. Check it out here!

Take-Two Shuts Down Another Popular GTA V Tool

Believe it or not, Take-Two is yet to be done closing various GTA 5 modding tools. Check it out here!
Unfortunately for the fans of the Open IV modding tool in GTA 5, it will no longer operate. Check out the full details here!

Rockstar Responds To Take-Two's Closure Of GTA 5 OpenIV Mod

Unfortunately for the fans of the Open IV modding tool in GTA 5, it will no longer operate. Check out the full details here!
Sadly for the fans of Open IV, the GTA 5 mod is going to shut down. Check out the complete details here!

Popular GTA 5 Mod Shuts Down After Receiving C&D Letter From Take-Two

Sadly for the fans of Open IV, the GTA 5 mod is going to shut down. Check out the complete details here!
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Little Astronauts Suit up for SpaceX's Dragon Launch

As the supposed SpaceX Dragon launch nears last May 27, mothers Priscilla Reyes and Estrella Martinez have shared on Facebook photos of their adorable kids suiting up as little astronauts on the internet!

SCIENCE

Benefits of LED Grow Lights for Your Indoor Plants

There has been a surge in the number of growers cultivating indoor crops. Some turn to indoor farming in areas like cities, where there are almost no green spaces. Growing indoors takes advantage of otherwise wasted space and makes it possible for anyone to create an indoor garden.

GAMES

Rockstar Games Grand Theft Auto V Online New Law in Town: Weeny Issi is King! Here’s What You Get for Participating

Rockstar Games' very own Grand Theft Auto V Online brings out the vintage beast, the Weeny Issi. Here's what's in store for players this week.

CULTURE

Spoilers: What to Expect from Wonder Woman's Upcoming Movie

Wonder Woman 1984, a sequel, is on the way. Fans have speculated theories in which Steve's resurrection was made possible by scientists after the plane explosion which ultimately killed Trevor.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

[Viral] Man Makes Awesome Darth Vader Face Mask: Here's How to Customize Your Face Mask as well!

[Viral] Man Makes Darth Vader Face Mask: How to Customize Yours As Well

15 Year Old Boy Allegedly Dies from Playing too much Mobile Legends, Social Media, and Sleeping Late

15 Year Old Kid Allegedly Dies of Playing Too Much Mobile Legends, Social Media, and Sleeping Late

[VIDEO] Horrifying Moment Mom Attempts to Push Autistic Son into A Canal

[VIDEO] Horrifying Moment Mom Tries to Push Autistic Son into A Canal

Elon Musk Admits and Realizes Mistakes During About COVID-19: Old Tweets Uncovered as SpaceX CEO Wants to Take Them Back

Elon Musk Realizes Mistakes About COVID-19: Wants to Cover Up Old Tweets

Sex and The City

Sex and the City: The Annoying 'Kissing Noises' Nobody Would Forget

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP GAMES

How to Get Your Free Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Copy

How to Unlock "The Diablo" in Minecraft Dungeons

How to Get Call of Duty: WWII on PlayStation for Free this 2020

How To Watch The Reveal Event Of The World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands And Prepare For Its Release

Want To Know More About Naughty Dog's The Last Of Us Part II? Tune In To The Upcoming Official Podcast!

Real Time Analytics